(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Telecom Italia
SpA's (TI,
BBB-/Stable) ability to convert improving operating trends and
underlying EBITDA
into stronger cash flow is key to the stability of its rating.
The company's leverage at end-2015 was high: net debt/EBITDA was
3.6x and FFO
adjusted net leverage was 4.3x. Cash flow improvements, driven
mainly by
domestic performance, should result in modest deleveraging in
2016 and 2017.
Headroom remains limited, as we expect TI's FFO adjusted net
leverage to remain
at around our downgrade threshold of 4.2x in 2016, improving to
an estimated
4.0x by end-2018. TI's cash flow visibility is lower than most
of its peers;
stability and improvements in operating cash flow and
deleveraging over the
coming quarters will be important to the rating.
TI's revised efficiency targets announced at its 1Q16 results
underline
management's commitment to improving domestic financial
performance, especially
in 2016. Fitch believes a number of one-off items affected 2015
results and cash
flow should gradually improve through 2016. On a trailing
12-month basis, FFO
adjusted for non-recurring items (as defined by Fitch, mainly
the costs related
to a high level of bond buybacks) at 1Q16 improved to EUR5.9bn,
from EUR5.7bn at
FYE15. Gradual but sustainable improvements are important, as
transformational
events such as further asset sales are unlikely.
Unlike some of its peers, TI has few of the levers available to
larger, more
diversified group's to reduce leverage. The ordinary dividend
has been cut
completely and the savings share payout has been reduced to a
minimum.
Opportunities for non-core disposals are limited. However, TI's
sale of its
Argentina stake and the conversion of the mandatory convertible
are positive,
which together should provide around EUR2.0bn in debt relief in
2016. A further
sell-down of TI's Inwit stake appears to have been put on hold;
although any
resulting benefits from this would in part be offset by an
increase in lease
adjusted debt.
TI's efforts to reduce leverage have been challenged by the
conflicting
ambitions of network investment and a need to improve cash flow
and credit
metrics. We believe that network investment in Italy, a country
where fibre
deployment has lagged that of other markets, is supportive of
long-term
operational trends. The competitive threat from Enel's Open
Fiber project
underlines the importance of TI's investments, which should
improve TI's
convergent and triple-play service offering.
Enel's fibre plans could provide a significant alternative
wholesale
infrastructure. TI aims to rollout superfast broadband to 84% of
Italian
households by 2018, while Enel's Open Fiber project is targeting
to reach 7.5m
fibre homes over the next few years. With Enel yet to begin its
fibre
deployment, delivery of the project will be important, as will
TI's ability to
remain ahead of Open Fiber roll-out. We believe an effective
alternative network
could strengthen retail convergent competition from Vodafone and
others, as well
as the more obvious threat to TI's existing wholesale revenues.
Potential changes to the shape of the Italian mobile market, in
particular the
proposal of an Iliad-backed new entrant should the WIND/H3G
merger go ahead, do
not pose a significant threat to the current market structure,
in our view.
Market conditions have proven intensely competitive in recent
years. However,
market leaders, TIM and Vodafone, have been successful in
imposing a more
disciplined and rational approach to market pricing.
Formerly a growth driver, TI's Brazilian operations (TIM Brasil)
are suffering
mainly from macro effects. We do not view TIM Brasil as a key
cash flow
contributor to the group or as a significant credit driver,
although it could be
a drag on the group's revenue and EBITDA over the next one to
two years given
the macro environment. Fitch would not expect to react to this
alone, provided
that TIM Brasil is not significantly underperforming the wider
market and that
margin and cash flows are being defended. Fitch does not expect
major changes to
the shape of the market while Oi is being restructured.
Nevertheless,
consolidation remains likely over the medium term, with TIM
Brasil's involvement
in such an event continuing to be viewed by Fitch as event risk.
Contact:
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
