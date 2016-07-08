(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed
Decomeubles Partners
SAS's (BUT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-' on
Rating Watch
Positive (RWP). Simultaneously the agency has upgraded BUT SAS's
EUR246m senior
secured notes' rating to 'B+'/'RR2'/79% from 'B'/'RR3'/68% on
the basis of
revised stronger recovery expectations upon default and placed
it on RWP.
The RWP reflects our expectations that we could upgrade BUT's
IDR should the
current capital structure stay in place after the announced sale
of the group to
a new consortium (to be completed in 2H16), providing a level of
leverage and
degree of financial flexibility compatible with a 'B' rating.
However a more
aggressive debt financing structure could result in the IDR
being affirmed at
'B-'.
The RWP also reflects BUT's strengthened business profile,
supported by an
enhanced business model which provides the group with higher and
more resilient
profitability. Fitch also factors in BUT's enhanced free cash
flow (FCF)
generation capacity (regardless of capital structure
considerations), supported
by higher profitability and strongly improved working capital
management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sales Announcement, Leverage Impact
BUT has recently stated that it has granted exclusivity to a
consortium set up
between CD&R and WM Holding, an investment company associated
with the XXL Lutz
group based on a binding and irrevocable offer to acquire 100%
of BUT's share
capital.
Completion of the transaction is still subject to various steps
and currently
there is little clarity on the financing structure. However the
current EUR246m
senior secured notes carry a portable clause on a change of
control event which
does not allow the put at 101 if the consolidated gross
debt/EBITDA is below
3.4x prior to July 2016 (below 3.25x after July 2016), which we
believe will be
met. In addition, there is limited capacity to incur additional
debt under the
current bond documentation. Therefore if the current capital
structure remains
in place, we estimate FFO adjusted leverage will decrease below
6x from FY16
(ending June 2016) which, if maintained, could result in a
higher IDR. At
present, any positive rating action would be limited to one
notch.
Improved Business Model
Fitch views BUT's business model as sustainable and sees
moderate execution
risks in its growth strategy, both consistent with a higher
rating. We take a
positive view of the group's successful business model
evolution, with ongoing
strong gains in EBITDA and EBITDA margin. These gains are
largely driven by
management's measures to optimise the group's product offering
(refined range
and price mix), owned-store/franchise mix and logistics
operations. Fitch
expects BUT's EBITDA between FY14 and FY16 to rise to EUR88m (6%
margin) from
EUR47m (3.7% margin) from a combination of top-line growth and
strong gross
margin improvement while the fixed cost base remains under
control.
Fitch believes that following the acquisition of the 18 Yvrai
franchise stores
in September 2016, BUT's ability to obtain further gains in
profitability will
be limited as the bulk of the group's cost structure
optimisation comes to an
end. Nevertheless, it should be supported by like-for-like sales
growth, further
improvement in purchasing power from higher volumes and the
ongoing development
of the higher-margin decoration range.
Supportive Market Environment
BUT's trading environment is improving, driven by firmer French
GDP growth
prospects (based on Fitch's forecasts: 1.3% in 2016 and 1.4% in
2017, up from
0.2% and 1.1% in 2014 and 2015, respectively) and recovering
consumer
confidence. BUT's core furniture market in France increased 2.4%
in 2015 and
stayed strong in the first four months of 2016 (source: IPEA)
after three
consecutive years of decline. Fitch forecasts continued growth
over the next
three years and expects this to benefit BUT due to its solid
third largest
position in the market.
Strong Market Position
According to the IPEA, BUT's market share increased to 13.1% in
2015 from 11.3%
in 2013. BUT benefited from an improved product offering and
store openings. The
top three players' (IKEA, Conforama and BUT) market share grew
to 47.1% in 2015
from 41.6% in 2010, to the detriment of smaller independent
retailers. Fitch
expects BUT's market share to be at least sustainable. We
believe that the group
has growth opportunities in the French market as Conforama
concentrates on its
international development. In addition, BUT retains more
opportunity to develop
in smaller catchment areas than IKEA, whose bigger stores are
more adapted to
large urban areas.
We forecast BUT's revenues to grow in excess of 6% CAGR over
FY16-FY19, due to
moderate network expansion, multi-channel development and
further improvement in
product offering, principally through the extension of the
decoration range and
development of online sales.
Low Diversification
Low geographic and sales channel diversification remains a key
constraint on the
ratings. BUT's concentration in the French market increases the
group's
vulnerability to local market swings and limits growth
opportunities over the
medium term. Fitch views positively management's implemented
cross-channel
strategy through the development of 'click and collect' sales,
which is
supported by a dense store and pick-up point network. Although
it is growing
fast, BUT's online penetration remains low, at 2.6% of total
revenues in FY15.
This increases its vulnerability to more developed (either pure
online or
multi-channel) competitors in a fast-growing segment.
Profitability Supported by Consumer Financing
Credit income generated from consumer financing supports EBITDA,
adding
approximately 100bps to the EBITDA margin. Consumer finance is a
key part of
BUT's promotional activity, a strong sales driver, and a source
of
differentiation against competitors with a 25% credit
penetration rate of its
customer base. Given the integral role of consumer finance in
BUT's business
model and the ring-fenced nature of the associated credit risk,
Fitch includes
consumer finance contribution in its operating EBITDA
calculation.
Financial Flexibility
Considering Fitch's view of a structural improvement in the
group's business
profile, in line with 'B' rated peers, a potential upgrade
depends on its
financial profile. The maintenance of the current financing
structure would
allow the company to execute its growth strategy under the new
owners, in which
case Fitch expects annual average FCF at 2.5% of sales over
FY16-FY19 compared
with 1.2% over the past four years. This compares well with 'B'
non-food retail
peers and is driven by the improvement of the group's business
model,
principally in terms of profitability and management of working
capital needs
resulting from management's successful optimisation measures.
Furthermore, Fitch
expects reduced FCF volatility due to increased resilience of
the group's
business model.
In addition, Fitch forecasts BUT's FFO fixed charge cover to
remain stable at
1.6x over FY17-FY19. This is relatively weak compared with peers
rated 'B' and
reflects the asset-light business model and increased share of
directly-operated
stores. In our view, this is counterbalanced by the group's
adequate liquidity
buffer, supported by its cash generative profile along with a
moderate appetite
for acquisitions.
Senior Secured Notes' Rating
Fitch believes that expected recoveries would be maximised in a
going-concern
scenario rather than in liquidation given the asset-light nature
of BUT's
business, where Fitch views the brand value and established
retail network as
key assets. The expected senior secured debt recovery is
underpinned by
guarantors representing at least 85% of the group's EBITDA and
by noteholders'
second-ranking claim on any enforcement proceeds in a distressed
sale of assets
or the business.
Fitch estimates that senior secured noteholders can expect a
recovery rate of
79% (equivalent to RR2), leading to a two-notch uplift for the
senior secured
instrument rating from the IDR to 'B+'. Fitch has updated its
underlying
recovery assumptions by increasing its estimate of the group's
distressed
EBITDA, taking into account the strengthening of the group's
business model as
well as its growing scale, including upcoming acquisition of the
Yvrai stores.
Fitch's assumption regarding BUT's EV/EBITDA multiple remains
unchanged at 4.5x
and reflects the group's lack of diversification, which remains
a key constraint
to its business profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's assumptions below assume no change in capital structure.
-Mid-single digit like-for-like sales growth in FY16, moderating
over FY17-FY20
to the lower single digits
-Revenues growing at 7.7% CAGR over FY15-FY19 (FY16: 12% yoy)
supported by
like-for-like sales growth, owned-store and franchise openings,
and stores
transfers
-EBITDA margin up at 6.0% in FY16, from 5.2% in FY15, growing to
6.2% by FY19
-Yearly working capital inflows, albeit moderating after June
2016, driven by
sales growth and further improvement in management of working
capital needs
-Average annual capex at 2.2% of sales over FY16-FY19
-No dividends
-Average FCF at 2.5% of sales over FY16-FY19
-Acquisition spending of EUR52m in FY17 (of which EUR48.2m is
for the Yvrai
stores) and EUR3m in FY18 for buyback of franchise stores
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that, individually or
collectively, could lead to
positive rating action include:
- Maintenance of the current capital structure resulting in FFO
adjusted gross
leverage at 6x or below, FFO fixed charge cover at above 1.5x,
combined with
market share gains and improvements in FCF generation and
operating
profitability, all on a sustained basis
Future developments that, individually or collectively, would
lead to an
affirmation of the IDR at 'B-' include:
- A more aggressive financial policy leading to FFO adjusted
gross leverage
above 6.0x and FFO fixed charge cover of around 1.5x on a
sustained basis
- Weaker than expected sales growth and profit margin expansion
along with
volatile FCF profile
LIQUIDITY
Fitch expects liquidity to remain adequate over the next four
years. It should
be supported by readily available cash on balance sheet, which
Fitch estimates
at EUR163m at end-FY16 (FY15: EUR16.5m), and at its lowest at
end-FY17 (EUR144m)
following to the acquisition of the Yvrai franchises stores.
Liquidity should
also be supported by the group's FCF generation capacity
together with the
EUR30m revolving credit facility.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Operating Leases: Fitch adjusted the debt by adding a multiple
of 8x of yearly
operating lease expense related to long-term assets (EUR66m for
FY15).
FFO: Fitch excludes from its FY16 FFO calculation estimated
non-recurring cash
acquisition and disposal costs of EUR6.5m.
Readily Available Cash: At 30 June 2015 Fitch estimated EUR40m
of the group's
reported cash and cash equivalents, split into EUR30m needed to
fund intra-year
working capital needs and EUR10m in relation to the group's
consumer financing
activity. Fitch retains the same assumption in its forecasts.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
