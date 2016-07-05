(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 05 (Fitch) Investors in EU bank bonds are divided about whether moves to change the prudential treatment of sovereign exposures would reduce systemic risk, says Fitch Ratings. Our latest investor survey, conducted 18 May-23 June 2016, showed that participants were evenly split on whether the introduction of capital requirements on sovereign exposures would reduce or increase systemic risk. A smaller number anticipate only limited impact. Any proposal forcing banks to hold capital against sovereign bonds would be controversial because it would affect both banks and sovereigns. It could create a need for significant fresh capital and/or lead banks to alter the mix of their investment portfolios by selling, hedging or replacing sovereign bonds. Unintended consequences for sovereigns could include higher financing costs and reduced financial flexibility, particularly for lower-rated EU sovereigns. We expect policymakers would act cautiously, allowing appropriate transitional periods to ensure smooth portfolio rebalancing; 36% of survey participants believe disruptions to sovereign funding could increase systemic risk. But 37% of those polled believe capital requirements on sovereign exposures would strengthen bank capital and encourage portfolio diversification. We think diversification could prove difficult in some cases. Eurozone banks diversifying into debt issued by other eurozone sovereigns could include these bonds as part of their liquidity buffers without incurring any FX risk, but non-eurozone banks could face more difficulties. Among survey participants, 27% believe the introduction of capital requirements for banks' sovereign exposures would only have a limited impact on systemic risk. EU banks are highly exposed to sovereign risk - EUR2.3trn at end-June 2015, according to data provided by the European Banking Authority (EBA) - and EU regulation means banks usually assign a zero risk-weight to EU member state sovereign risk exposures. Two-thirds of such exposures, or EUR1.5trn, is concentrated in the banks' domestic sovereigns, reflecting the role domestic banks play in the government bond market and the need to invest in "safe" assets for liquidity purposes. The EBA data also suggests that some banking systems may have started the slow process of diversification away from home sovereign exposures over the 18 months to end-June - notably Ireland, Italy and Portugal. The EU has been actively debating the appropriate treatment of banks' sovereign holdings in the context of further Banking Union; however the EU Council agreed in June to await outcomes from the Basel Committee before considering possible next steps. Changes agreed in the Basel Committee affect banks globally, not just in the EU. Our report "Breaking the Sovereign-Bank Nexus: Prudential Reform" gives an in-depth review of the EU policy debate and the impact of different scenarios on banks and sovereigns. Based on earlier EU discussions, we estimated that eurozone banks may need to raise up to EUR135bn in additional capital to maintain solvency levels, or reallocate EUR492bn of eurozone sovereign holdings to stick to possible new limits. Fitch's European Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey 2Q16 represents the views of managers of an estimated EUR5.9trn of fixed-income assets. We will publish the full results next week. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/882318">Click here for "Breaking the Sovereign-Bank Nexus: Prudential Reform". 