(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) on two Japan-based regional banks - Shizuoka
Bank, Ltd. (The)'s
(Shizuoka) at 'A' with a Negative Outlook and Suruga Bank Ltd.'s
(Suruga) at
'A-' with a Stable Outlook.
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND IDRs
The IDRs of Shizuoka and Suruga are driven by their VRs. Like
other banks in
Japan, most regional banks continue to face a challenging
operating environment.
This includes rising uncertainty over the sustainability of
government
initiatives to stimulate economic growth and competitive
pressures in a very
low, if not negative, interest-rate environment. Strong funding
and liquidity,
sustained by a firm deposit base, are key strengths for the
Japanese banking
system and for both banks' ratings.
The Negative Outlook for Shizuoka reflects the constraint of its
VR being rated
equal to that of Japan's sovereign rating (A/Negative). It would
be difficult
for the bank to avoid failure in the event of a sovereign
default, even though
its intrinsic profile is otherwise stable, due to Shizuoka's
high exposure to
Japanese government bonds (JGBs) relative to its capital. The
bank's JGB
holdings were 68% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at end-March 2016,
despite
decreases in the previous few years.
The Stable Outlook for Suruga's IDRs reflects Fitch's view that
harsh credit
cost rises will not crystalise and the bank's credit profile
will be underpinned
by adequate risk controls and buffers, particularly in terms of
earnings
capacity.
Shizuoka's VR of 'a' reflects its sustained strong
capitalisation, with an FCC
ratio of 16.3% at end-March 2016, leading franchise in Shizuoka
Prefecture and
potential buffers against credit-risk through high
guarantee/collateral
coverage, including public guarantees. Constraining factors for
Shizuoka's VR
include limited options to diversify its revenue base and the
negative interest
rate policy squeezing its profitability due to the bank's
reliance on lending.
Suruga's VR of 'a-' factors in its above-domestic peer
profitability, with a
return on assets of 0.9% for the year ending March 2016,
compared with mega
banks' average of 0.4%. Suruga has also improved its net
interest margin, with
increased balance in higher-yield non-housing loans, whereas the
net interest
margins of domestic peers contracted. The bank's relatively high
profitability
is backed by its unique business model, which differentiates
itself from typical
Japanese commercial banks by focusing on the retail business;
providing a wide
range of retail clients with multi-purpose loans. Profitability
is also
supported by Suruga's proactive risk control, although to some
degree it may
reflect the bank's higher risk appetite. Suruga's VR is
constrained by a lack of
diversification due to the bank's concentration on retail
lending and its small
asset size, with consolidated total assets of JPY4trn, compared
with Shizuoka's
JPY11trn, at end-March 2016.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Shizuoka's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB-' reflect Fitch's belief
that the sovereign
has a strong propensity to support the bank, if necessary, due
to Shizuoka's
size relative to other banks in its prefecture and nationally.
Fitch believes the sovereign's propensity to support Suruga,
which has an SR of
'4' and an SRF of 'B', may be more limited due to the bank's
marginal systemic
importance within Japan's financial system and small operational
size.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VIABILITY RATING (VR) AND ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGs (IDR)
The VR for Shizuoka could be downgraded if the sovereign's
rating is downgraded,
in light of the bank's rating's proximity to the Japanese
sovereign's IDRs. The
bank's VR is unlikely to be rated above the sovereign's rating
due to Shizuoka's
significant sovereign exposure and high dependence on the
domestic economy for
its business operation and revenue generation.
Positive rating action for Suruga is likely to stem from further
structural
improvement in the domestic operating environment, leading to
sustainable loan
expansion and faster internal capital generation without a large
increase in
risk appetite. However, Suruga's IDRs and Outlook are
constrained by the
Japanese sovereign's IDRs, even if its VR was upgraded to 'a'.
Fitch believes
structural improvement is remote and will take some time.
Both banks' VRs and IDRs could be downgraded if substantial
deterioration in the
operating environment increases performance volatility,
resulting in the banks
taking more risk to offset the negative environment's effects
without a
corresponding increase in loss-absorption buffers. This includes
increased
exposure to market risk, although Fitch expects it to be small,
or involvement
in industry consolidation, leading to potentially higher
earnings or capital
volatility.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Shizuoka's SR and SRF are based on Fitch's assessment of the
sovereign's ability
and willingness to support the bank, and are therefore sensitive
to changes in
the sovereign's rating. A downgrade in the sovereign's ratings
to 'A-' or below
would be likely to lead to a downgrade in Shizuoka's SR and SRF.
Suruga's SR and SRF are not immediately sensitive to the
sovereign rating, as
Fitch already factors in a limited probability of support. Fitch
may change its
perception about the sovereign's willingness to support Suruga
subject to the
evolution of the bank's regulatory framework.
The rating actions are as follows:
Shizuoka:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A';
Outlook Negative
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
Suruga:
- Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'A-';
Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'F1'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kaori Nishizawa
Director
+81 3 3288 2783
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Naoki Morimura
Director
+81 3 3288 2686
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
