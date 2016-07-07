(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A'
rating to The Walt
Disney Company's (Disney) offering of benchmark-sized three-,
10, and 30-year
senior unsecured notes. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The
proceeds from the
offering are expected to be used for general corporate purpose
including the
repayment of outstanding debt.
Fitch currently rates Disney's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A'.
Approximately
$21.1 billion of debt was outstanding as of April 2, 2016,
including $3.1
billion of commercial paper (CP). A full list of ratings follows
at the end of
this release.
Disney's capital structure and credit protection metrics remain
consistent and
within Fitch's expectations for the current rating. Consolidated
leverage of
1.2x as of the latest 12 months (LTM) period ended April 2,
2016, is in line
with fiscal year-end 2015 and 2014 metrics. Going forward, Fitch
believes
leverage will range between 1x and 1.4x during the ratings
horizon after
consideration for a modest increase in debt levels related to
the higher level
of share repurchases.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Financial Flexibility: Disney's operating profile
positions the
company to generate free cash flow (FCF) in excess of $3.5
billion annually
during the ratings horizon, which coupled with strong liquidity
and solid credit
metrics provides the company with considerable financial
flexibility at the
current ratings. Disney's investment cycle within its Parks and
Resorts segment
is expected to increase capital spending to approximately $5
billion during
fiscal 2016, which will temporarily hamper FCF generation.
Consistent Financial Policy: Given the strength of Disney's
underlying
businesses, strong liquidity position and Fitch's FCF
expectations, Disney has
the financial flexibility to accommodate a higher level of share
repurchases,
which are expected to range between $6 billion and $8 billion
during fiscal
2016, in a manner consistent with its current ratings. Ratings
incorporate
Fitch's expectations that the company's share repurchases and
M&A activity will
likely exceed FCF generation given strong liquidity and the
current credit
profile.
Leading Market Positions and Leveragability: Disney has a very
consistent
investment strategy centered on creating or acquiring
intellectual property and
content that is leverageable across Disney's various platforms.
Disney is
uniquely positioned, relative to its peers, to capitalize and
monetize its
internally or externally developed franchises and brands, which
in turn
strengthens the company's operating and credit profile and
provides Disney with
a sustainable competitive advantage.
Strength of Cable Networks: Disney's strong portfolio of cable
networks, ESPN in
particular, underlies the company's ratings. Fitch believes that
the top-tier
channels will continue to be a must carry for the distributors
and are likely to
retain pricing power. Disney's operating profile benefits from
the stability,
recurring dual-stream revenue profile, high operating margin and
FCF generation
characteristics attributable to its cable network business.
Fitch expects this
segment will continue to generate a significant amount of
Disney's cash flow.
Credible Strategy to Address Threats: Disney's strong asset
portfolio positions
the company to address the secular threats and opportunities
presented by
emerging alternative distribution platforms and continued
audience fragmentation
across the media and entertainment landscape.
Fitch does not anticipate any meaningful changes to Disney's
financial policy
over the ratings horizon. Fitch believes Disney maintains an
appropriate balance
between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of
dividends and share
repurchases, and investing in the strategic needs of its
business. In terms of
capital allocation priority, Fitch believes investing in
internal opportunities
focused on organic growth, such as the company's investment in
its various parks
and resorts worldwide and long term sports rights deals, takes
precedence over
merger and acquisitions and shareholder returns.
Fitch expects that Disney will manage the level of share
repurchase activity in
a manner consistent with its current ratings and acknowledges
that the company's
share repurchases and M&A activity will likely exceed FCF
generation. Fitch
anticipates share repurchases to range between $6 billion and $8
billion during
fiscal 2016. Disney repurchased approximately 42 million shares
of its common
stock for approximately $4.4 billion during the first six months
of fiscal 2016.
As of April 2, 2016, the company had remaining authorization to
repurchase
approximately 314 million additional shares.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case include:
--The revenue growth within the company's cable networks
business (Disney's
Media Networks segment) reflects the stability of the business
and expected
affiliate fee increases. Fitch anticipates mid-single-digit
affiliate revenue
growth.
--Disney's broadcasting business benefits from a stable economic
and advertising
environment while incorporating typical political advertising
revenue cycle.
Additionally, this segment will benefit from growing
retransmission consent
fees. Revenue growth ranges between 2% during non-political
years and 4% during
political years.
--Programming expenses are expected to increase by high-single
digits driven by
sports rights costs.
--Fitch assumes typical volatility within the Studio
Entertainment, Parks and
Resort, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media operating
segments.
--Domestic revenues grow faster than International revenues
within the company's
Parks and Resort segment. Fitch incorporates start-up expenses
related to the
opening of its Shanghai Disney Resort in 2016.
--Fitch expects low double digit growth within Disney's Studio
Entertainment
segment this year due to the release of Star Wars and a strong
2016 film slate.
Theatrical revenues are slightly offset by a weaker Home Video
release schedule
when compared to 2015. Home entertainment revenues will track
the theatrical
success in 2017 and 2018. Television and SVOD revenues grow at a
mid-single
digit pace while home entertainment revenues remain flat.
--From a margin perspective, the base case assumes relatively
flat margins
within the company's Media Networks segment as retransmission
revenue gains
enhance broadcast margins while cable network margins remain
stable reflecting
the company's ability to grow higher margin affiliate fee
revenues at a similar
pace to increasing programming costs. Disney's pre-opening
expenses related to
its Shanghai Disneyland opening are expected to be offset by
strong domestic
operating performance leading to relatively flat margins within
the company's
Parks and Resorts segment. Coming off a strong operating
performance in fiscal
2015, margins within Studio Entertainment are expected to
contract somewhat
during fiscal 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Upward momentum to the ratings is unlikely over the
intermediate term.
However, a compelling rationale for, and an explicit public
commitment to, more
conservative leverage thresholds could result in upgrade
consideration.
Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide
with discretionary
actions of Disney's management rather than by operating
performance, reflecting
the company's significant financial flexibility. Decisions that
increase
leverage beyond 1.75x in the absence of a credible plan to
reduce leverage will
likely lead to a negative rating action.
LIQUIDITY
Disney's liquidity position and financial flexibility remain
strong and is
supported by significant FCF generation as well as $6 billion of
aggregate
available borrowing capacity (as of April 2, 2016) under three
credit
facilities. Commitments under these credit facilities support
the company's $6
billion CP program and expire during March 2017 ($1.5 billion),
March 2019
($2.25 billion) and March 2021 ($2.25 billion). In addition, the
company had
approximately $5 billion of cash on hand as of April 2, 2016.
Scheduled
maturities are well laddered and manageable considering FCF
generation
expectations and access to capital markets.
Disney has approximately $1.5 billion of debt scheduled to
mature during the
remainder of its fiscal 2016 followed by $2.2 billion during
fiscal 2017. Fitch
does not expect debt reduction going forward.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates Disney as follows:
The Walt Disney Company
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A';
--Senior unsecured revolvers 'A';
--Short-Term IDR 'F1';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
ABC Inc.
--IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A'.
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
--IDR 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A'.
Total debt as of April 2, 2016 was approximately $21.1 billion
and consisted of:
--$3.1 billion of commercial paper (CP);
--$16.4 billion of notes and debentures, with maturities ranging
from August
2016 to 2093;
--$818 million of debt related to international theme bark
borrowings, which is
non-recourse back to Disney but which Fitch consolidates under
the assumption
that the company would back the loan payments;
--Approximately $791 million of foreign currency-denominated
debt, including the
debt related to the acquisition of UTV.
Fitch links the IDRs of the issuing entities (predominantly
based on the lack of
any material restrictions on movements of cash between the
entities) and treats
the unsecured debt of the entire company as pari passu. Fitch
recognizes the
absence of upstream guarantees from the operating assets and
that debt at Disney
Enterprises is structurally senior to the holding company debt.
However, we do
not distinguish the issue ratings at the two entities due to the
strong 'A'
category-investment grade IDR, Fitch's expectations of stable
financial
policies, and the anticipation that future debt will be issued
by Walt Disney
Company. Fitch would consider distinguishing between the ratings
if we viewed
there to be heightened risk of the company's IDR falling to
non-investment grade
(where Disney Enterprises' enhanced recovery prospects would be
more relevant).
Relevant Committee Date: March 29, 2016.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
-- No material adjustments have been made that have not been
disclosed in public
filings of this issuer.
