LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Iliad's
agreement to buy Italian
mobile assets as part of the plan to merge Wind
Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. (WIND,
B+/Stable) and 3 Italia (H3G) increases the chances of the
merger obtaining
regulatory approval.
This transaction would address one of the key concerns the
European anti-trust
authorities have regarding a WIND/H3G merger as the number of
mobile network
operators in Italy would remain unchanged if the combination was
approved. Iliad
has signed an agreement with CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.
(A-/Stable), parent
company of Italian mobile operator 3 Italia, and VimpelCom Ltd.
(BB+/Stable),
parent company of WIND, to acquire selected assets from
operators, including
frequencies and towers, as a proposed remedy for their merger.
These assets
would allow Iliad to create a fourth facilities-based mobile
operator in Italy.
The presence of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) in the
Italian market,
which together account for more than 7% subscriber market share,
is another
supporting factor.
The creation of a new operator would imply that competition in
the Italian
market is unlikely to lessen. Fitch believes competition should
remain rational
as the Italian market has already gone through significant price
wars in
2012-2015 and average revenues per user are among the lowest in
Western Europe.
Furthermore, market leaders Telecom Italia S.p.A. (BBB-/Stable)
and Vodafone
(BBB+/Stable) are offering competitive tariffs in a lower price
range, which
reduces discounters' propensity to use price-disruptive tactics.
With the
growing importance of mobile data, network quality is becoming
an important
differentiating factor for consumers. Iliad may need time to
establish brand
recognition and a network of appropriate quality, which may
defer the negative
impact on competitive intensity.
The impact of the Iliad deal on the merged WIND/H3G and its
final capital
structure will depend on the total disposal proceeds received
from Iliad, the
nature of the roaming agreement with Iliad and any other
regulatory remedies the
anti-trust authorities may impose.
We do not believe these developments will affect WIND's ratings.
On a standalone
basis, WIND's rating corresponds to 'B'; this is uplifted by one
notch for
potential parental support from Vimpelcom Ltd. We expect to
remove this rating
uplift once the deal is closed as the merged entity will not
have the undiluted
support of a single significant majority shareholder. With the
anticipated
operating profile improvement once the proposed merger is
completed, the
leverage profile of the merged entity will be commensurate with
a standalone
rating of 'B+'. Funds from operations adjusted net leverage
sustainably below
4.75x could support a 'BB-' rating.
The merger should not have any impact on VimpelCom Ltd.'s
ratings as WIND is
ring-fenced. WIND's debt is non-recourse to VimpelCom and WIND's
default on its
obligations will not trigger a cross-default on VimpelCom's
debt. In our view,
VimpelCom cannot reasonably expect any cash flows from this
subsidiary in the
short to medium term as WIND will remain focused on
deleveraging.
Contact:
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Jonathan Levy, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1701
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
