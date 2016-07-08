(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bepensa
S.A. de C.V.'s
(Bepensa) ratings as follows:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB';
--Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB';
--Long-term National scale rating at 'AA+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Beverage Business:
Bepensa's ratings reflect the solid business position of its
main subsidiary,
Bepensa Bebidas, S.A. de C.V. (Bepensa Bebidas), which has a
long and successful
track record of profitability as a bottler operator of
Coca-Cola's products in
the territories of the Yucatan Peninsula and Dominican Republic.
Bepensa Bebidas
has the leading market share position in its territories,
supported by a
well-diversified portfolio of leading brands and extensive
beverage distribution
system. Fitch believes these factors will contribute to
maintaining its leading
business position over the long term despite the highly
competitive environment
of the beverage industry.
In addition, Bepensa Bebidas's business includes a relevant
brand in the
ready-to-drink alcoholic category, known as Caribe Cooler, which
was acquired
back in 2015. This beverage has a nationwide presence and is
highly recognized
among consumers. Fitch believes that in the mid- to long-term
this category
could represent a new avenue of growth for the company and
provide further
product diversification to its current beverage portfolio.
During 2015, Bepensa
Bebidas' operations, including Caribe Cooler, represented close
to 78% and 70%
of the Bepensa's consolidated revenues and EBITDA, respectively.
The ratings of Bepensa also take into account the operations of
its industrial
and financial services businesses segments, which contribute
approximately 19%
and 3%, respectively, of its consolidated revenues.
Financial Business Limits Ratings:
Bepensa's ratings are constrained by the strong
parent-subsidiary relationship
between Bepensa and its fully owned subsidiary and financial arm
Financiera
Bepensa S.A. de C.V. SOFOM, ENR. (Finbe; 'AA-(mex)'). In Fitch's
view, this
business has a higher risk profile than the company's core
business (beverages).
The growth of the credit portfolio demands higher working
capital and pressures
free cash flow (FCF) generation, which increases the company's
financial risk
during an adverse economic environment in Mexico. Around 28% of
Bepensa's total
debt as of March 31, 2016, was associated with Finbe's
operations.
Improvement in Operating Results:
Fitch expects Bepensa's operating performance to maintain a
positive growth
trend in 2016-2017. During 2015, the company's consolidated
revenues increased
around 12% compared to the previous year, while its EBITDA
margin improved to
17% from 15%. The beverage business was the main contributor to
the increase in
revenues as a result of volume growth and higher average prices
in Mexico and
Dominican Republic and the integration of Caribe Cooler since
April 2015. In
terms of profitability, the company's internal initiatives to
rationalize its
SKUs and reduce costs and expenses were the main drivers behind
the margin
expansion. Fitch expects that for 2016, Bepensa's consolidated
revenues will
grow to close to 12% and have an EBITDA margin around 16%.
Lower Leverage:
Fitch projects that Bepensa's consolidated total debt/EBITDA
will decline to
2.0x in 2016 and around 1.5x in 2017. Following the
debt-financed acquisition of
Caribe Cooler in 2015, the company has showed gradual
deleveraging through the
reduction of total debt and higher EBITDA generation. For the
last 12 months
(LTM) as of March 31, 2016, Bepensa's total debt/EBITDA was 2.1x
while its net
debt/EBITDA was 1.9x. The company's consolidated total debt was
MXN4.8 billion
as of March 31, 2016.
Positive FCF:
Fitch projects that Bepensa will maintain positive consolidated
FCF for
2016-2017. Over the last two years the company has reported
solid consolidated
FCF generation averaging over MXN1 billion after covering capex
and keeping its
working capital requirements in its financial business
relatively stable. The
company's estimated capex for 2016 and 2017 is expected to be
close to MXN800
million, while dividend payments should resume in 2017. For the
LTM March 31,
2016, Bepensa's FCF was MXN839 million after covering capex of
MXN880 million.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions considered in the base rating case
include:
--Revenue growth of 12% in 2016 and 5% in 2017;
--EBITDA margin at around 16% in 2016 and 17% in 2017;
--Average FCF of MXN835 million in 2016-2017;
--Total debt/EBITDA and net debt/EBITDA close to 1.5x and 1.0x,
respectively, by
2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action could be considered if Bepensa
decreases its total
debt/EBITDA to historical levels as a result of an improvement
in operating
results or debt reduction; or consistently generates positive
FCF and eliminates
or decreases its linkage with Finbe.
Negative rating actions could arise as a result of a
deterioration of its
operating performance in the beverage business, higher working
capital
requirements due to uncollectible accounts at Finbe, or a
debt-financed
acquisition leading to total debt/EBITDA above 2.5x on a
sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Manageable Liquidity:
Fitch believes Bepensa has the flexibility to face its
short-term debt
amortizations by managing the working capital requirements of
its financial
services division and its capex. As of March 31, 2016, the
company had cash
balances of MXN666 million, annual funds from operations
estimated by Fitch of
MXN1.7 billion, and short-term debt of MXN2.7 billion. Upcoming
debt maturities
in 2017, 2018 and 2019 are approximately MXN737 million, MXN839
million and
MXN580 million, respectively. Fitch takes into consideration
that a high portion
of its short-term debt is refinanced every year, as it is
associated with its
financial service business.
