(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Any immediate effects of the UK's
referendum vote to
leave the EU on MEA sovereigns appear limited, Fitch Ratings
says. Short-term
effects could come via market volatility, while a slowdown in
British and
European growth could weigh on MEA economies at a time of
already heightened
strains (10 out of 29 rated sovereigns in the region are on
Negative Outlook).
The most immediate channel of contagion from Brexit is via an
increase in
investor risk aversion, with the impact depending on the degree
of integration
into the global financial system. South Africa, which tends to
experience large
investment outflows during periods of 'risk-off' sentiment, saw
its currency
depreciate by 8% in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote,
although the
rand subsequently regained some ground. This followed hawkish
comments from the
South African Reserve Board and was generally in line with a
recovery in global
market sentiment, partly driven by the prospect of easier
monetary policies in
major developed economies.
Broad-based risk aversion would make accessing international
financial markets
more difficult and costly, but movements in MEA sovereign bond
yields have been
limited and several Sub-Saharan issuers saw their Eurobond
yields drop to the
lowest levels for the year in late June. Again, this may be in
anticipation of
central banks in developed markets easing monetary policy (or
delaying
tightening), which could encourage capital flows into EMs.
The Brexit vote has also triggered an appreciation of the USD
against most
floating emerging market currencies, which will add to the debt
and debt service
burden of countries with significant USD-denominated debt on
their balance
sheets. For countries with USD pegs (including the GCC) or
linked/managed
exchange rates (including Ethiopia, Egypt and Angola), it will
mean some further
appreciation of trade-weighted exchange rates and loss of
competitiveness,
potentially adding to macroeconomic imbalances.
While Saudi Arabia holds most of its reserve assets in
USD-denominated assets,
the smaller rich Gulf states are believed to hold significant
amounts of British
and EU assets. However, the size of their estimated sovereign
net foreign assets
(more than 400% of GDP in Kuwait and around 200% of GDP in Abu
Dhabi and Qatar),
despite ongoing deficits, are sufficient for them to easily
absorb any portfolio
losses that could result from market volatility.
Of Fitch-rated MEA sovereigns covered by the IMF Direction of
Trade statistics,
the Seychelles has the largest exposure to the UK, with
merchandise exports to
the UK accounting for 6% of GDP (excluding tourism). None of the
other MEA
sovereigns have a goods exports exposure greater than 1.5% of
GDP. Effects via
weaker growth in the euro area could also be significant for
Tunisia, where
exports to the euro area account for 21% of GDP, and Morocco
(12%). Morocco,
Tunisia and Egypt also have a significant exposure to the UK via
tourism,
although security incidents have already had a substantial
negative effect for
Tunisia and Egypt.
Many sovereigns in the region are heavily dependent on commodity
exports. The
Brexit impact on commodity prices has been contained, but a
downturn in the UK
and Europe could still affect demand and prices.
In the medium term, an exit from the EU might require MEA
countries to negotiate
trade agreements with the EU bilaterally to retain access to the
UK market, and
this would likely be a lengthy process.
A sustained weakness of the UK economy or change in political
sentiment could
lead to lower donor flows from the UK. This would most affect
Rwanda (UK
development aid to Rwanda was 1.0% of Rwanda's GDP in 2014),
Ethiopia (0.9%) and
Mozambique (0.9%, although flows were suspended in April 2016).
Contact:
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9910
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
