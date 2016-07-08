(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Japan-based
Tokio Marine &
Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (TMNF) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Negative. TMNF is a core company
of a
consolidated Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TMHD).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The IFS rating reflects Fitch's expectation that TMHD will
maintain its solid
capitalisation and robust franchise. TMHD's financial metrics
have remained
strong. TMHD maintained its consolidated statutory solvency
margin ratio (SMR)
at a sound level of 791% at end-March 2016 from 781% a year
earlier. TMNF's net
leverage remained low at 1.9x at end-March 2016, unchanged from
a year earlier.
The acquisition of US-based HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HCC;
its core
insurance operating companies' IFS Ratings AA-/Negative), which
was completed in
October 2015, should enhance TMHD's global diversification with
some synergy
effects among the insurance operating companies in TMHD. Its
overseas insurance
premiums and business unit profits will be about 35% and 43%,
respectively, of
the TMHD's total in the financial year to 31 March 2017 (FYE17),
according to
TMHD's estimate.
Fitch expects any negative impact from the United Kingdom's vote
to exit from
the European Union to be limited and manageable, mainly because
the majority of
TMHD's international insurance businesses are derived from the
US, including
HCC, Philadelphia Consolidated Holding Corp. and Delphi
Financial Group, Inc.
Its insurance premiums and business unit profits from US markets
will be about
62% and 81%, respectively, of the TMHD's international total in
FYE17, according
to TMHD's estimate.
Fitch assesses TMNF's unadjusted IFS rating at 'AA-', but the
adjusted IFS
rating is constrained by Japan's sovereign rating. Fitch allows
the company's
rating to be above that of the sovereign by up to one notch,
because TMHD's
substantial international diversification counterbalances its
large holdings of
Japanese government debt (about 31% of TMHD's assets at
end-March 2016). Japan's
Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating is 'A' with
Negative Outlook.
The TMHD's biggest weakness is its domestic equity holdings,
which formed about
11% of its assets at end-March 2016. However, TMNF plans to
reduce its domestic
equity investments by more than JPY100bn (about 4% of the
holdings) in FYE17.
TMNF is likely to maintain a healthy profitability in FYE17 as
the company plans
to hold premium rates steady. TMNF's combined ratio (excluding
"no-loss,
no-profit" products) improved to 89.2% in FYE16 from 89.8% in
FYE15, partly
because it continued to raise premium rates at its motor
insurance business. F,
TMHD's domestic life insurance business is expanding strongly,
with the annual
premium in force of the profitable "third" (health) sector
increasing 14% in
FYE16, and this should help support the TMHD's credit profile.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future, given the rating is
constrained by
Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A' with a Negative
Outlook. Conversely,
if the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the insurer
are also likely
to be lowered.
Rating triggers for a downgrade include a material erosion of
capitalisation
caused by a major natural disaster and/or financial crisis, the
TMHD's
consolidated SMR declining below 600%, deterioration in TMNF's
net leverage to
above 4x, or an unexpected surge in the combined ratio, over a
sustained period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments:
- Adjusted equity: Contingency reserve, catastrophe reserve and
price
fluctuation reserve are regarded as core capital for Japanese
insurers and
treated as adjusted equity.
- Technical reserves: Contingency reserve and catastrophe
reserve are deducted
from technical reserves.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008608
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.