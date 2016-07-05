(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, July 05 (Fitch) The UK's vote to leave the EU
will create
uncertainty for several automotive manufacturers and is likely
to weigh
moderately on revenue and earnings in the next couple of years,
Fitch Ratings
says. But we do not expect any near-term ratings impact.
One of the main effects will probably be a decline in UK new
vehicle sales due
to slower economic growth and weaker consumer confidence, which
are usually
closely correlated with auto sales. We downgraded the UK to
'AA'/Negative on 27
June, reflecting a likely negative impact on the UK economy,
public finances and
political continuity from the Brexit vote.
But new vehicle sales in the UK have rebounded sharply since
2012 to a record
high and we believe a cyclical downturn was likely in the
foreseeable future
even without Brexit. The referendum result could also affect
vehicles sales in
the rest of Europe, curbing the recovery that began in late
2013.
Another major impact on manufacturers will be the period of
uncertainty until
the final terms of any trade deal are decided. It is impossible
to predict if
tariffs will be introduced and to what extent they could
penalise exports from,
and imports to, the UK. A levy on exports to the EU could create
a cost
disadvantage for UK plants, raising the likelihood of automakers
shifting some
production elsewhere in Europe over the medium to long term and
causing them to
reassess future investments. The whole supply chain could be
affected as auto
manufacturers and suppliers have plants located across the UK
and the rest of
Europe.
Only a few manufacturers have significant production in the UK,
including Jaguar
Land Rover (JLR, BB-/Positive), with almost all its production
in the UK, Nissan
(BBB+/Stable), with around 10%, and BMW at just less than 10%.
The vast majority of UK automotive production is exported and
the industry
represents a significant proportion of total British exports.
The UK is also an
important market for several global manufacturers. This could
lead to intense
campaigning in the UK and the rest of Europe to obtain
favourable trade
conditions for the sector.
Increased currency volatility could also weigh further on
manufacturers'
earnings once financial hedges covering the next 12-18 months
expire. Local
production acts as a natural hedge but about 60% of car parts
used in UK
production are imported from the EU, limiting the benefit.
Overall, automotive manufacturers are used to managing downturns
and generally
have a solid track record of adapting to challenging conditions.
In particular,
pricing can be adjusted to limit sales declines and could
protect revenue and
mitigate earnings deterioration.
The group most at risk of revenue and earnings pressure is JLR,
with over 20% of
unit sales in the UK and substantial local production exported
to the EU. But we
believe JLR has sufficient headroom within its ratings,
including robust credit
metrics and ample liquidity, to weather some decline in
earnings.
Others at risk include BMW, Peugeot (BB/Positive), Volkswagen
(BBB+/Negative)
and Daimler (A-/Stable), which all generate 5%-10% of unit sales
and revenue in
the UK. Peugeot and Daimler have substantial ratings headroom.
Their credit
metrics are strong for their ratings and a moderate earnings
decline would not
weaken credit profiles substantially. Volkswagen's rating is
driven chiefly by
risks related to the emissions scandal.
The UK market constitutes a small proportion of revenues and
earnings for the
big three Japanese automakers, Toyota (A/Stable), Honda
(A/Stable) and Nissan. A
potential UK slowdown will have little impact on their credit
profiles.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/884126">Click here
for "Brexit to
Drive Widespread Credit Pressure".
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
