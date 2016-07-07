(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch believes that the agreement reached by Liverpool to make a
public bid for
at least 25.5% and up to 100% of the traded shares of Ripley
Corp. S.A. (Ripley)
is manageable considering Liverpool's solid balance sheet and
will not have a
material impact upon Liverpool's financial profile. If the
agreement is heavily
financed with debt, the Rating Outlook would likely be changed
to Stable from
Positive. The value to be paid could range between USD310
million and USD580
million, depending on the percentage of the public shareholders
acceptance.
The agreement includes a commitment for Ripley's joint
management and an option
for Liverpool to acquire additional shares two years after the
transaction
closing date. As part of the agreement, Ripley's current
controlling
shareholder the Calderon Volochinsky Family, which owns 53% of
the company, will
not allow their share position to fall below 50% during the
first two years of
the agreement. After the fifth year, their participation could
be diluted to
25.1%. If all conditions are met, the acquisition is expected to
close during
2016.
Fitch views this acquisition as positive to Liverpool's
operations as it will
strengthen its business position by expanding its geographic
footprint to South
America, positioning it as a relevant player within the Latin
American region in
terms of scale and purchasing power. Fitch does not foresee a
material change in
its previous expectation of Liverpool's strong financial
position, with total
adjusted debt-to-EBITDA expected to trend below 2.0x in the
short-to
medium-term. The company's flexibility for additional inorganic
growth will be
reduced if Liverpool is able to buy around 100% of Ripley's
trade shares, which
would give it a 47% stake in the company.
The Positive Outlook reflects Liverpool's consistent operating
and financial
track record through business cycles. Fitch will continue
monitoring the
company's execution of its growth strategy, and continuing
strong positive cash
generation together with low leverage (measured as FFO adjusted
debt below 2x)
over time could result in an upgrade.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Liverpool's ratings reflect the company's leading business
position in Mexico,
geographic diversification and multiple store formats, all of
which support its
consistent positive operating cash flow generation, ample
financial flexibility
and low leverage levels.
Strong Market Position
Liverpool is the leader in the middle, middle-high and
high-income segment of
department stores in Mexico. During the LTM ended march 31,
2016, the company's
retail revenues reached MXN81.2 billion, 2.5% above those
presented in 2015. As
of March 2016, the company operates 113 stores across 57 cities
throughout
Mexico: 80 under the name of Liverpool, 29 Fabricas de Francia,
and four stores
in the format Liverpool Duty Free. Around 80% of total units are
owned by
Liverpool.
The company also has 25 shopping malls operating in 16 cities
and owns a
non-controlling 50% stake in Regal Forest Holding Co., which has
14 different
store brands selling consumer durable products in 20 countries
around Central
and South America and the Caribbean. Regal Forest investment is
recorded under
the equity method of accounting.
Format and Business Diversification provides Stable Cash Flows
Liverpool has a diversified revenue base; for 2015, 86.8% of
total revenues were
contributed by its retail segment, 9.9% from its financial
services division and
3.3% from real estate. During the first quarter of 2016, retail
segment total
revenues grew 13.7% compared to the same period the year before,
while SSS grew
9.5%, slightly below the average of 9.8% for department stores
growth of the
Asociacion Nacional de Tiendas de Autoservicio y Departamentales
(ANTAD). Fitch
believes that the company is well positioned to continue its
business strategy
given the demographic and socioeconomic fundamentals in Mexico,
with a growing
middle class, low inflation rates, higher real wages and higher
remittances due
to the peso depreciation.
Sound Financial Position
Liverpool's adjusted leverage measured as total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR as of
March 2016 was 1.3x, in line with Fitch's expectations.
Considering the Ripley's
acquisition, Liverpool's total adjusted debt/EBITDAR could be
between 1.3x and
1.9x, still in line with the current rating levels.
Liverpool's growth will be underpinned by its store expansion
plan in
conjunction with an increased loan portfolio. The company
expects to continue
funding its growth strategy through cash on hand and operating
cash flow. Fitch
expects that a portion of the new store openings will be
deployed through leased
units.
FX Exposure Partially Mitigated
Fitch estimates that around half of Liverpool's merchandise is
exposed to
exchange rates. Merchandise exposure is mitigated by re-pricing
in some articles
after inventory restocking; a proportion of exchange rate
movements are absorbed
by the final customers. The company has USD300 million senior
notes due in 2024.
This USD-denominated debt has hedges in place that cover
interest and principal
which are currently below the market spot rate.
Adequate Liquidity & Debt Maturity Schedule
The company has good liquidity backed by its cash on hand and
cash flow
generation; also, the current loan portfolio covers its total
debt by about
2.1x. Liverpool's next debt maturity is a local bond for MXN2.1
billion due on
March 2017. Liverpool has good access to domestic and
international capital
markets if needed, which further strengthens its financial
flexibility. In
addition, the company's large portfolio of owned stores and
shopping malls
provides solvency through an important base of unencumbered
assets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Liverpool
include the
following:
--Revenue growth in the mid-single digits over the medium term.
--EBITDA margin between 15-16%.
--Average Capex around 7.5% of revenue in 2016-2018.
--Dividends in line with company policy of 15% of previous year
net income.
- Adjusted debt/EBITDAR ratio to remain below 2.0x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that individually, or collectively, could result in a
positive rating
action include: a strengthening in the company's credit profile
through lower
leverage ratios (measured as FFO-adjusted leverage at or below
2x), consistently
positive FCF throughout the business cycle, geographic
diversification and a
strong financial profile.
Factors that individually, or collectively, could result in a
negative rating
action include: an expansion strategy financed primarily with
debt resulting in
leverage ratios (FFO adjusted leverage) above 2x and/or
consistent negative FCF
below Fitch's expectations, a substantial increase in
non-performing receivables
higher than those presented in the past, lower profitability
margins that lead
to weak interest coverage and large debt-financed acquisitions.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Liverpool's ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BBB+', Positive
Outlook;
--Long-Term National rating at 'AAA(mex)', Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term National rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--USD300 million Senior Notes due 2024 at 'BBB+';
--Long-term Certificados Bursatiles issuances (LIVEPOL
08,10,10U,12,12-2) at
'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term Certificados Bursatiles program for up to MXN5
billion at
'F1+(mex)'.
