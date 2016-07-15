(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Autonomous Community
of Madrid's (Madrid) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed
the Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the senior
unsecured outstanding
bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB'.
The affirmation reflects Madrid's still weak fiscal performance
in 2015, high
direct debt, but also a strong economy. The Stable Outlook
incorporates Fitch's
expectations that the region's fiscal performance will gradually
improve and
that direct debt will rise to 180%-185% of current revenue by
2017 from 179.4%
in 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weak but Improving Operating Performance
General elections for Spain were held in June 2016, and debate
on a new funding
system for Spanish regional governments should start, with a
possible review of
fiscal policies and possible changes to the responsibilities of
regional
governments. This will be a key rating consideration for
Madrid's IDRs, as
projections would be subject to change.
Madrid's new government approved its first budget in 2016, and
overall Fitch
expects the region's operating performance to visibly improve
this year, with an
operating margin of 3%-4% (-0.8% at end-2015). This is based on
projected
revenue growth of 6.5% yoy, driven by an improving national
economy and also due
to a large 2014 revenue settlement from the funding system that
Madrid will
receive in 2016.
Operating expenditure, which has been declining since 2009, is
likely to grow 2%
in 2016-2018, after the autonomous community lifted its
cost-containment
policies.
At end-2015, Madrid posted a weaker-than-expected result with a
negative current
balance of EUR867.5m (negative EUR1.2bn in 2014), partly due to
a one-off item
in health spending. This weak result was also attributed to the
current funding
system to which Madrid is a net contributor. This is illustrated
by the funding
Madrid receives from the central government being 7% per capita
below the
average of the other 14 regions under the common regime in 2013.
New Regional Assembly
Following the May 2015 elections, a new government was formed in
Madrid between
the former centre-right wing party Partido Popular (PP) and the
centre wing
party Ciudadanos. This resulted in a new political agreement to
prioritise
social programmes, health spending and improved disclosure of
information. The
new President, Ms. Cristina Cifuentes, was the representative of
the central
government in Madrid's regional government, and we expect some
continuity in
fiscal policy with a strong intention to comply with fiscal
targets.
Strong Regional Economy Recovering
Madrid shows a better-than-average economic profile, with a GDP
per capita 36.6%
above Spain's average in 2015. It is the main political,
administrative and
economic centre in Spain (BBB+/F2/Stable). Its strong economy is
also
illustrated by a higher-than-average employment rate of 53.6% in
2015 versus
46.4% nationally. Madrid's economy is recovering as nominal
annual GDP grew 3.8%
in 2015 to an estimated nominal EUR203.6bn. Madrid created
cumulative 8% more
jobs between December 2013 and May 2016, after having shed 9.4%
jobs between
2008 and 2013, reflecting the economic recovery underway in the
region.
Rising Direct Debt
Madrid's direct debt grew significantly in 2015 to EUR26.8bn or
179.4% of
current revenue, (EUR23.7bn or 167.6% in 2014). Fitch estimates
direct debt to
grow in 2016 to EUR28bn-EUR29bn, or 175%-185% of current
revenues. Overall debt
repayments for the next three years are of EUR5.6bn, or 21% of
outstanding
direct debt at end-2015. However, this is mitigated by its
strong access to
external liquidity.
Strong Access to External Liquidity
Madrid has strong access to capital and commercial markets to
fund its annual
deficit, even during adverse times. Consequently, it is one of
the few Spanish
regional governments rated by Fitch that did not apply to the
Regional Liquidity
Fund state support mechanism until 2014.
In 2015, the central government's introduction of the Fondo de
Facilidad
Financiera zero interest rate loans for regional governments
that have been
compliant with stability goals helped ease Madrid's commercial
debt financing.
Nevertheless, Madrid last year funded a larger proportion of its
annual deficit
through capital market debt and bank loans bearing moderate
interest rates and
with a long amortisation period. In 2016, Madrid is continuing
to borrow from
markets to finance its budgetary needs and debt redemption. It
has to date this
year borrowed bank loans and issued debt of EUR2.6bn, at
moderate interest
rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative operating balance reported in 2016, possibly driven
by
higher-than-expected operating expenditure growth, would trigger
a downgrade of
the IDR. Additionally, the region's inability to stabilise
direct debt in the
medium term could also lead to a negative rating action.
The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports
a positive
current balance and reduces direct debt to around 110% of
current revenue.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009004
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.