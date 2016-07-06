(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCOR's
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-' and Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A+'. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of SCOR's core
operating subsidiaries.
The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects SCOR's very strong financial profile
and reinsurance
franchise. SCOR's P&C reinsurance business has steadily grown
into a
well-diversified portfolio, both geographically and by line of
business. The
division is the major contributor to group operating earnings
and achieved a
FY15 combined ratio of 89.8% (FY14: 90.2%).
We note that SCOR's normalised combined ratio was 95.9% at FY15,
reflecting the
effects of a protracted soft market. This increases the
sensitivity of future
underwriting profitability to even a modest rise in major loss
claims. In the
medium term, the development and defence of SCOR's market
position will be
dependent upon the reinsurer's ability to increase its share of
key markets and
reinsurance lines, in our opinion.
SCOR issued EUR600m and EUR500m subordinated notes in December
2015 and May 2016
respectively, pre-financing two calls in 2016. Fitch-calculated
financial
leverage will remain above 25% through most of 2016, but we
expect it will
return to a level commensurate with SCOR's rating category by
the end of 2016.
The agency regards SCOR's capitalisation as very strong. The
reinsurer scored
'extremely strong' on the agency's Prism FBM based on year-end
2015 financial
data, unchanged from 2014. A qualitative offset to the overall
score achieved is
the high proportion of 'softer' forms of capital present within
the assessment.
SCOR reported strong coverage of the Solvency II (SII) SCR at 1
January 2016,
with a level of 211% sitting within the reinsurer's stated
optimal range.
Fitch recognises that the current operating environment remains
challenging for
SCOR and the wider (re)insurance industry. Persistently low
interest rates and
increasingly intense competition, especially in non-life
reinsurance, continue
to drive price softening across certain major reinsurance
classes. The agency
expects SCOR's diversified business profile and prudent
underwriting policy to
provide resilience to a protracted period of price softening,
should this occur.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade as unlikely in the near term, but it
could be
achieved over the longer term if financial performance
(including a run-rate
combined ratio remaining below 93%) improves further, SCOR's
market position
continues to develop relative to peers, and the quality of
SCOR's capitalisation
improves, as assessed within Fitch's Prism FBM.
A downgrade may occur if financial leverage were to rise and
remain over 25% or
if the overall capitalisation assessment deteriorated to
'strong'. A combined
ratio consistently above 100% could also lead to a downgrade.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
SCOR S.E.:
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook stable
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
SCOR Switzerland AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook stable
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
The following SCOR entities' IFS ratings have been affirmed at
'AA-' with Stable
Outlook:
SCOR Global P&C S.E.
SCOR Global Life S.E.
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co
SCOR UK Co Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Co (US)
General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona
SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd
SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Ireland Limited
