(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Short-Term ratings
of Natixis Factor's, Natixis Lease's and Natixis Lease Immo's
guaranteed
certificate of deposit (CD) programmes at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Short-Term ratings of Natixis Factor's, Natixis Lease's and
Natixis Lease
Immo's guaranteed CD programmes are aligned with the Short-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of Natixis (A/Stable/F1). This reflects Fitch's
view that Natixis
would be extremely likely to honour its commitment as guarantor
if required, as
the guarantees are unconditional, irrevocable and at first
demand.
The CD programmes are subject to the following issuance limits:
- EUR100m for Natixis Factor
- EUR100m for Natixis Lease
- EUR100m for Natixis Lease Immo
The guarantee provided by Natixis on each programme amounts to
EUR110m or 110%
of the maximum notional of the CDs, to cover for the potential
accrued interest.
The guarantees are governed by French law and are given for an
unlimited period
of time. According to the terms of the guarantees, any
termination would be
subject to a three-month notification period and would not
affect CDs issued
before the termination date.
Natixis Factor, Natixis Lease and Natixis Lease Immo are direct
and indirect
subsidiaries of Natixis. They are fully integrated with the bank
as factoring
and leasing arms of Natixis and, indirectly, of its ultimate
parent, Groupe BPCE
(GBPCE, A/Stable/F1).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'F1' Short-Term ratings assigned to the three CP programmes
would move in
tandem with the Short-Term IDR of Natixis and are sensitive to
changes to the
terms of the guarantees.
Natixis's IDRs are equalised with those of its ultimate parent
GBPCE and will
continue to move in tandem with those of GBPCE unless there is a
change in the
affiliation status, which Fitch views as extremely unlikely.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Julien Grandjean
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 41
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008536
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.