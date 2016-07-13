(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German insurers
Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG's (NLV), Nuernberger
Allgemeine Versicherung
AG's (NAV) and Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG's (NKV)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed
their holding
company Nuernberger Beteiligungs Aktiengesellschaft's (NB)
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views NLV (life), NAV (non-life) and NKV (health) as core
to the
Nuernberger group (NG), and their ratings are therefore based on
a combined
group assessment, under the agency's group rating methodology.
NG's rating reflects its strong capitalisation and its
well-diversified
earnings. NG's leading market position in German unit-linked
life and disability
market significantly mitigates its risk exposure to sustained
low investment
yields. Offsetting these positive rating factors are the
asset-liability
duration gap in the life segment, its above-market average
exposure to equity
investments and the current difficult operating environment for
German life
insurers.
Fitch regards NG's capitalisation as strong and commensurate
with its rating.
Based on the agency's Prism factor-based model (FBM), NG's
capital level is
'strong', which has weakened from 'very strong' in 2014. We
expect NG to
maintain its strong capitalisation despite the increasing
pressure on capital in
life segment. The quality of available capital is high, as it
consists mainly of
shareholder funds and funds for future appropriation. NG has not
yet published
its Solvency II ratios, but we expect it to be comfortably over
100% without use
of transitional measures.
Fitch considers NLV as better prepared than many of its
competitors to service
its guaranteed interest rate payments in a persistently low
interest rate
environment. This is due to the high proportion of unit-linked
and disability
business in its books. The technical earnings from these lines
are available to
mitigate any shortfall in investment earnings against guaranteed
interest rate
(GIR) payments.
Like many German Life insurers, NG's average duration of assets
is shorter than
that of its liabilities for the life segment. We view this as
negative for the
rating, since it increases the NG's exposure to interest rate
changes. However,
we believe NG's duration gap is slightly lower than the market
average, since
the portion of classic annuity products with very long duration
in its portfolio
is lower than the market average.
NG's equity exposure is higher than the average for German
primary insurers. As
a proportion of total investments (excluding unit-linked
investments), the
group's exposure to equity investments was 9.4%, significantly
higher than the
market average of 4.5% at end-2015, meaning that the group is
somewhat more
exposed to market volatility than peers.
In 2015, consolidated net income reverted to a normalised level
of EUR74m (2014:
EUR110m) after the 2014 result was affected by positive one-off
effects. The
life total income decreased compared with 2014 partly due to
lower investment
income and costs relating to higher reserve requirements
(Zinszusatzreserve)
that increased to EUR242m in 2015 (2014: EUR147.8m). In the
non-life segment, NG
reported a strong underwriting result with a net combined ratio
of 95.4% in 2015
(2014: 97.4%).
NG had total assets of EUR30.2bn at end-2015 (end-2014:
EUR29.2bn). Gross
written premiums at end-2015 were EUR2.5bn for the life segment,
EUR0.7bn for
the non-life segment and EUR0.2bn for the health segment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the short to medium term unless the
group increases
its size/scale and improves diversification, while improving
capitalisation to
"very strong" based on Prism FBM.
Weak overall profitability over a period of time, as indicated
for example by a
return on equity below 6%, and/or sustained material erosion in
capital, for
example, to a level of below "strong" in Fitch's Prism FBM
capital assessment
could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahsa Delgoshaei
Associate Director
+49 69 7680 76 243
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neuer Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
