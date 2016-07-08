(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) The UK's vote to leave the European
Union will add to
revenue challenges faced by European global trading and
universal banks (GTUBs),
Fitch Ratings says.
We expect increased economic uncertainty to lower transaction
volumes in the
medium term. But in the short term, higher market volatility and
activity in
certain asset classes, notably in foreign exchange, are likely
to bolster sales
and trading revenue for all European GTUBs in 2Q16.
Underwriting and advisory revenue is likely to be depressed as
corporates
postpone issuance and acquisitions until capital markets are
more favourable and
businesses adjust to the new operating environment. Subdued
issuance and
corporate actions could affect trading volumes, putting further
pressure on
profitability.
Credit Suisse Group and Deutsche Bank are most reliant on
capital markets
activities, with sales, trading, underwriting and advisory
revenue at about 50%
and 40% of total group revenue, respectively. These two banks
and Barclays are
already undergoing substantial restructuring, cutting costs and
reallocating
resources as they adapt to more challenging capital markets and
changed capital
requirements. The Brexit vote has also complicated staffing
decisions.
Wealth-management operations, key to the two Swiss GTUBs'
business models, are
likely to feel less direct effects. The EU referendum adds to
the uncertainty
about global economic growth, which will affect net new money
inflows and
transaction fees. Prospects for wealth management are
particularly sensitive to
economic growth in Asia-Pacific, and so have suffered moderately
from China's
slowdown.
Larger drag than expected from non-core units if non-strategic
asset disposals
prove more protracted or costly than anticipated would be
another earnings
pressure. Deutsche Bank, which aims to shed at least EUR21bn
risk-weighted
assets (RWAs) by end-2016, and Barclays, which aims to shrink
its non-core unit
by about GBP30bn RWAs by end-2017, are likely to be most
affected. Credit
Suisse's non-core RWAs account for a material 20% of the group,
but the
reduction target of around CHF5bn by end-2016 is less ambitious.
The sharp UK pound depreciation should be neutral to positive
for earnings. Most
European GTUBs' sterling cost bases are larger than sterling
revenue. There is
also the benefit from increased FX transactions. We expect the
impact on
regulatory capital ratios to be contained, as the groups at
least partly hedge
FX mismatches between their equity base, RWAs and leverage
exposure.
Nevertheless, any large position losses could lead to a rating
review if they
indicate increased risk appetite or ineffective hedges.
We expect net interest margins to remain under pressure as
central banks are
likely to keep interest rates lower for longer. The Brexit vote
is also likely
to have further delayed broader European economic growth, which
would put
pressure on European commercial banking revenue more generally.
The most significant long-term issue is maintaining the ability
to sell products
and services to the single European market, given most banks'
significant
presence in London. But we expect any operational changes made
to preserve this
access to be only gradual and manageable. Banks based in the
eurozone should be
better placed, as substantial business is already undertaken
from Frankfurt or
Paris.
The UK-based GTUBs have operations in other EU countries, and
HSBC's French
subsidiary already carries out a substantial amount of the
group's securities
operations. We expect the Swiss banks, which already operate in
various EU
countries through subsidiaries and branches, to adapt operations
accordingly. If
competitors move securities operations away from London, the
UK-based GTUBs
could extend their strong market shares in sterling operations.
