(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hannover
Rueck SE's (Hannover
Re) and its reinsurance subsidiary E+S Rueckversicherung AG's
(E+S Re) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-' and Hannover Re's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. The Outlook on all the ratings is Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Hannover Finance (Lux) S.A.'s
EUR500m
subordinated notes due 2040 and EUR500m subordinated notes due
2043 at 'A-'.
Both issues are guaranteed by Hannover Re on a subordinated
basis. Hannover Re's
EUR500m 3.375% perpetual subordinated notes have also been
affirmed at 'A-'.
The affirmations reflect Hannover Re's strong financial profile,
supported by
solid risk-adjusted capitalisation and consistent earnings
generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Financial leverage declined to 16% at end-2015 (end-2014: 22%)
following the
redemption of Hannover Finance (Luxembourg)'s EUR500m perpetual
notes in June
2015. Hannover Re's five-year average fixed charge coverage
ratio was 12x at
end-2015, which is supportive of the ratings. Fitch expects this
to improve in
2016 as the amount of interest paid further reduces.
We assess Hannover Re's capital adequacy as 'very strong' as
measured by Fitch's
Prism Factor Based Model, which is positive for the ratings. The
reinsurer had
organically grown its shareholders' equity to EUR8.8bn at
end-2015 from EUR3.3bn
at end-2008, supported by strong and consistent retained
earnings. The quality
of capital is marginally weakened by the high level of hybrid
debt in the
capital structure, but this has reduced over recent years and is
mitigated by
the low volatility of the reinsurer's portfolio relative to
peers.
Fitch views positively the stability of Hannover Re's earnings
in recent years,
reflecting the diversified nature of the company's business
profile as well as
its prudent investment strategy. The company has benefited from
the strong US
dollar given the large US investment portfolio. The volatility
of the combined
ratio also remains lower than peers. Fitch considers the low
volatility of the
combined ratio an important factor in supporting the stability
of the
reinsurer's earnings.
Fitch recognises that the current operating environment remains
challenging for
Hannover Re and the wider (re)insurance industry. Persistently
low interest
rates and increasingly intense competition, especially in
non-life reinsurance,
continue to drive price softening across certain major
reinsurance classes. The
agency expects Hannover Re's diversified business profile and
prudent
underwriting policy to provide resilience to a protracted period
of price
softening, should this occur.
E+S Re's rating continues to reflect the company's core status
within the
Hannover Re group. Fitch regards E+S Re as a core subsidiary of
Hannover Re due
to its role as the primary vehicle for underwriting reinsurance
business in
Germany, which is considered a key market by the group. Fitch
believes E+S Re is
core despite the presence of significant minority interests (E+S
Re is
64.8%-owned by Hannover Re) and its distinct brand identity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the near term, although
it could be
achieved over the longer term if financial leverage declines to
15%, the
combined ratio remains below 93% and capitalisation, as assessed
by Fitch,
remains 'very strong'.
A downgrade may occur if financial leverage remains consistently
above 25% or if
the fixed charge coverage is consistently below 9x. A combined
ratio
consistently above 102% could also lead to a downgrade.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Hannover Rueck SE
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
E+S Rueckversicherung AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Hannover Finance (Lux) S.A.
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
