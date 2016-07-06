(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views operational
efficiency as the main
strategic aim for Dutch insurers. This reflects limited growth
prospects and the
importance of competitive pricing and customer service in a
saturated market. We
estimate that the industry aims to cut annual costs by at least
EUR500m over
2016-2018 following a reduction of more than EUR650m over
2012-2015.
Dutch life insurers are selling more unit-linked and asset
management products
in preference to products with investment guarantees, influenced
by low interest
rates and Solvency II capital requirements.
The introduction of general pension funds (Algemeen
Pensioenfonds) creates an
opportunity for insurers to offer cost-effective pension
arrangements for small
businesses. However, we expect profit margins for insurers to be
low.
Dutch health insurers are under pressure from the Ministry of
Health to limit
premium rates - in effect, transferring capital from the health
sector to
customers through lower premiums. Insurers with lower
capitalisation may be less
able to limit premium rates, which could lead to a loss of
market share.
The report "Dutch Insurance Dashboard - 2016 Update" is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
