(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Financials Bond Market Monitor here LONDON, August 26 (Fitch) Bouts of market volatility in the aftermath of the UK referendum, served to refocus investor attention on the three key challenges facing the European banking sector - profitability, asset quality and capitalisation levels. In contrast to the February sell-off, the post-Brexit vote volatility led to a bifurcation in credit and equity market performance, with the former proving more resilient, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. European bank senior debt spreads have widened only modestly so far in 2016 as investors weigh the offsetting effects of improved capitalisation and weaker economic prospects. However, European bank stocks have fallen dramatically - by more than a quarter this year - reflecting gloomy expectations for bank earnings in a prolonged, low-interest-rate environment. Prolongation of the low-growth, low-interest-rate environment threatens to tighten the squeeze on bank earnings, hampering capital-raising efforts by some to continue building "bail-in" buffers. EU bank capital is in better shape than before the financial crisis, but non-performing loan (NPL) levels - while varying by country - in aggregate remain elevated at three times the rate of US peers. Reflecting the lower-interest-rate environment, senior debt coupons on new issuance continue to shrink, and durations continue to rise. Challenged asset quality in southern Europe, coupled with a high reliance on bank financing in Europe as a whole, contributes to the economic underperformance of the EU relative to the US. Of the core EU countries, the problem is most acute in Italy, where NPLs account for almost a fifth of total loans outstanding, and constraining capital deployment to more productive areas of the economy. The recent EBA stress-test results refocused market attention on the Italian authorities' approach to addressing NPLs. Already weakened European bank investor sentiment took a further hit following the UK referendum result in June, which exacerbated concerns about European banks' earnings prospects within a longer period of low rates. Credit spreads subsequently retraced the post-Brexit widening, helped by anticipation of additional policy support. The impact of Brexit is expected to be broadly negative for UK banks, but there are no immediate credit rating implications on banks rated by Fitch as they are resilient to a moderate deterioration in the operating environment at current ratings levels. The upgrade-to-downgrade ratio for the entire universe of EMEA financial institutions bonds outstanding, deteriorated to 0.81x in 1H16, from 1.2x in 2015, as the volume of bonds affected by downgrades exceeded upgrades. Issuance by banks and other financial institutions was down 18% yoy in 1H16, depressed by the periods of volatility that have hit the sector in the year to date. In contrast, bank lending grew further in 1H16, building on a recovery that started in 2015. The rebound has coincided with the ECB's targeted longer-term refinancing operations aimed at strengthening the transmission of stimulus to the real economy by providing banks with cheap funding tied to incentives to lend. The report, EMEA Financials Bond Market Monitor, is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.