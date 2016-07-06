(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Pine S.A.
(Pine) at
'BB-'/Outlook Negative. Fitch also affirmed the bank's other
ratings. A complete
list of rating actions is included at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Pine's ratings reflects Fitch's view that
management has
taken the appropriate measures to strengthen the bank's
liquidity and asset
quality ratios and that these offset the credit negatives of the
weak
profitability expected to continue in the medium term as a
result of the
continued weak economic environment. During FY2015 and first
quarter 2016
(1Q16), Pine reduced its expanded credit portfolio while
repositioning its
remaining loan book toward mainly lower-risk borrowers. The
reduction in
risk-weighted assets has contributed to the strengthening of the
bank's Fitch
Core Capital Ratio (FCC). At Dec. 31, 2015, Pine's FCC reached
13.5%, which was
the strongest ratio of the past four years. At March 31, 2016,
Pine's FCC
improved even further, to 14.3%, aided by a further decline in
risky assets.
Pine's relatively large asset concentration - especially from
corporate names on
its loan book - resulted in asset-quality pressure due to the
decelerating
economy and the continuation of a challenging operating
environment. The bank's
impaired loans (BACEN 'D'-'H')-to-total loans ratio saw a
material deterioration
during FY2015, having risen from 5.0% to 9.3%. This ratio
further weakened to
nearly 10.5% by March 31, 2016. The some drivers of the growth
in this ratio
were the weak economy, borrowers named in the Lava Jato scandal,
and the nearly
33% decrease in credit exposure over the last 15 months ended
March 2016. A
positive note comes from the relatively comfortable over-90-day
non-performing-loan ratio (NPL: BACEN 'E'-'H') of 0.7% at March
31, 2016, which
benefitted from a significant level chargeoffs during the first
quarter that
improved the 1.7% ratio seen at FYE2015.
Fitch notes that the repositioning of its lending activities
towards lower-risk
segments should reduce its credit costs in the medium term.
During the 1Q16, the
bank's loan loss provision expense reached BRL26 million. For
2016, management
expects a declining trend and recoveries are also expected to be
favorable.
However, the strategic decrease in exposure and preference for
higher-quality
borrowers will likely impact pricing and revenues. To offset
tighter margins,
which Fitch expects to be around 3.5%, management is continuing
with its
strategy of cost reduction that has already seen some success,
as the bank
reported a 12.6% decrease in personnel and administrative
expenses in 2015.
Fitch expects Pine to maintain low profitability levels during
2016, but net
losses are not part of our base case scenario.
Since end-2014 Pine has chosen not to expand its credit
operations. This
decision led to a significant 32% decrease in the expanded
credit portfolio from
BRL9.7 billion at March 2015 to BRL6.6 billion at March 2016.
For 2016 the
bank's guidance for credit growth ranges from zero to negative
5%. This lack of
growth will continue to impact profitability (ROAE guidance of
4% to 8%);
however, the bank's current priorities are clearly aimed at
maintaining
liquidity and keeping asset quality protected, thus avoiding
higher provisioning
expenses in 2016 and beyond. This decision can compromise the
bank's future
revenues, since it could lead the bank to reduce its spreads in
order to face
the increasing appetite of the competition in the medium term.
However, in the
short term, the general lack of risk appetite of some of its
competitors has
allowed the bank to access higher-quality credits that it could
not easily
attract earlier due to pricing.
During 2015 the composition of the portfolio of the 20 largest
clients was
altered by over 25% and the new names were mostly classified in
the better rated
'A' and 'B' categories. The exposure to these top-20 clients
represents slightly
over 31% of the expanded credit portfolio; however, over 50% of
the exposure is
in the form of guarantees. In addition, at year-end 2015, the
percentage of bank
guarantees within the expanded credit portfolio rose to 34% from
30% a year
earlier. These guarantees generally enhance asset quality given
the quality of
the companies that request them and as they are infrequently
realized due to
their nature. Also, Pine currently shows low concentration in
credits that were
named in the Lava Jato operation. However, Fitch notes that
despite the improved
quality resulting from tighter underwriting, credit risk
policies, and guarantee
structuring, Pine's credit portfolio will continue to be tested
under the
current scenario of economic deceleration.
Prudent asset and liability management and the excess of
liquidity in Brazil and
elsewhere in the last four years allowed Pine to obtain
alternative funding
options, such as bilateral credit lines from local and foreign
banks,
multilateral funding, and the transfer of development funds from
BNDES. Though
in a downward trend, Pine's funding base continues have some
concentration as
time deposits from high net worth individuals account for 23% of
the total
funding as of December 2015 (13% as of December 2014). However,
this is not
unexpected, as the bank with its excess liquidity has been
repaying a relevant
portion of its more expensive funding. As a result, the average
cost of Pine's
liabilities has been diminishing. Some examples of the bank's
movements for this
purpose are the early payment of around 50% of the debts issued
in the Chilean
market (Huaso Bonds), the bank's repayment of some of its more
expensive funding
issuances (including its subordinated debt), and the cost
reduction associated
with its DPGE portfolio (by attaching guarantees to it),
resulting in lower
insurance costs with the FGC (the local depositor guarantee
fund). Despite such
concentrations, the bank's current funding base looks good
compared to the tenor
of its portfolio and good liquidity levels, a situation that
should prevail with
Pine's strategy of zero or even negative loan growth.
Despite the trend of lower results seen in the last couple of
years, the bank's
capitalization levels remain satisfactory, as they were
strengthened in 2015 and
during 1Q16. FCC/Risk-Weighted Assets ratio was 14.3% as of
March 31, 2016. This
comfortable level of capitalization together with prudent
underwriting and loan
loss provisioning will make it easier for the bank to confront
the current
challenging operating environment.
The Negative Outlook was maintained as it reflects Fitch's view
that key credit
metrics of this mid-sized wholesale bank are highly influenced
by the operating
environment and could see further pressure considering our
expectations for
continued deterioration in domestic operating conditions, as
evidenced by the
Negative Outlook assigned to the Brazilian banking sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Limited Upgrade Potential: Pine's ratings could be
upgraded in a
scenario of increasing revenues and adequate cost controls which
resulted in
constant improvement to its operating profitability. Also a
clear trend of
improvement in its asset quality and coverage ratios would
support an upgrade.
Negative: Pine's ratings could be downgraded in case of further
sustained
deterioration in its performance, asset quality and/or
capitalization (i.e. ROAA
below 0.5%, impaired loans (D-H) remaining above 8.0% and/or FCC
lower than
12%).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banco Pine S.A.
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB-'; Outlook
Negative;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb-';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Long-Term National rating at 'A+(bra)'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-Term National rating at 'F1+(bra)' ;
--Senior unsecured BRL Letras financeiras due July 31, 2016 at
'A+(bra)';
--Subordinated Debt USD Notes due Jan. 6, 2017 at 'B';
--Huaso Bonds Program expiring in 2022 at 'BBB+(cl)';
--Huaso Bonds due Dec. 10, 2017 at 'BBB+(cl)'.
