(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) The Italian government's
exploration of
initiatives to strengthen banks' capitalisation using public
funds highlights
the pressure on the banking sector from weak asset quality, says
Fitch Ratings.
Measures that would strengthen asset quality or capital without
triggering
bail-in could be positive for Italian banks' Issuer Default
Ratings. But the
impediments under EU legislation to using public funds will make
a solution
difficult to achieve.
Market volatility following the UK's EU referendum result hit
the Italian bank
sector particularly hard because it is one of Europe's weakest.
Profitability
and internal capital generation is weak. Asset quality pressure
is a main driver
for the Negative Outlooks on several large and medium-sized
Italian banks. We
have also recently downgraded Banco di Desio e Della Brianza and
ICCREA.
The European Commission recently approved a precautionary
EUR150bn
government-guaranteed debt liquidity package for banks. Such
temporary
"extraordinary public financial support" is permitted under the
EU Bank Recovery
and Resolution Directive (BRRD) for solvent institutions.
The Italian authorities are exploring options to strengthen the
banks and appear
willing to commit public sector funds, according to the media.
There has been no
public announcement of the additional measures under
consideration, but they
appear to include direct capital injections or issuance of
hybrid capital
instruments to be acquired by the state. An increase in the size
of Atlante, a
vehicle to participate in bank capital increases and invest in
impaired loans,
is also possible. The effectiveness of any intervention would
depend on the size
of the support (EUR40bn has been reported by the media).
Impaired loans are a large tail risk as banks rely on the value
of collateral
during the lengthy recovery process. Reducing impaired loans
would directly
improve banks' credit profiles and remove potential contingent
liabilities for
the stronger ones, whose contributions to resolving weaker
institutions and to
Atlante have affected their financial profile.
We believe it will be difficult to reach the political consensus
necessary to
inject public funds as equity under Article 108 of the Treaty on
the Functioning
of the European Union, which would be exempt from EU state aid
rules, at least
in the short term. Otherwise, any injection of public funds,
permitted under the
BRRD provided it is precautionary following a stress test, would
be subject to
the state aid rules.
State aid rules require private sector burden-sharing in most
cases, which would
increase the risk of a bail-in of junior debt in the event of
precautionary
recapitalisation. We believe the Italian government would want
to avoid a
bail-in following the political repercussions when it had to
impose losses on
retail investors in late 2015. Retail investors hold roughly a
third of total
outstanding Italian bank debt, and their bail-in would disrupt
financial
stability and undermine depositors' confidence.
As only five Italian banks are subject to the European Banking
Authority stress
tests - results due to be published on 29 July - smaller ones
would presumably
need to undergo a Bank of Italy stress test to be eligible for a
BRRD
precautionary recapitalisation.
There has been an unprecedented number of legislative
initiatives in 2016 aimed
at helping banks to repair their balance sheets, including
changes to improve
the work-out of impaired loans. This shows the authorities are
committed to
tackling the problems. But these initiatives came late and could
prove less
effective than the government envisages.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+3902 8790 87 225
Fitch Italia
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6
Milan 20123
Cynthia Chan
Head of Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39
02 879 087 281,
Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.