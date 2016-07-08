(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings on Indian
Bank on or about, 8 August 2016, which is approximately 30 days
from the date of
this non-rating action commentary for commercial reasons.
Fitch currently rates Indian Bank as follows:
-- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'; Outlook
Stable;
-- Short-Term IDR at 'B'
-- Viability Rating at 'bb+'
-- Support Rating at '3'
-- Support Rating floor at 'BB+'
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market of the rating
withdrawal of Indian
Bank . Ratings are subject to analytical review and may change
up to the time
Fitch withdraws the ratings.
Fitch's last rating action for the above referenced entity was
on 5 July 2016.
The ratings were affirmed.
Contacts:
Ng Sing Chan
Managing Director
Head of Business Origination Asia Pacific
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
+65 6796 7210
singchan.ng@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
