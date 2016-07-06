(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Munich
Reinsurance Company's
(Munich Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA' and
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. Fitch has also affirmed the
ratings of Munich
Re's core operating subsidiaries. The Outlooks are Stable. A
full list of rating
actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the strength of Munich Re's franchise
and financial
profile within the global reinsurance sector, a view that is
supported by strong
and consistent property and casualty (P&C) reinsurance results
and very strong
capitalisation. Fitch regards Munich Re's reinsurance operation
as one of a very
select group that has the scale, diversity and financial
strength to attract the
highest quality business being placed into the global
reinsurance market. A
marginal offsetting factor is the mixed performance of the
reinsurer's
ERGO-branded primary insurance operations.
Fitch expects P&C reinsurance earnings metrics will remain
commensurate with a
'AA' rating in the next 12 to 18 months. The P&C reinsurance
division achieved a
below target (95%) combined ratio of 90% for FY15 (FY14: 93%),
helped by lower
than expected natural catastrophe claims. We note that the
normalised combined
ratio, adjusting back for variations in reserving and major
losses versus
budget, deteriorated to close to 99%, reflecting the effects of
a protracted
soft market. This is likely to increase the sensitivity of
future underwriting
profitability, to even a modest rise in major loss claims. We
expect that the
P&C reinsurance segment will continue to account for a major
part of the
company's operating earnings in the foreseeable future.
Fitch regards Munich Re's capitalisation as very strong, and
financial leverage
as moderate. The company reported its solvency margin under
Solvency II (SII)
for the first time at 1 January 2016, and coverage was very
strong at 302%. This
is well above the 220% top end of the reinsurer's target range.
Munich Re's very
strong capitalisation enables it to provide underwriting
capacity on a
continuous and large scale basis, should it so wish.
In May 2016, Munich Re's primary insurance group ERGO Group AG
announced a
restructuring programme which will last until 2020. Munich Re
will invest about
EUR1bn (net) in improving ERGO's competitiveness and
profitability. The
programme targets a sustainable annual net profit of at least
EUR500m after 2020
including net cost savings of EUR280m. The restructuring
programme also includes
that ERGO's major German life insurer ERGO Lebensversicherung AG
will cease
writing new business no later than 2020. Through this, Munich Re
will handle the
largest run-off in the German life market. Fitch notes that the
costs associated
with the ERGO strategy led Munich Re to lower its profit
guidance to EUR2.3bn
for 2016, from its previous guidance of a range of
EUR2.3bn-EUR2.8bn (actual
2015: EUR3.1bn). Fitch believes that there is an increased
probability of Munich
Re posting lower earnings in future, than in recent years.
Fitch recognises that the current operating environment remains
challenging for
Munich Re and the wider (re)insurance industry. Persistently low
interest rates
and increasingly intense competition, especially in non-life
reinsurance,
continue to drive price softening across certain major
reinsurance classes. The
agency expects Munich Re's diversified business profile and
prudent underwriting
policy to provide resilience to a protracted period of price
softening, should
this occur.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Munich Re has the joint-highest IFS rating among European
(re)insurance groups
and an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a sustained
material drop in the company's risk-adjusted capital position to
below 'very
strong', as measured by Prism FBM, a cross-cycle
Fitch-calculated combined ratio
of 97% or above, or significant underperformance relative to
peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Munich Reinsurance Company:
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A'
GBP300m subordinated debt (XS0167260529): affirmed at 'A+'
DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
ERGO Group AG
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Europaeische Reiseversicherung AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Munich Reinsurance America Corporation
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'
VORSORGE Lebensversicherung AG
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
The following Munich Re entities' IFS ratings have been affirmed
at 'AA' with
Stable Outlook:
Munich Reinsurance America, Inc.
Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company
The following Munich Re entities' IFS ratings have been affirmed
at 'A+' with
Stable Outlook:
ERV Foersaekringsaktiebolag (publ)
Europaeiske Rejseforsikring A/S
