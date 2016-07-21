(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 21 (Fitch) The Las Vegas strip is among the most
competitively
positioned gaming market in the U.S., benefitting from a variety
of non-gaming
amenities to prop up revenues as gambling grapples with a
secular decline in
popularity, according to Fitch Ratings. However, the Las Vegas
market remains
vulnerable to economic downturns, even after improvements made
since the last
recession.
"Non-gaming amenities are key to secular strength on the Strip,"
says Alex
Bumazhny, Senior Director of Gaming, Lodging & Leisure. "A
critical mass of
other activities including convention infrastructure help
insulate the Strip
from the pressures facing other gaming markets."
Fitch estimates larger resorts on the Strip generate more than
60% of their
gross profits from non-gaming amenities, a figure that has grown
from a decade
ago. This trend supports the view that Strip resorts are real
estate investments
and should trade at comparable multiples.
During the last downturn, the Strip underperformed
significantly, with gross
gaming revenue and RevPAR declining 18% and 37%, respectively.
More recently,
baccarat volumes have declined in the wake of weakness in Macau,
although these
challenges are manageable.
Many Strip-oriented operators have improved their financial
profiles since the
early 2000s when a building and M&A boom eroded liquidity and
weakened balance
sheets. However, overhangs remain: the Caesars' bankruptcy could
impact some of
its entities and Wynn's Las Vegas expansion could become a
burden. New supply
from Wynn or others could be problematic in a downturn, as the
Strip's RevPAR
growth has lagged the national average since the recovery,
without new supply
since 2010.
The full report, "Las Vegas Strip: Secularly Sound, Cyclically
Vulnerable - A
Credit Investor's Guide to the Las Vegas Strip," is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link.
