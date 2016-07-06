(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to the
senior unsecured notes due 2026 issued by Care Capital
Properties, L.P. ('BBB-')
the operating partnership of Care Capital Properties, Inc.
(NYSE: CCP). A
complete list of ratings follows the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the strength of CCP's headline metrics and
industry-tenured
management team offset by the focus on skilled nursing and
post-acute facilities
and an immature capitalization. The latter will have been
largely addressed upon
a successful completion of this issuance and in conjunction with
the recent
private placement, term loan and other swap agreements which
reduced CCP's
reliance on shorter tenor, floating-rate bank debt.
STRONG HEADLINE METRICS
Fitch expects CCP will operate within its targeted
capitalization through 2017.
Fitch's forecasts assume leverage will sustain in the 4.5x-5x
range before
adjusting for the timing effects of acquisitions. Leverage was
4.9x for the
quarter ended March 31, 2016. Fixed-charge coverage (FCC) has
come down from
being uniquely high due to CCP's debt initially being 100%
floating-rate after
$400 million in swap agreements, the $200 million fixed-rate
term loan, the $100
million private placement, and this issuance. Fitch expects FCC
will moderate
towards 5x over the rating horizon and closer to the industry
average
thereafter. FCC was 8.4x for the quarter ended March 31, 2016.
Fitch defines
leverage as debt less readily available cash-to-recurring
operating EBITDA. FCC
is defined as recurring operating EBITDA less straight-line rent
and recurring
maintenance capital expenditures-to-total interest incurred.
FOCUSED INVESTMENT STRATEGY WITH EXPERIENCED MANAGEMENT TEAM
CCP was created through a spin-off of the majority of Ventas,
Inc.'s
('BBB+'/Stable) skilled-nursing properties leased to private
operators in August
2015. Ventas retained properties leased to larger public
tenants. CCP's
portfolio comprised 351 properties leased to 38 operators across
36 states as of
March 31, 2016. CCP has a strong management team with extensive
health care real
estate and capital markets experience. Many of the company's key
executives held
high-level positions at Ventas prior to the spin-off.
COMMONALITY OF TENANT REVENUE SOURCES MITIGATES OPERATOR
DIVERSIFICATION
BENEFITS
Fitch views skilled nursing real estate (and by extension
pure-play REITs) as
having more risk than other real estate subsectors due to the
potential for
legislative or regulatory changes (including the annual changes
to reimbursement
amounts by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services). These
unilateral
actions can impact the profitability of most tenants, partially
mitigating the
benefits of tenant and geographic diversification. Fitch expects
skilled nursing
operators' margins will be pressured for the foreseeable future
due to
increasing coverage under Medicare Advantage (i.e. shorter stays
and lower
rates); Department of Justice investigations into billing
practices; and various
pilot programs related to the Affordable Care Act. Moreover, the
cost of capital
for healthcare REITs with meaningful exposure to skilled nursing
(e.g. CCP) has
become increasingly tethered to operator market sentiment.
Another limiting factor on the rating (but inherent to the
strategy) is CCP's
exposure to private, unrated operators, which limits the extent
to which Fitch
can assess their creditworthiness. Rent coverage, as measured by
earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, rent and
management fees, of 1.8x
at March 31, 2016 is comparable to peers and implies some
cushion to sustain
annual rental increases and/or unforeseen changes to
reimbursement rates.
TRANSITIONING TO A MATURE CAPITALIZATION
At its onset, CCP's dependence on shorter-term, floating-rate
bank capital was
one of the biggest credit weaknesses and CCP had not made as
much progress as
Fitch expected when assigning ratings in third quarter 2015.
Upon successful
completion of this issuance and in conjunction with the recent
private
placement, term-loan and other swap agreements, CCP will have
significantly
reduced its reliance on shorter tenor, floating-rate bank debt.
Moreover, CCP
will have demonstrated access to both the public and private
placement debt
markets.
APPROPRIATE LIQUIDITY; CONCENTRATED DEBT MATURITIES
CCP's balance sheet has significant bullet maturity risk with
large portions of
debt coming due before considering this issuance. Assuming a
$500 million
issuance, approximately 32% would mature in 2026. Perversely,
this results in
appropriate liquidity through the rating horizon, as the company
will have its
$600 million unsecured revolving credit facility due 2019 (and
extendable to
2020 at CCP's option) and retained cash flow from operations
after dividends to
fund investments without any offsetting debt maturities. Fitch
estimates CCP
will be able to retain $50 million-$75 million of cash flow per
year given its
targeted dividend payout ratio of less than 80% of funds from
operations (FFO)
and limited maintenance capital expenditures. Adjusted FFO
payout was 73% for
the 12-month period ending March 31, 2016.
As CCP's portfolio is entirely unencumbered, it will benefit
from significant
financial flexibility. Fitch estimates unencumbered assets
covered unsecured
debt by 1.9x-2.3x assuming a stressed 10%-12% cap rate. However,
this
flexibility is tempered in part by the Tax Matters Agreement,
which lasts two
years from the time of the spin-off. The agreement restricts
certain
transactions that could result in CCP's spin-off no longer being
considered
tax-free. As part of this agreement, CCP cannot sell more than
30% of its assets
(based on market value). CCP could seek to sell more assets by
obtaining a
waiver from the IRS or if the IRS would consider sales as part
of the ordinary
course of business.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CCP will
operate within its
targeted metrics through the rating horizon and the issuer will
have sufficient
capacity to address any potential tenant credit issues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--General stability in the regulatory and legislative markets
resulting in
general stability in tenant operator reimbursement levels;
--CCP will complete unsecured debt issuance(s), thus
demonstrating access to
capital and begin to stagger debt maturities;
--CCP will operate consistent with its operating and financial
strategies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Although Fitch does not expect positive ratings momentum in the
near- to
medium-term, the following factors could result in positive
momentum in the
ratings and/or Outlook:
--Increased scale;
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
4x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.5x.
Should CCP be unable or unwilling to refinance and rebalance its
capitalization
via public or private placement debt issuances, Fitch could
downgrade the IDR to
'BB+', since CCP would have relatively weaker access to capital
and a
higher-risk capitalization (i.e. bullet maturity and interest
rate risk). This
scenario will have largely been addressed upon the company
successfully
completing its inaugural bond deal considering the previously
announced swap
agreements, term loan and private placement.
In addition, the following factors may also have a negative
impact on CCP's
ratings and/or Outlook:
--Further pressure on operators through reimbursement cuts;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 5.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates CCP as follows:
Care Capital Properties, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-'
Care Capital Properties, L.P.
--IDR 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 21, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $1 million of cash for working capital purposes,
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
