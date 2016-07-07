(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited held a briefing on its criteria for rating infrastructure projects and provided an overview of infrastructure development in Thailand and the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) region today. More than 50 participants from the regulatory, investor, financial and corporate sectors attended the event in Bangkok. The agency aims to provide investors and potential issuers with a deeper understanding of how Fitch would assess these types of infrastructure and project finance securities and issuers. While there has been only limited issuance of these types of securities in Thailand, Fitch expects Thailand's bond markets to continue to develop as a wider range of issuers in Thailand and CLMV access the capital markets for their funding needs in the longer term, which may include the further issuance of these types of securities. "Infrastructure development is critical for faster economic growth, boosting countries' competitiveness, as well as facilitating greater trade and regional integration," said Mr. Vincent Milton, Managing Director of Fitch Ratings (Thailand). Mr. Yasushi Negishi, Country Director, Thailand Resident Mission of Asian Development Bank, was the guest speaker at Fitch's event, where he spoke on the infrastructure development in CLMV countries. There has been a lag in infrastructure development in Thailand since the Asian financial crisis in 1997 compared with neighbouring countries, according to Mr. Obboon Thirachit, Director in Fitch's Corporates rating team, in his presentation. Public investment in Thailand has declined from the peak during the pre-crisis of around 12% of country's GDP to about 6% in the past few years. However, Fitch expects infrastructure investment in roads, rail, ports and mass transit systems to increase substantially over the next several years as the government prioritises infrastructure development. Contact: Vincent Milton Managing Director +66 2108 0169 vincent.milton@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.