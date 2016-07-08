(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings for Western & Southern Financial Group,
Inc.'s (W&SFG)
wholly owned life insurance subsidiaries at 'AA' and the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of W&SFG at 'AA-'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A detailed
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of W&SFG's ratings reflects the company's
extremely strong
risk-adjusted capitalization, low financial leverage, extremely
strong debt
servicing capabilities and stable operating performance. The
ratings also
reflect the risks associated with the company's
interest-sensitive product
profile and relatively high allocation to equity securities.
Fitch's primary rationale for the narrow notching between the
holding company
IDR and the insurance company IFS rating continues to be W&SFG's
low financial
leverage and exceptionally strong interest coverage. Outstanding
debt is
concentrated at the holding company and consists of $500 million
of senior notes
that mature in 2033 and 2034. W&SFG's financial leverage and
total financing and
commitments ratios (TFC) were 7% and 0.5x, respectively, as of
Dec. 31, 2015.
Fitch views the statutory capitalization of W&SFG's insurance
subsidiaries as
extremely strong. The combined risk-based capital (RBC) ratio
of Western &
Southern Life Insurance Co. (WSLIC) and Lafayette Life Insurance
Co. (Lafayette)
was 526% of the company action level as of Dec. 31, 2015.
Consolidated operating
leverage remains among the lowest in Fitch's rated universe at
5.3x.
Fitch views W&SFG's debt service capabilities as very strong
demonstrated by its
cash interest coverage ratio of 30x at year-end 2015. The
holding company
continues to retain significant amounts of cash and liquid
assets, which totaled
approximately $600 million as of Mar. 31, 2016.
W&SFG reported 14% growth in pretax operating earnings during
2015, which was
primarily driven by increased earnings from limited
partnerships, greater fee
income and favorable mortality, which were somewhat offset by
modest spread
compression. Return on assets improved to 0.98% in 2015,
compared with 0.88% in
2014.
The company reported lower earnings in the first quarter of
2016, primarily
driven by unfavorable mortality compared with favorable
mortality in the
prior-year period. Lower hedge fund and private equity results
along with fewer
bond pre-payments also contributed to the deterioration.
Fitch's primary concern continues to be W&SFG's exposure to
interest rate risk.
Although its exposure continues to gradually decline,
interest-sensitive
annuities make up approximately half of the company's reserves.
Despite a
difficult operating environment, W&SFG has maintained relatively
stable interest
spreads. However, diminished flexibility to further reduce
aggregate crediting
rates led to modest spread compression in 2015, which is
expected to continue in
2016.
Conversely, if interest rates spike up, the company's general
account annuities
would be subject to disintermediation risk, as 53% of reserves
are surrenderable
at book value as of Dec. 31, 2015. However, Fitch believes W&SFG
has ample
liquidity available to meet potential outflows under a base-case
stress
scenario. The company has also demonstrated effective management
of this risk
along with a history of strong customer retention.
New business is increasingly more balanced between annuities and
life insurance.
In addition, the asset management business continues to grow and
contributes to
a more diversified business profile.
W&SFG has above-average exposure to unaffiliated common stock in
its investment
portfolio but only modest exposure to equity market volatility
through variable
annuity living and death benefit guarantees. Fitch views W&SFG's
overall
exposure to risky assets, which make up 92% of total adjusted
capital, as
manageable in the context of its extremely strong balance sheet
fundamentals.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--The expansion of W&SFG's market position and size/scale;
--Continued reduction in the company's concentration in
spread-based fixed
annuity products;
--Risky asset ratio at or below 60%;
--No deterioration in the group's very strong capitalization
profile, including
operating leverage maintained below 8x.
Key rating triggers that could result in a widening of the
holding company
notching are:
--Financial leverage maintained above 15%;
--Cash interest coverage below 15x.
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of the IFS
rating include:
--Risk-based capital falls below 400%;
--Total financing and commitments ratio increases above 0.8x.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Western & Southern Financial Group:
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--5.75% senior notes due 2033 at 'A+';
--5.75% senior notes due 2034 at 'A+'.
Western and Southern Life Insurance Company;
Western-Southern Life Assurance Company;
Columbus Life Insurance Company;
Integrity Life Insurance Company;
National Integrity Life Insurance Company;
Lafayette Life Insurance Company.
--IFS at 'AA'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
