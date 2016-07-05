(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 05 (Fitch) Investors in EU bank bonds are divided
about whether
moves to change the prudential treatment of sovereign exposures
would reduce
systemic risk, says Fitch Ratings. Our latest investor survey,
conducted 18
May-23 June 2016, showed that participants were evenly split on
whether the
introduction of capital requirements on sovereign exposures
would reduce or
increase systemic risk. A smaller number anticipate only limited
impact.
Any proposal forcing banks to hold capital against sovereign
bonds would be
controversial because it would affect both banks and sovereigns.
It could create
a need for significant fresh capital and/or lead banks to alter
the mix of their
investment portfolios by selling, hedging or replacing sovereign
bonds.
Unintended consequences for sovereigns could include higher
financing costs and
reduced financial flexibility, particularly for lower-rated EU
sovereigns.
We expect policymakers would act cautiously, allowing
appropriate transitional
periods to ensure smooth portfolio rebalancing; 36% of survey
participants
believe disruptions to sovereign funding could increase systemic
risk.
But 37% of those polled believe capital requirements on
sovereign exposures
would strengthen bank capital and encourage portfolio
diversification. We think
diversification could prove difficult in some cases. Eurozone
banks diversifying
into debt issued by other eurozone sovereigns could include
these bonds as part
of their liquidity buffers without incurring any FX risk, but
non-eurozone banks
could face more difficulties.
Among survey participants, 27% believe the introduction of
capital requirements
for banks' sovereign exposures would only have a limited impact
on systemic
risk.
EU banks are highly exposed to sovereign risk - EUR2.3trn at
end-June 2015,
according to data provided by the European Banking Authority
(EBA) - and EU
regulation means banks usually assign a zero risk-weight to EU
member state
sovereign risk exposures. Two-thirds of such exposures, or
EUR1.5trn, is
concentrated in the banks' domestic sovereigns, reflecting the
role domestic
banks play in the government bond market and the need to invest
in "safe" assets
for liquidity purposes.
The EBA data also suggests that some banking systems may have
started the slow
process of diversification away from home sovereign exposures
over the 18 months
to end-June - notably Ireland, Italy and Portugal.
The EU has been actively debating the appropriate treatment of
banks' sovereign
holdings in the context of further Banking Union; however the EU
Council agreed
in June to await outcomes from the Basel Committee before
considering possible
next steps. Changes agreed in the Basel Committee affect banks
globally, not
just in the EU.
Our report "Breaking the Sovereign-Bank Nexus: Prudential
Reform" gives an
in-depth review of the EU policy debate and the impact of
different scenarios on
banks and sovereigns. Based on earlier EU discussions, we
estimated that
eurozone banks may need to raise up to EUR135bn in additional
capital to
maintain solvency levels, or reallocate EUR492bn of eurozone
sovereign holdings
to stick to possible new limits.
Fitch's European Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey 2Q16
represents the views
of managers of an estimated EUR5.9trn of fixed-income assets. We
will publish
the full results next week.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/882318">Click here
for "Breaking
the Sovereign-Bank Nexus: Prudential Reform".
