LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Bouts of market volatility in the
aftermath of the UK
referendum, served to refocus investor attention on the three
key challenges
facing the European banking sector - profitability, asset
quality and
capitalisation levels. In contrast to the February sell-off, the
post-Brexit
vote volatility led to a bifurcation in credit and equity market
performance,
with the former proving more resilient, says Fitch Ratings in a
new report.
European bank senior debt spreads have widened only modestly so
far in 2016 as
investors weigh the offsetting effects of improved
capitalisation and weaker
economic prospects. However, European bank stocks have fallen
dramatically - by
more than a quarter this year - reflecting gloomy expectations
for bank earnings
in a prolonged, low-interest-rate environment.
Prolongation of the low-growth, low-interest-rate environment
threatens to
tighten the squeeze on bank earnings, hampering capital-raising
efforts by some
to continue building "bail-in" buffers. EU bank capital is in
better shape than
before the financial crisis, but non-performing loan (NPL)
levels - while
varying by country - in aggregate remain elevated at three times
the rate of US
peers. Reflecting the lower-interest-rate environment, senior
debt coupons on
new issuance continue to shrink, and durations continue to rise.
Challenged asset quality in southern Europe, coupled with a high
reliance on
bank financing in Europe as a whole, contributes to the economic
underperformance of the EU relative to the US. Of the core EU
countries, the
problem is most acute in Italy, where NPLs account for almost a
fifth of total
loans outstanding, and constraining capital deployment to more
productive areas
of the economy. The recent EBA stress-test results refocused
market attention on
the Italian authorities' approach to addressing NPLs.
Already weakened European bank investor sentiment took a further
hit following
the UK referendum result in June, which exacerbated concerns
about European
banks' earnings prospects within a longer period of low rates.
Credit spreads
subsequently retraced the post-Brexit widening, helped by
anticipation of
additional policy support.
The impact of Brexit is expected to be broadly negative for UK
banks, but there
are no immediate credit rating implications on banks rated by
Fitch as they are
resilient to a moderate deterioration in the operating
environment at current
ratings levels. The upgrade-to-downgrade ratio for the entire
universe of EMEA
financial institutions bonds outstanding, deteriorated to 0.81x
in 1H16, from
1.2x in 2015, as the volume of bonds affected by downgrades
exceeded upgrades.
Issuance by banks and other financial institutions was down 18%
yoy in 1H16,
depressed by the periods of volatility that have hit the sector
in the year to
date. In contrast, bank lending grew further in 1H16, building
on a recovery
that started in 2015. The rebound has coincided with the ECB's
targeted
longer-term refinancing operations aimed at strengthening the
transmission of
stimulus to the real economy by providing banks with cheap
funding tied to
incentives to lend.
The report, EMEA Financials Bond Market Monitor, is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
