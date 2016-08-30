(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Effect of Singapore's Weak
Housing Market on
Banks
here
SINGAPORE, August 30 (Fitch) Singapore banks - DBS Group
Holdings (AA-/Stable),
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (AA-/Stable) and United Overseas
Bank Limited
(AA-/Stable) - are strong enough to withstand a downturn in the
city-state's
property market as severe as the 45% plunge in private-home
prices triggered by
the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, says Fitch Ratings in a
new report, based
on the findings of its stress test.
Fitch believes Singapore banks' housing-loan quality will be
shielded by the
banks' disciplined underwriting standards, and healthy loan-loss
reserve
coverage of 113% at end-June 2016. We believe Singapore's
private-home prices
will weaken further amid an influx of new homes, having declined
9.4% from their
peak in September 2013; signs of an oversupplied market have
emerged with
vacancy rate of non-landed private homes rising to its 11-year
high of 10.4%.
Our stressed-scenario analysis shows that as much as 24% could
be shaved off
banks' earnings, if property prices fell 45% in a year. Fitch's
assumptions are
harsh and include housing-impaired-loan ratio reaching a high of
5% (end-June
2016: 0.4%) and all defaulted housing loans have an 80%
loan-to-value ratio. As
a comparison, the average housing NPL ratio of the three
Singapore banks reached
a high of 4.3% when private-home prices fell 45% from peak to
trough in the
aftermath of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.
Fitch believes the impact on banks would be cushioned by the
property-cooling
measures introduced between September 2009 and June 2013; a
severe property
price collapse could prompt the regulators into reversing some
of these
measures.
Fitch believes increased foreign home-ownership does not present
a credible risk
to the housing-loan quality of Singapore banks due to their
cautious lending to
this segment. Singapore's role as a global wealth-management hub
also suggests
some of these purchases are long-term investments, thus reducing
the risk of
capital exodus.
Singapore banks' rating profiles will also continue to be
supported by their
healthy profitability, steady funding and liquidity pools, and
strong
capitalisation, as reflected in their 'AA-' ratings and Stable
Outlooks.
Fitch's full report, 'Effect of Singapore's Weak Housing Market
on Banks' is
available by clicking on the link and available at
www.fitchratings.com
