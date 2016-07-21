(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 21 (Fitch) The Las Vegas strip is among the most competitively positioned gaming market in the U.S., benefitting from a variety of non-gaming amenities to prop up revenues as gambling grapples with a secular decline in popularity, according to Fitch Ratings. However, the Las Vegas market remains vulnerable to economic downturns, even after improvements made since the last recession. "Non-gaming amenities are key to secular strength on the Strip," says Alex Bumazhny, Senior Director of Gaming, Lodging & Leisure. "A critical mass of other activities including convention infrastructure help insulate the Strip from the pressures facing other gaming markets." Fitch estimates larger resorts on the Strip generate more than 60% of their gross profits from non-gaming amenities, a figure that has grown from a decade ago. This trend supports the view that Strip resorts are real estate investments and should trade at comparable multiples. During the last downturn, the Strip underperformed significantly, with gross gaming revenue and RevPAR declining 18% and 37%, respectively. More recently, baccarat volumes have declined in the wake of weakness in Macau, although these challenges are manageable. Many Strip-oriented operators have improved their financial profiles since the early 2000s when a building and M&A boom eroded liquidity and weakened balance sheets. However, overhangs remain: the Caesars' bankruptcy could impact some of its entities and Wynn's Las Vegas expansion could become a burden. New supply from Wynn or others could be problematic in a downturn, as the Strip's RevPAR growth has lagged the national average since the recovery, without new supply since 2010. The full report, "Las Vegas Strip: Secularly Sound, Cyclically Vulnerable - A Credit Investor's Guide to the Las Vegas Strip," is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Contact: Alex Bumazhny Senior Director +1-212-908-0179 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Las Vegas Strip: Secularly Sound, Cyclically Vulnerable (A Credit Investor's Guide to the Las Vegas Strip) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.