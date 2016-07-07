(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings views the recent
announcement that
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) intends to acquire
PrivateBancorp
(PVTB) and its primary subsidiary PrivateBank as neutral to
CIBC's 'AA-' Issuer
Default Rating (IDR). The transaction is expected to close by
the end of
calendar 1Q17.
PVTB, a Chicago based commercial bank, reported $17.7 billion
assets at 1Q16. On
a pro forma basis, this acquisition represents less than 5% of
CIBC's assets,
and CIBC's projected Common Equity Tier 1 ratio to remain above
10%, both of
which are considered manageable in the context of CIBC's credit
profile.
Given its relatively small size and CIBC's previously stated
intention to make
acquisitions in the U.S., this transaction is consistent with
the company's
stated strategy. Fitch does not anticipate that it will have any
impact on
CIBC's ratings. Nonetheless, Fitch expects CIBC to successfully
execute on the
integration of PVTB and projected figures for the transaction to
materialize,
including estimated profitability measures and capital position
in line with its
forecasts.
On June 29, 2016, CIBC announced that it will acquire all of
PVTB's assets
including 35 commercial offices, 24 branches, $9.6 billion in
assets under
administration (AUA) and $14.5 of deposits for $3.8 billion (24%
premium of over
PVTB's implied stock price). CIBC will pay 2.2x PVTB's tangible
book value in a
transaction that will be financed with roughly 60% stock and 40%
cash.
In Fitch's view the deal is in line with CIBC's strategic plans
and interest in
entering the U.S. market, although larger than CIBC's targeted
range of CAD$2
billion - CAD$4 billion. The acquisition gives CIBC entry to the
Chicago market,
which has attractive demographics and creates good prospects for
loan growth.
CIBC's U.S. corporate loan book totals $10.6 billion while PVTB
total loan book
totals $13.5 billion. Additionally, the acquisition potentially
complements
CIBC's Atlantic Trust ($27.5 billion in AUA) business, giving
clients access to
banking capabilities in the U.S.
Fitch views the deal price as high considering that the PVTB
franchise is
in-line with other similarly sized institutions in the highly
competitive and
fragmented Chicago market. Further the transaction has limited
cost-save
opportunities given that there is no material overlap in
footprint.
Additionally, the relatively longer earn-back period may present
challenges due
to uncertainty around macro factors such as future interest
rates and economic
growth.
As with any merger or acquisition, there are operational and
execution-related
risks, particularly for CIBC that has a limited record of bank
acquisitions.
Nonetheless, Fitch believes related risks will be managed well
within CIBC's
risk management infrastructure. Further, PVTB's balance sheet is
modest in
complexity and therefore should minimize disruptions.
Fitch affirmed CIBC's ratings at 'AA-/F1+' on Jan. 25, 2016 as
part of its
periodic review of Canadian banks. The affirmation is supported
by the company's
solid franchise in Canada, sound capital levels, strong asset
quality, continued
earnings stability, strong funding and liquidity position and
favorable metrics
relative to international peers. Incorporated in the affirmation
was the
likelihood that CIBC would continue to evaluate acquisition
opportunities,
particularly in the U.S. Nonetheless, Fitch has noted for all
Canadian banks
that risk profiles may be changing over time as they continue to
look for growth
abroad given domestic growth challenges in Canada.
