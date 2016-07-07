(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Short-Term ratings of Natixis Factor's, Natixis Lease's and Natixis Lease Immo's guaranteed certificate of deposit (CD) programmes at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Short-Term ratings of Natixis Factor's, Natixis Lease's and Natixis Lease Immo's guaranteed CD programmes are aligned with the Short-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Natixis (A/Stable/F1). This reflects Fitch's view that Natixis would be extremely likely to honour its commitment as guarantor if required, as the guarantees are unconditional, irrevocable and at first demand. The CD programmes are subject to the following issuance limits: - EUR100m for Natixis Factor - EUR100m for Natixis Lease - EUR100m for Natixis Lease Immo The guarantee provided by Natixis on each programme amounts to EUR110m or 110% of the maximum notional of the CDs, to cover for the potential accrued interest. The guarantees are governed by French law and are given for an unlimited period of time. According to the terms of the guarantees, any termination would be subject to a three-month notification period and would not affect CDs issued before the termination date. Natixis Factor, Natixis Lease and Natixis Lease Immo are direct and indirect subsidiaries of Natixis. They are fully integrated with the bank as factoring and leasing arms of Natixis and, indirectly, of its ultimate parent, Groupe BPCE (GBPCE, A/Stable/F1). RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'F1' Short-Term ratings assigned to the three CP programmes would move in tandem with the Short-Term IDR of Natixis and are sensitive to changes to the terms of the guarantees. Natixis's IDRs are equalised with those of its ultimate parent GBPCE and will continue to move in tandem with those of GBPCE unless there is a change in the affiliation status, which Fitch views as extremely unlikely. Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Julien Grandjean Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 41 Committee Chairperson Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1008536 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.