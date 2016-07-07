(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected long-term
rating of 'B(exp)' to the Province of Chubut, Argentina's
forthcoming bond. The
bond will be issued for up to USD650 million and will be a
direct, general,
unconditional and unsubordinated obligation of Chubut. The notes
will be secured
by a percentage of hydrocarbon royalties to be paid by Pan
American Energy LLC's
Argentine branch to the Province. The rating is in line with the
province's
Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating of 'B'/Outlook
Stable. Chubut's
ratings are capped by the Country Ceiling.
The bond will denominated in U.S. dollars and will carry a fixed
interest rate
according to market conditions and be payable on a semi-annual
basis. The
maturity is expected to be 10 years, with a grace period of four
years. The
province shall make a fiduciary assignment to the Argentine
Collateral Agent of
a percentage of the royalties payable to the province by the
concessionaire. The
notes will be governed by the laws of the State of New York.
Law VII No.72 and Governor's Decrees No. 541 and 924 of 2016
authorized the
issuance of this debt for up to USD650 million or its equivalent
in local or
other currencies. Of the proceeds, 50% would be for debt
repayment, and the
other 50% to finance certain infrastructure works in
municipalities (1%),
certain infrastructure works in rural areas of the province
(15%), and other
works to be agreed upon with municipalities of the province
(34%).
According to Fitch calculations, the expected gas and oil
royalties used for the
bond's debt payment would provide debt coverage of around 1.4x
in a conservative
scenario.
The events of default include: Failure to pay debt service for a
period of 20
days, debt service reserve account not fully funded in
accordance with the
schedule, default of the provincial general government debt, and
royalties
coverage below 1.35x, among others. Fitch will monitor the
bond's performance
and compliance with these pledges.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The final rating of Chubut's new bond is contingent upon the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received. If there
is an increase in
the Country Ceiling, Fitch will evaluate Chubut's hydrocarbon
market, the
concessionaire rating, and the the bond's performance to
determine if there is
potential for a positive impact on the bond rating.
