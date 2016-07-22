(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Philippine Large Banks Peer
Review
here
SINGAPORE, July 22 (Fitch) The strengthening operating
environment for the
Philippine banking sector supports the ratings of the nation's
large banks, and
helped to drive the upgrade of BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) - the
largest - to
investment-grade in April 2016. Fitch Ratings feels that the
banks' healthy
capitalisation, stable funding bases and liquid balance sheets
also provide the
capacity to expand their loan books as the economy grows.
Fitch expects Philippine economic growth to remain resilient
despite softer
external conditions, with robust domestic demand driving brisk
mid- to high-teen
loan growth over the next one to two years. We expect these
factors to propel
steady recurring revenue expansion for the three largest banks -
Bank of the
Philippine Islands, BDO and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company.
Higher-yielding middle-market, SME and consumer loans are likely
to rise at a
faster rate than overall credit growth, in line with market
demand and the
banks' growth strategies. These segments tend to carry higher
credit risk than
the banks' traditional, large-corporate customer base, but we
expect
asset-quality to remain broadly benign amid supportive domestic
conditions in
the near term. Banks' loan-loss reserves, between 111%-175% of
NPLs at end-2015,
also provide a buffer against higher credit costs.
Philippine banking regulation continues to strengthen, with
recent changes
focused on enhancing risk-management and related-party lending
frameworks, and
measures to forestall excessive real-estate risk-taking. Close
regulatory
oversight, improving risk-management frameworks and sound
loss-absorption
buffers should help mitigate potential risks arising from
sustained high credit
growth - as well as long-standing structural issues such as
banks' concentrated
loan books and conglomerate ownership.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
