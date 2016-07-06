(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Swiss
Reinsurance Company
Limited's (Swiss Re) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at
'AA-' and
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. Fitch has
affirmed the ratings of
Swiss Re's core operating subsidiaries. Fitch has also assigned
ultimate holding
company Swiss Re Ltd. an IDR of 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has assigned Swiss Re Ltd.'s Demeter Investments B.V.
(Demeter)
subordinated loan notes a 'BBB' rating. The notes are rated
three notches below
Swiss Re Ltd.'s IDR, with two notches deducted to reflect their
recovery and one
notch deducted to reflect their non-performance features. This
is in line with
Fitch's notching criteria. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed
Swiss Re's senior
and subordinated notes. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the strength of Swiss Re's financial
profile, dominant
position within the global reinsurance sector and very strong
risk-adjusted
capitalisation. Fitch regards Swiss Re's reinsurance operation
as one of a very
select group that have the scale, diversity and financial
strength to attract
the highest quality business being placed into the global
reinsurance market.
This should provide high resilience to softening pricing
conditions that are
being reported across several reinsurance classes.
Fitch expects Swiss Re's P&C reinsurance business to remain the
core earnings
generator for the foreseeable future. The company's main
business segment has
consistently achieved strong results, both on an absolute basis
and compared
with peers, reflecting a depth of underwriting experience and
good diversity by
reinsurance class. P&C reinsurance reported a Fitch-calculated
FY15 combined
ratio of 86% (FY14: 84%). We note that the normalised combined
ratio, adjusting
back for variations in reserving and major losses versus budget,
deteriorated to
close to 100% (breakeven), reflecting the effects of a
protracted soft market.
This is likely to increase the sensitivity of future
underwriting profitability,
to even a modest rise in major loss claims.
Life and health (L&H) reinsurance performance continues to
strengthen, with FY15
operating margin improving to 9.9% (FY14: 2.6%). Fitch believes
that
management's actions to address underperforming business lines
within the
division should eliminate the drag on the performance of the L&H
segment and
improve its results. With return on equity (ROE) of 15.7%, the
reinsurer
exceeded its commitment to achieve a 10%-12% ROE target for
2015.
Fitch views capitalisation as very strong, with the reinsurer
scoring 'very
strong' on Fitch's Prism FBM. The strength of Swiss Re's capital
position has
led to confirmation from the group that it would commence a
previously announced
CHF1bn share buy-back programme on 12 November 2015.
Fitch recognises that the current operating environment remains
challenging for
Swiss Re and the wider (re)insurance industry. Persistently low
interest rates
and increasingly intense competition, especially in non-life
reinsurance,
continue to drive price softening across certain major
reinsurance classes. The
agency expects Swiss Re's diversified business profile and
prudent underwriting
policy to provide resilience to a protracted period of price
softening, should
this occur.
Swiss Re Ltd. has access to prefunded Tier 2 subordinated debt
facilities
through Demeter which are currently undrawn. Demeter, a
special-purpose vehicle,
will issue notes secured on Swiss Re Ltd.'s subordinated loan
notes. Proceeds
from Demeter's issuance are held as collateral to secure its
obligation to
purchase the subordinated loan notes from Swiss Re Ltd. Swiss Re
Ltd. can issue
subordinated loan notes on demand, at which time the eligible
assets held by
Demeter are transferred to the company. The subordinated loan
notes include a
mandatory deferral feature that would be triggered if the
company were unable to
meet applicable regulatory solvency requirements, as well as an
optional
deferral feature.
According to Fitch's rating methodology, while the facilities
are undrawn, they
do not receive equity credit and are not captured as part of the
financial
leverage calculation. Upon drawing, the assets held in the
facilities transfer
to Swiss Re Ltd's balance sheet, when the subordinated notes
would be classified
as 100% capital due to regulatory override within Fitch's
risk-based capital
assessment and 100% debt for the agency's financial leverage
calculations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating drivers that could result in an upgrade include:
reduced
financial leverage under 15% (2014: 24%); the company's
risk-adjusted capital
position increasing to 'extremely strong', as measured by
Fitch's Prism FBM;
maintaining strong underwriting performance relative to
similarly rated peers.
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
increased
financial leverage above 25%; a sustained material drop in the
company's
risk-adjusted capital position to below 'very strong', as
measured by Fitch's
Prism FBM, or material underperformance relative to similarly
rated peers.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Ltd
IFS rating: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corp.
Senior notes affirmed at 'A+'
Aquarius + Investments PLC
Subordinated debt (XS0897406814) affirmed at 'A-'
Contingent write-off note (XS0901578681) affirmed at 'BBB+'
Cloverie PLC
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
ELM B.V.
Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'
Swiss Re Ltd
Long-term IDR: assigned at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Demeter Investments B.V.
Subordinated debt assigned at 'BBB' (XS1261170515, XS1389124774,
XS1423777215)
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008485
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
