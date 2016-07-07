(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Quechan
Indian Tribe's
(Quechan; the tribe) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-'. In
addition, Fitch has
affirmed Quechan's approximately $30 million in outstanding
tribal economic
development bonds (TED bonds) due 2025 at 'B+/RR2'. Fitch has
also affirmed
Quechan's $30 million in governmental project bonds (general
obligation
bonds) at 'B-/RR4'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive
from Stable.
The tribe also has a credit facility that ranks pari passu to
the TED bonds,
which Fitch does not rate, that is comprised of a $102 million
term loan and a
$5 million revolver.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that
Quechan's leverage
metrics will decline below Fitch's thresholds for a 'B' IDR
within the next
12-24 months. Quechan has deleveraged over the last two years,
primarily due to
the heavy amortization of the term loan. Quechan's casino
enterprise's
debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/debt service ratios for the latest
12-month (LTM) period
ending March 31, 2016 are 2.8x and 1.8x, respectively, or 3.7x
and 1.6x when
including the tribe's GO bonds.
Fitch will look for leverage through the GO bonds to sustain
below 3.5x before
considering an upgrade. Fitch projects leverage declining below
this threshold
by the end of 2016, despite our projection of low single-digit
declines in
revenue for Quechan's fiscal year 2016 ending Dec. 31. The
operating environment
in the Yuma, AZ metropolitan statistical area (MSA) remains
challenging, though
unemployment has been slowly declining.
Liquidity at the tribal level is adequate and cash & short-term
investment
balances provide for approximately seven months of estimated
governmental
services, including per capita payments. Available liquidity on
the casino side
is minimal but adequate for operating needs when taking into
account the healthy
free cash flow (FCF) at the casino enterprise before
distributions to the tribe,
which are restrained by the credit facility covenants.
Quechan's only near-term maturity is the modest revolver amount
outstanding in
2018; however, the tribe has $11 million - $14 million of term
loan amortization
per year until the term loan matures in 2022. Total principal
payments ramp up
towards $16 million around 2018 after the amortization on the
TED and GO bonds
starts (TED bonds begin in 2017). Fitch forecasts relatively
stable EBITDA
generation through the forecast period and for Quechan's
EBITDA/debt service
ratio (including the GO bonds) to also remain stable around
1.6x.
While Fitch forecasts Quechan's liquidity to remain stable,
there is little
headroom for deterioration in casino operating performance in
terms of the
casino transfers being able to cover the tribe's governmental
budget. A new
President and Vice President were elected to the tribal council
in mid-2015. The
new leadership appears to hold the prior leadership's commitment
to maintaining
its liquidity and prudent government spending.
TRANSACTION RATINGS
Fitch views the prospects for the TED bonds in terms of
probability of default
and recovery in case of default as distinctly better relative to
the GO bonds.
This is because the TED bonds are backed by casino revenues,
whereas the GO
bonds are not. The revenue pledge is strengthened by a
trustee-controlled flow
of funds that ensures the bond debt service is paid prior to any
tribal
distribution. The flow of funds is sprung if coverage falls
below 1.65x. As of
March 31, 2016, coverage of debt service was at 1.8x. (There are
no cross
default provisions between casino revenue backed debt and the GO
bonds).
The tribal credit profile is still factored into the TED bond
ratings, since
significant distress on the tribal side may potentially force
the TED
bondholders or lenders to make concessions to allow the tribe to
maintain
critical governmental services. The tribe does maintain a debt
service reserve
fund for the benefit of the GO bonds.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
include:
--Fitch projects low single-digit revenue declines reflecting
continued weakness
in the Yuma, AZ operating environment.
--EBITDA margin remains steady as more efficient cost strategy
is implemented.
--No new debt issued and term loan repayment through the
scheduled amortization
payments.
--Tribal distribution levels consistent with the past few years
and relatively
low amounts of casino capital expenditures.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that in some combination could
lead to positive
rating actions include:
--Casino level debt/EBITDA declining and remaining below 3x and
3.5x including
the GO bonds;
--Tribe maintaining prudent fiscal management practices (i.e.
adjusting
governmental spending to match casino distributions and other
revenue sources);
--Quechan maintaining or increasing tribal cash reserves.
Negative: Future developments that in some combination could
lead to negative
rating action include:
--A depletion of tribal reserves as a result of the tribe
deviating from prudent
fiscal management, such that governmental expenses (including
per cap payments)
are not commensurate with the casinos' cash flow generation and
debt service
obligations;
--Casino level debt/EBITDA ratio exceeding 4.0x (4.5x with GO
bonds) for an
extended period of time.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Quechan Indian Tribe
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable;
--Tribal economic development bonds affirmed at 'B+/RR2';
--Governmental Project Bonds affirmed at 'B-/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Colin Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0899
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9179
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: July 6, 2016
