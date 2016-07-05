(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 05 (Fitch) The Angolan government's decision to
discontinue talks
with the IMF on a potential loan increases risks to the
sovereign's external
financing position if no other sources of external funding are
available, Fitch
Ratings says. We identified deteriorating external dynamics as a
rating
sensitivity when we revised the Outlook on Angola's 'B+'
sovereign rating to
Negative from Stable in March.
The IMF said last week that Angola wanted to halt talks on an
economic programme
supported by financial assistance. The Angolan authorities had
made a formal
request for discussions on a programme and possible three-year
Extended Fund
Facility in early April. The IMF said that President Jose
Eduardo dos Santos
wants to maintain dialogue regarding the IMF's annual assessment
of the
country's economy.
Historically, Angola's external balance sheet has been a credit
strength. But
the fall in oil prices since 2014 has put strains on external
buffers. We
forecast a current account deficit of 13.9% in 2016, from an
estimated 8.7% last
year and in contrast with 2013's large surplus. (Our forecasts
do not
incorporate IMF assistance.)
Angola has a large external funding gap due to capital outflows
as oil companies
transfer deposits abroad. With FDI inflows falling, external
borrowing is
necessary to avoid a sharp fall in foreign exchange reserves.
The government has
not revealed an alternative to IMF support, so risks to reserves
appear to have
risen. Failure to attract sufficient financing sources,
precipitating a more
abrupt macroeconomic adjustment, could lead to a downgrade, as
we highlighted in
our rating sensitivities in March.
Weak governance is a significant constraint on Angola's
sovereign rating and
ending IMF talks highlights policy unpredictability -
notwithstanding the strong
policy response mounted so far to the fall in oil prices. This
has included a
series of kwanza devaluations, most recently in January 2016, to
cushion the
current account balance and maintain reserves, which have been
stable at
USD24.5bn this year, according to the National Bank of Angola.
But the widening gap between the official exchange rate and the
parallel market
rate shows that the currency remains under pressure. Further
devaluation could
ease this, but would raise Angola's debt/GDP ratio (which stood
at 47.4% of GDP
in 2015) since two-thirds of public debt is dollar-denominated.
Devaluation
could also weaken the banking sector, given that a third of
deposits and credits
are denominated in foreign currency. Devaluation may also fuel
further
inflation, leading to a rise in social discontent.
Using monetary and exchange rate policy to mitigate the oil
price shock has also
involved the central bank aggressively raising interest rates.
On Friday, it
increased the benchmark rate by another 200bp to 16%, which may
add some support
to reserves and the kwanza although rates remain well below the
rate of
inflation (29% in May).
Our next scheduled sovereign rating review is due on 23
September.
