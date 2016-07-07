(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/HONG KONG, July 06 (Fitch) Hong Kong has passed
legislation establishing
a resolution regime for its financial institutions and banks are
therefore
likely to step up their work on recovery and resolutions plans,
says Fitch
Ratings. The new law closes the gap between Hong Kong's limited
power to
intervene in financial institutions and the Financial Stability
Board's key
attributes for effective resolution regimes. Hong Kong is one of
the few Asian
jurisdictions to have implemented resolution laws that
specifically allow for
bail-in, and we have excluded state support from bank ratings
there since May
2015.
Cross-border resolution plans are particularly important because
the bulk of
banks operating in Hong Kong are owned by foreign groups and
resolution of a
foreign parent could have spill-over consequences for the Hong
Kong subsidiary.
We expect that local banks forming part of larger international
groups, such as
HSBC and Standard Chartered, will be able to draw on their
group's resolution
plans.
Foreign parents may position their subsidiaries for resolution
by the Hong Kong
host regulator and plan for external loss-absorbing capital
issuance, while
others may look for resolution at the parent level by the home
regulator
intending to upstream potential losses through issuing
loss-absorbing capital to
their parent.
Hong Kong's regime provides its authorities with flexibility to
work with other
resolution authorities in the resolution of a foreign-owned
parent. But before
recognising a foreign resolution action, the Hong Kong
authorities have to
consult with the Financial Secretary to ensure that resolution
will not have an
adverse impact on Hong Kong's financial stability. In addition,
authorities will
have to seek reassurance that continuity of critical financial
services will be
preserved at the Hong Kong bank and that its creditors and
shareholders will not
be disadvantaged or treated less favourably than in other
jurisdictions. If Hong
Kong's authorities cannot obtain reassurances, they will not
agree with the
group resolution plan.
The right to refuse recognition or enforcement of third-country
resolution
proceedings is not unusual; Article 95 of the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive, for example, covers this.
The Financial Institutions (Resolution) Ordinance, passed by
Hong Kong's
Legislative Council on 22 June, was published on 30 June. We
expect the next
step will be for the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the
local bank
regulator and one of the appointed resolution authorities, to
provide guidance
on resolution planning, resolvability assessments and formulate
loss-absorbing
capacity requirements.
We also expect the HKMA to publish comprehensive guidance on how
they will
determine the point of non-viability for banks. The law links
non-viability to a
breach of a financial company's authorisation and licensing
criteria and also
provides flexibility enabling resolution authorities to exercise
judgement
depending on prevailing circumstances.
