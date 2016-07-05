(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term
Issuer Default Ratings on nine Indian banks as follows:
- State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Bank of Baroda (New
Zealand)
Limited (BoB NZ), Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, IDBI
Bank Ltd., ICICI
Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. have been affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Indian Bank has been affirmed at 'BB+'
The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. A full list of rating actions
is at the end
of this commentary.
While the IDRs of Canara Bank and IDBI Bank were affirmed, their
Viability
Ratings (VRs) have been downgraded by one notch to 'bb' and
'bb-' respectively,
to reflect their weaker intrinsic risk profiles compared with
higher-rated
peers. Both banks' capital positions are at greater risk because
stressed assets
have increased at faster pace than capital replenishment.
Fitch has revised the sector outlook on Indian banks to Negative
from Stable
implying that there are more downside risks for bank VRs unless
the risks of
deteriorating asset quality and weak earnings are
counterbalanced by sizeable
capital infusions.
Banking sector NPLs rose sharply in the financial year ended 31
March 2016
(FY16) as a result of stricter NPL recognition standards. Asset
quality could
deteriorate further over the next 12-18 months given the banks'
exposure to
stressed sectors, such as infrastructure and iron and steel, and
the difficult
resolution process for stressed assets in the near term.
Earnings for the sector
are also likely to be weak due to muted loan growth and high
credit costs.
Indian banks' capital positions have historically been weak. The
situation has
worsened for most public-sector banks due to delayed recognition
of problem
assets and high loan-loss provisions, and will remain weak in
the near term
unless the government makes significant capital investment in
the banks. The
government is committed to inject USD7bn of capital in
public-sector banks by
FY19, out of a budgeted investment of USD11bn. However, the
government or other
related entities are likely to have to inject more funds because
Fitch estimates
the banking system needs around USD90bn of capital while many
public-sector
banks are likely to find it difficult to access new capital from
other sources
(see "APAC Banks: Chart of the Month-July 2016", which is also
released today).
Resolving both the asset quality and capital questions are
important conditions
for some banks to regain market access. The VRs could come
under more pressure
if the banks' capital levels are not addressed.
The asset-quality and capital pressures on the system in the
near term drive
Fitch's negative sector outlook, but the Reserve Bank of India's
reforms of the
banking sector are likely to be positive over the long term. If
fully
implemented, the reforms should lead to better lending
practices, earlier
recognition of problem exposures, improved creditor rights,
greater
transparency, and a better capitalised and more competitive
banking system.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFs)
The Long-Term IDRs of SBI, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Canara Bank,
IDBI Bank, and
ICICI Bank are at their SRFs of 'BBB-'. The ratings are driven
by their SRs of
'2', which reflects Fitch's expectation that they are highly
likely to receive
extraordinary support from the Indian government due to their
high systemic
importance and the government's majority ownership in all except
ICICI Bank.
Indian Bank - which is also majority state-owned - has an IDR
and an SRF that is
a notch lower than the large state-owned banks', driven by its
lower SR. Indian
Bank's SR of '3' reflects the moderate probability that it would
receive
extraordinary timely support from the Indian government because
of its lower
systemic importance stemming from its smaller size and more
regional character.
Axis Bank's IDR is driven by its VR of 'bbb-' while its SRF and
SR are lower at
'BB+' and '3', respectively, mainly due to its moderate systemic
importance and
private ownership.
The VRs of SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Indian Bank are at the
same level as
their IDRs and therefore, also act as drivers for their
long-term ratings.
BoB NZ is a fully owned subsidiary of Bank of Baroda and its IDR
is driven by
expectations of high support from its parent due to the strong
linkages and
close integration with the latter.
The Stable Outlook on the IDRs mirrors the Outlook on India's
rating
(BBB-/Stable). It reflects our view that there is no material
change in the
sovereign's ability to support banks in a situation of
extraordinary stress. For
SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Indian Bank, it also reflects a
degree of
stability in their standalone credit profiles, which are also
drivers for their
IDRs.
VIABILITY RATING (VR)
State Bank of India (SBI)
SBI is India's largest bank and the only state-owned bank to
have an investment
grade VR. The rating reflects its very strong deposit franchise
and diversified
business and earnings, partly helped by its very strong
government links.
SBI's core capitalisation (CET1 ratio: 9.8% at FYE16) is better
than that of
other state-owned banks. This is likely to increase by 75-80bp
with the
inclusion of revaluation reserves, but more importantly, SBI is
better able to
raise capital from the markets (and not rely on government
capital) than other
government banks', which provides it with more flexibility.
SBI's ratio of stressed assets (NPLs plus restructured loans) to
total assets
was 9.1% at FYE16, better than that for other government banks.
Its proportion
of capital vulnerable to further erosion as a result of
potential loan losses is
also lower than most other public-sector peers.
Fitch expects the impending merger of SBI with its five
associate banks to be
neutral for its asset quality and capital, although there could
be some
qualitative challenges in terms of integration. Fitch believes
SBI will benefit
in the long term from a stronger franchise and some cost
synergies.
Bank of Baroda
Bank of Baroda's VR of 'bb+' reflects its slightly better
intrinsic financial
profile than most other state banks' due to better core
capitalisation and lower
risk of further loan losses after the extensive clean-up
exercise in FY16. Its
VR benefits from its position as India's second-largest
public-sector bank. The
strong franchise supports a stable funding base. The rating also
reflects the
bank's relatively higher specific loan-loss cover than peers.
Although Bank of Baroda reported huge losses in FY16 due to
significantly higher
credit costs, its core capitalisation improved slightly, with
CET1 ratio rising
to 10.3% at FYE16 from 9.4% at FYE15. This was driven by
contraction in its loan
book, a government capital injection of INR17.8bn (4.5% of FYE15
equity), and
regulatory dispensations that allowed the inclusion of
revaluation, FX
translation and deferred tax asset reserves in the computation
of core capital.
Punjab National Bank (PNB)
PNB is the third-largest public-sector bank in India and has a
strong local
franchise. Its VR of 'bb' reflects pressures on asset quality
and core capital
due to a larger stock of stressed assets compared with other
major government
banks. The rating also factors in the bank's strong deposit
franchise, which
supports the bank's above-average pre-provision profitability.
The central
bank's system-wide review of asset quality led to a jump in the
bank's NPL ratio
at FYE16 12.9% from 6.6% a year earlier, but the 130bp rise in
the overall
stressed assets ratio to 17.6% was relatively moderate.
PNB's higher pre-provision profitability mitigates the pressure
on its VR, which
gives the bank greater flexibility to absorb further loan losses
compared with
many other government banks.
Canara Bank (Canara)
Canara Bank is India's fifth-largest public-sector bank with a
pan-India
franchise and reasonable share in system assets and deposits.
Canara's VR
factors in its good franchise and market position but the
one-notch downgrade to
'bb' reflects the sharp deterioration in the bank's asset
quality and its
relatively weak core capitalisation, which is vulnerable to
further erosion due
to a significant increase in the bank's ratio of unprovided NPLs
to equity to
66% at FYE16 from 27% at FYE15. The rating also takes into
account Canara's
stable funding profile with improvement in its low-cost deposit
ratio. However,
pre-provision profitability is lower compared with many major
government banks.
IDBI Bank (IDBI)
IDBI is a large public-sector bank that ranks seventh in India
in terms of
assets. The one-notch downgrade of IDBI's VR to 'bb-' reflects a
sharper
deterioration in the bank's asset quality than Fitch expected,
and its larger
proportion of loans at risk of being classed as vulnerable
compared with most
other banks. IDBI's VR also factors in its lower pre-provision
earnings and
weaker core capitalisation, which is at risk of further erosion
in the absence
of significant capital injection. The rating takes into account
progress the
bank has made in improving its low-cost deposit ratio, but at
26%, it is the
weakest amongst large state banks.
Indian Bank
Indian Bank is a mid-sized government bank primarily operating
in the southern
states of India. Its VR of 'bb+' is at the same level as its IDR
and reflects
its relatively better core capitalisation and moderate
profitability along with
its strong regional franchise. The rating factors in the
deterioration in the
bank's asset quality in FY16, which was in line with the trend
in the system,
although its stressed asset ratio of 11.5% at FYE16 was better
than that for
most government banks. Indian Bank's franchise is weaker
compared with its
larger peers' but it enjoys a stable funding profile and has a
stronger market
presence in south India.
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank is India's second-largest bank by assets after SBI.
Its VR of 'bbb-'
reflects the bank's strong pan-India franchise as well as
superior
capitalisation and adequate profitability, which gives it
greater flexibility to
negotiate the asset-quality pressures it faces. The rating also
reflects the
bank's improved funding profile, which is underpinned by a large
share of retail
term and low-cost deposits.
ICICI Bank's NPL ratio rose to 5.8% at FYE16 from 3.8% at FYE15,
and further
deterioration is likely given the bank's exposure to the
vulnerable, cyclical
sectors (such as steel, power and mining) and hence credit costs
will remain
high. However, ICICI Bank's pre-provision profits at around 5.6%
of loans
provide significantly greater cushion to absorb higher credit
costs (FYE16:
1.5%; FYE15: 0.8%) before capital impairment risks become real.
ICICI Bank's CET1 ratio of 13.1% at FYE16 is among the best in
the sector and
the bank may consider selling stakes in some non-bank
subsidiaries to offset
near-term weakness in its internal capital generation.
Axis Bank
Axis Bank's VR of 'bbb-' is underpinned by its stronger core
capitalisation,
superior profitability and improving liability profile, which
lends stability to
its rating against manageable asset-quality pressure. Axis Bank
is India's
third-largest private sector bank and its strong franchise and
market position
also underpin its VR.
The deterioration in Axis Bank's NPL ratio to 1.7% at FYE16 from
1.3% at FYE15
was much smaller compared with the government banks, while its
broader
stressed-asset ratio remained stable at around 4%. However,
given its exposure
to certain problematic sectors, and some specific accounts that
may face
potential stress, the bank's asset quality over the next one to
two years is
likely to worsen slightly.
Axis Bank's relatively strong pre-provision profitability at
4.8% of loans as at
FYE16 should provide adequate buffer against a moderate increase
in credit
costs, which rose to around 1% in FY16 (FY15: 0.7%). Capital
impairment risks in
Fitch's opinion, therefore, are low and its CET1 ratio at 12.5%
at FYE16 was
among the highest in the system.
Axis Bank's internal capital generation has also improved, given
the progress in
the retail segment, both in asset mix and liabilities. The
bank's net interest
margin widened to 3.9% in FY16 from 3.4% in FY13, while fee
income has increased
over the last few years.
SENIOR DEBT, SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The senior debt ratings of SBI, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, ICICI
Bank, Axis Bank
and Canara Bank are at the same level as their IDRs as the debts
represent
unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the banks.
Legacy Upper Tier 2 bonds are rated four notches below the VR
for ICICI Bank,
and three notches below the VR for Bank of Baroda and Canara
Bank. The notching
is in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
non-performance
and loss-severity risk profiles and reflects some rating
compression for VRs
below 'bbb-'. These subordinated debts are legacy instruments
that are not Basel
III-compliant.
SBI's legacy perpetual Tier 1 bonds are rated five notches below
its VR in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of the instrument's
non-performance and
relative loss-severity risk profile. This legacy hybrid debt is
not Basel
III-compliant.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The VRs on Bank of Baroda, PNB, Canara Bank and IDBI Bank are
lower than their
SRFs and their IDRs may be downgraded if factors underpinning
the SRFs weaken.
For SBI, ICICI Bank and Indian Bank, where the VRs and SRFs are
at the same
level, their IDRs would only be downgraded if both the SRFs and
the VR were to
be downgraded. A downgrade of India's sovereign rating will
trigger a downgrade
of the banks' IDRs that are at the same level as the sovereign.
Likewise, a
change in the sovereign's Outlook will also lead to a revision
of the Outlooks
on the banks' IDRs. Axis Bank's IDR is solely driven by its VR
and a downgrade
to its VR, while unlikely in the near term, will lead to a
downgrade to its IDR.
Any changes in the banks' IDRs would result in equivalent
changes in their
senior debt ratings.
VRS, SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The 'bbb-' VRs of the private banks, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank,
remain sensitive
to any unexpected and/or significant asset quality
deterioration, particularly
if that is accompanied by a reduction in capital buffers, which
currently
support their ratings. The VRs of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank may
also move down if
the sovereign is downgraded as it is not common to have bank VRs
above the
sovereign rating due to operating environment-related risks.
There is a negative bias on the VRs of SBI, Bank of Baroda,
Canara Bank, PNB,
IDBI and Indian Bank, which are sensitive to rising pressures on
asset quality
and capitalisation. These VRs factor in periodic government
capital injections,
the absence of which may weaken the banks' capital positions if
asset quality
continues to deteriorate. The VR of SBI will be also sensitive
to downward
movement in the sovereign rating or Outlook.
The banks' Upper Tier 2 and hybrid Tier 1 debt are all notched
down from the VRs
and will be sensitive to any change in the VRs.
SUPPORT RATINGS (SRs) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORs (SRFs)
The SRs and SRFs are determined by the agency's assessment of
the government's
propensity and ability to support a bank, based on the bank's
relative size and
systemic importance. A change in the government's ability to
provide
extraordinary support due to a change in the sovereign ratings
would affect the
SRs and SRFs. The SRs and SRFs will also be impacted by any
change in the
government's propensity to extend timely support.
The rating actions are as follows:
SBI:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD10bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD3.5bn senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD400m perpetual tier 1 bonds affirmed at 'B'
PNB:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Bank of Baroda:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD3bn MTN Programme 'BBB-'
- USD1.5bn senior unsecured notes under the MTN programme
affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD300m Upper Tier 2 notes under MTN programme affirmed at
'B+'
BOBNZ:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Canara Bank:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb', from 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD2bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD850m of senior notes under MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD250m Upper Tier 2 notes under MTN programme downgraded to
'B', from 'B+'
IDBI Bank:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb-', from 'bb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD5bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD2bn senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
Indian Bank
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
ICICI Bank:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD4.2bn senior notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD750m Upper Tier 2 bonds affirmed at 'B+'
Axis Bank:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- USD5bn MTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD1.75bn senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'BBB-'
