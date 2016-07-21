(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Australian Non-Life Insurance
Dashboard 2016
here
SYDNEY, July 21 (Fitch) The earnings of Australia's non-life
insurers will
strengthen through 2016 if losses from natural hazards were to
moderate, even
though investment earnings are unlikely to recover anytime soon
from 2015
levels, given the high allocation to fixed-income securities,
Fitch Ratings says
in its special report 'Australian Non-life Insurance Dashboard
2016'.
Fitch believes a reallocation of investments to asset classes
that offer better
yields may mitigate further declines. A higher frequency of
natural-hazard loss
events had lowered underwriting results in 2015, while
fixed-income-heavy
investment portfolios have seen large yield declines due to
falling interest
rates.
Fitch notes a declining trend in both risk-adjusted and
un-risk-adjusted capital
ratios against a backdrop of falling earnings. However, we
consider current
industry ratios to be strong despite the decline; this view is
consistent with
the results of Australian insurer's capital positions when
assessed using our
internal capital model.
The report also reflects the unfavourable earnings trends
experienced by the
sector over the three years to end 2015.
The 'Australian Non-life Insurance Dashboard 2016' is available
on
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.