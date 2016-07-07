(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, July 07 (Fitch) Mexican Non-Bank Financial
Institutions' (NBFIs)
profitability will likely be pressured as a result of the
increases in the
target interest rate announced by Mexico's central bank,
including the most
recent increase of 50bp, says Fitch Ratings. As opposed to the
effect on the
banking system, whose profits benefit from interest rate hikes,
NBFIs' net
income will be challenged by recent upticks.
The funding base of most non-regulated NBFIs in Mexico is
consists mainly of
floating-rate wholesale facilities; thus, the rise in interest
rates will almost
immediately increase their funding costs. For some companies,
such as those in
the microfinance, consumer finance, and pawn lending segments,
this will result
in moderately lower net interest margins, as they will not be
able to pass
through the higher funding cost to borrowers due to the already
high rates
charged and the high competition in those sectors. NBFIs focused
in agricultural
or SME lending may have some leeway to increase active interest
rates; however,
this may take time as most of these are fixed-rate loans with
longer terms,
hence the companies are not able to immediately reprice their
portfolios.
Some regulated NBFIs, such as credit unions, cooperatives and
'sofipos'
(sociedad financiera popular in Spanish) are allowed to take
deposits (or
quasi-deposits in the case of the unions) from the public. Their
funding costs
tend to be lower than those of the NBFIs that rely on wholesale
facilities,
although they are more costly than banks' deposits. Those
providing loans to
SMEs or to the primary sector will also need some time to
increase interest
rates in their mostly fixed-rate-denominated loan portfolio. For
this reason,
Fitch does not expect the interest rate hikes to quickly benefit
their
profitability.
Despite Fitch's expectations that the higher reference interest
rate will
moderately pressure rated NBFIs' profitability metrics, negative
rating actions
in the medium term are not expected as a result. Current rating
levels reflect
the wholesale nature of their funding sources at generally
higher funding costs,
their concentrated and riskier business models, and
above-average profitability
that compensates for an above-average risk appetite. Fitch
considers the main
challenge of these entities in an increasing interest rate
environment will be
to make their operation more efficient and to grow their
franchises in order to
improve profitability in the future.
Fitch does not expect that this interest rate increase
translates immediately
into higher funding costs from development banks to NBFIs. These
entities, on
the contrary, have been offering more competitive rates in line
with their
policy banks nature and for the sake of higher financial
inclusion, in line with
government objectives. Fitch believes these banks will increase
the interest
rates they charge only gradually, and may compensate for the
higher variable
rate with a narrower spread, granting NBFIs time to cope with
higher funding
costs and adjust their strategies accordingly. Fitch considers
development
banks' role to be fundamental to the achievement of NBFIs'
objectives in the
future.
Contact:
Alba Maria Zavala, CFA
Associate Director
+52 81 8399 9137
Fitch Mexico SA de CV
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity
Col. Del Paseo Residencial
64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Monica Ibarra
Director
+52 81 8399 9150
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
