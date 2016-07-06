(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China Fishery Group Limited's (China Fishery) Issuer Default Rating to 'D' from 'RD'. No Outlook has been assigned. The downgrade follows China Fishery's announcement on 30 June that the company and its subsidiaries had filed for US bankruptcy protection under Chapter 15 and Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code. The bankruptcy filing with facilitate a debt restructuring arrangement with holders of the USD300m senior unsecured notes issued by CFG Investment S.A.C., China Fishery's financing vehicle. China Fishery failed to pay a coupon on the notes that was due on 30 January 2016. China Fishery's senior unsecured rating and the rating on the USD300m notes issued by CFG Investment S.A.C. have been affirmed at 'C', with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will re-examine China Fishery's credit profile if it successfully restructures its debt. Contact: Primary Analyst Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008470 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.