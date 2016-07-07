(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of American
Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AAT) and American Assets Trust, L.P.,
including the
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB'. The agency has
also assigned a
'BBB+' rating to AAT's $100 million unsecured term loan B due
March 1, 2023. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of AAT's IDR at 'BBB' is based on the company's
credit
strengths, which include a portfolio focus on high
barrier-to-entry U.S. west
coast markets that Fitch expects will result in growing cash
flow in excess of
fixed charges, appropriate leverage achieved through organic
delevering, good
unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt, and a long
management track
record. While most REITs tend to eschew property type
diversification, AAT has
aggregated a portfolio of retail, office, multifamily and
mixed-use assets in
markets that have historically demonstrated strong
property-level fundamentals.
Further, AAT's retail and office segments have outperformed the
company's public
office and retail REIT peers due to the sustained demand for
AAT's properties,
combined with limited supply.
Credit concerns include the company's exposure to
below-investment-grade and
unrated tenants, including the largest retail tenant, Kmart,
which represented
6.2% of retail rent and 2.6% of total rent in first quarter 2016
(1Q16). In
addition, while AAT continues its evolution towards a more
unsecured funding
model, it has issued only three series of private placement
bonds since its 2011
IPO.
High Barrier-to-Entry West Coast Focus
As of March 31, 2016, AAT's portfolio included 101 retail
buildings totaling 3
million square feet (sf), 26 office buildings, totaling 2.7
million sf, as well
as 1,579 multifamily units and Waikiki Beach Walk, a
retail/hotel mixed-use
property in Honolulu. The company's core markets include San
Diego (32.7% of
1Q16 cash NOI), Oahu, Hawaii (24.6%), the San Francisco Bay Area
(17.1%),
Portland, Oregon (9.2%) and Bellevue, Washington (8.9%). Fitch
has a more
favorable view toward companies that own properties in
high-barrier-to-entry
markets such as San Francisco when compared with other markets,
due to
consistently strong asset liquidity and leveragability.
Growing Fixed-Charge Coverage (FCC)
AAT's FCC was 2.6x for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended March
31, 2016,
compared to 2.5x in 2015 and 2.3x in 2014. FCC has improved due
to cash-basis
same-store (SSNOI) growth (7.1% in 1Q16, 7.7% in 2015 and 1.9%
in 2014), cash
flow from the company's Torrey Reserve office development in San
Diego, and
lower interest incurred.
Fitch projects that FCC will sustain in the 2.5x to 3.0x range
over the next
several years as AAT continues to refinance higher-coupon debt
with lower-cost
unsecured notes. For example, in April 2015, American Assets
Trust, L.P. issued
$100 million of 10-year 4.50% senior notes and used the proceeds
in part to
repay a 5.61% mortgage on The Landmark at One Market. Other
drivers of expected
improving FCC are positive, releasing spreads that should drive
SSNOI growth and
the lease-up of other developments, including the Torrey Point
office building
in San Diego and Lloyd District Phase I mixed-use project in
Portland.
Fitch defines FCC as recurring operating EBITDA less
straight-line rents and
recurring capital expenditures divided by total cash interest
incurred.
Appropriate Leverage
AAT's net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA was 6.4x for the
trailing 12 months
ended March 31, 2016, as compared to 6.5x and 6.6x for 2015 and
2014,
respectively. Fitch expects leverage to sustain at around 6.0x
over the next
12-to-24 months, primarily due to organic EBITDA growth and cash
flow from
development, as opposed to via de-levering equity offerings.
This level is
appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. Fitch defines leverage as debt
less readily
available cash divided by recurring operating EBITDA.
Slightly Low Liquidity Position
For the period April 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2017, AAT's liquidity
coverage ratio is
1.1x. This ratio represents sources of liquidity (unrestricted
cash,
availability under the unsecured revolving credit facility and
projected
retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends)
divided by uses
of liquidity (debt maturities, projected maintenance capital
expenditures and
development expenditures). Fitch does not expect the company to
refinance
secured debt maturities through 2017 with new secured debt. For
illustrative
purposes, however, assuming an 80% refinance rate on secured
debt maturities
through 2017, liquidity coverage improves to 2.6x.
AAT's organic liquidity is moderate as its AFFO payout ratio was
74.0% in 1Q16,
compared to 73.8% in 2015 and 74.7% in 2014. Based on the
current payout ratio,
AAT retains approximately $20 million annually in organic
liquidity.
Transition to Unsecured Funding Profile
To date, the company has only issued three series of
private-placement unsecured
notes. Other unsecured borrowings include the $250 million
revolver and two $100
million unsecured term loans. Unsecured debt represents 53.5% of
total debt. As
of March 31, 2016, the company's implied value of unencumbered
assets (defined
as unencumbered NOI divided by a stressed 8% capitalization
rate) covered net
unsecured debt by 2.7x. Fitch projects that unencumbered asset
coverage should
remain in the 2.5x to 3.0x range through 2018, which is strong
for the rating.
Offsetting the quality of the unencumbered pool is the fact that
a meaningful
portion of the unencumbered properties (including Waikele) are
subject to a tax
protection agreement that may limit the company's willingness
and/or ability to
sell certain assets. As such, realizing value from these
properties may be
limited to the mortgage market.
Long Management Track Record and Development Discipline
The company's chief executive officer and executive chairman
founded the
company's predecessor, American Assets, Inc. in 1967 and the
company's chief
financial officer has been with the company and its predecessor
since 1998.
AAT has successfully overseen development and redevelopment
projects over the
past several years including the redevelopments of Del Monte
Center in Monterrey
and Carmel Mountain Plaza in San Diego, and the development of
Waikiki Beach
Walk in Honolulu. As of March 31, 2016, the development pipeline
included one
in-process development (the Torrey Point office project in San
Diego, which took
17 years to obtain entitlements and permits for construction)
and four pipeline
projects. Cost-to-complete development totaled $35.6 million as
of March 31,
2016, representing 1.5% of undepreciated assets, a manageable
level.
Property Type Diversification
AAT's portfolio strategy runs counter to those of the largest
REITs in all major
sectors that have eschewed property type diversification in the
name of
specialization. The argument in favor of focused REITs is
predicated on the view
that specialization provides opportunities for operational
outperformance and
that optimal portfolio allocations and diversification can be
achieved more
efficiently at the shareholder's portfolio level. The argument
for focused REITs
assumes shareholders ascribe a discount to diversified REITs
akin to a
conglomerate discount. According to SNL Financial, the share
prices of
diversified REITs are currently trading at a 1.5% discount to
median consensus
net asset value (NAV) compared to the retail and multifamily
issuers, whose
common share prices are trading at premiums of 6.4% and 0.1%,
respectively.
AAT's common shares are currently trading at an 8.4% discount to
median
consensus NAV according to SNL Financial.
In spite of this phenomenon, AAT has outperformed its peers at
the portfolio
level, with AAT's office segment SSNOI growth exceeding the
office REIT peer
average SSNOI by 240 basis points and AAT's retail segment SSNOI
exceeding the
retail REIT peer average SSNOI by 80 basis points from 2005 to
1Q16.
Exposure to Select Weak Credit Tenants
AAT is materially exposed to below-investment-grade rated and
unrated tenants,
and its largest tenant in 1Q16 was salesforce.com, representing
7.7% of 1Q16
annualized base rent. Salesforce.com has a growing presence in
San Francisco and
is expected to continue leasing at AAT's The Landmark at One
Market; AAT expects
significant rent bumps on upcoming salesforce.com lease
expirations. The largest
retail tenant, Kmart (rated 'CC' by Fitch) represented 2.6% of
total rent in
1Q16 and the top 10 retail and office tenants represented 11.1%
and 23% of
annualized based rent, respectively.
Only one of these 20 tenants is rated investment grade by Fitch:
Nordstrom
('BBB+'; Outlook Stable, 1.1% of total rent). It is possible
that certain weak
credit tenants will elect not to renew leases upon expiration or
default during
the lease term, which could provide AAT with the opportunity to
push rents given
that in-place retail and office rents are below market rents.
However, the
company would be exposed to downtime and capital expenditures
during the vacancy
period.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that AAT will
operate within its
targeted metrics through the rating horizon and the issuer will
have sufficient
capacity to address any potential tenant credit issues.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for AAT include:
--3% same-store NOI growth through 2018;
--G&A to maintain historical margins relative to total revenues;
--Development expenditures of approximately $20 million for
full-year 2016 and
$30 million in 2017-2018 annually with development yields
ranging from 6.75% to
8.75%;
--No acquisitions or dispositions;
--Secured debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured
bonds;
--Recurring capital expenditures to remain around 20% of
recurring operating
EBITDA through 2018;
--No equity issuance and an AFFO payout ratio of approximately
75% through 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Continued access to the unsecured debt markets, in particular,
execution of
public unsecured debt offerings;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.5x for
several quarters
(leverage was 6.2x for the TTM ended March 31, 2016 and is
expected to sustain
in the 6.0 - 6.5x range over the next 12 - 24 months);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x for several
quarters (FCC was 2.6x for the TTM ended March 31, 2016).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.0x for several
quarters.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
American Assets Trust, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
American Assets Trust, L.P.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--$250 million unsecured credit facility at 'BBB';
--$100 million unsecured term loan A at 'BBB';
--$350 million unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The agency has also assigned a 'BBB+' rating to AAT's $100
million unsecured
term loan B due March 1, 2023.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Daniel Kornblau
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4946
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Michael Paladino
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based compensation.
--Fitch had adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $20 million of cash for working capital purposes
which is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008567
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.