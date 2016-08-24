(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Xinyuan
Real Estate Co.,
Ltd.'s (Xinyuan: B/Stable) proposed US dollar senior notes a
'B(EXP)' expected
rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes are rated at the same level as Xinyuan's senior
unsecured rating
because they constitute direct and senior unsecured obligations
of the company.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
The Chinese homebuilder's ratings are supported by its strong
contracted sales
and moderate margin recovery. The ratings are constrained by its
low land-bank
business model, high leverage driven by land replenishment
needs, and tight but
sustainable liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Contracted Sales: Xinyuan's strong contracted sales in
2015 and 1H16 were
mainly driven by robust market sentiment in its core Tier 2 and
satellite cities
surrounding Tier 1 cities, namely Zhengzhou, Jinan, Suzhou and
Kunshan. Tier 2
cities contributed 61% and 62% of contracted sales in 1H16 and
2015,
respectively.
Small Land Bank Constrains Ratings: Xinyuan's total sellable
gross floor area
(GFA) increased to 2.56 million square metres (sqm) in China and
the US at
end-June 2016, from 2.33 million sqm at end-2015. Its land bank
will last 2
years, based on 2016 expected sales, which remains low compared
with that of
'B'-rated peers. Apart from normal public auctions, Xinyuan pays
advance
deposits to local government or industry partners to secure a
large part of its
future land bank. There is greater uncertainty about its land
bank as a result
of this acquisition strategy, which continues to constrain scale
and sales.
Land Replenishment Pressuring Leverage: Xinyuan has accelerated
acquisitions
after not purchasing any new land in 2015. So far in 2016, it
announced
acquisitions of CNY3.6bn of sites in China and the US, with cash
outlay of
around CNY2.6bn after considering returned land deposits and
prepayments for
certain land parcels.
With its low land bank and fast asset-churn model, Xinyuan's
high land
replenishment needs will continue to pressure leverage. Fitch
expects leverage
to hover around 45%-50% in 2016-2017, in view of surging land
prices in
higher-tier cities amid fierce competition and a moderate
acquisition pace with
cash-land-premium-paid/contracted-sales at 40%-45%.
Expect Margin Recovery: Fitch expects Xinyuan's gross margin to
recover in
2H16-1H17, in line with surging average selling prices in its
core cities and
recognition of the Oosten project in US. This follows a slight
decline to 27% in
1H16, after adding back capitalised interest, from 28% in 2015,
due to
recognition of low-margin projects in Suzhou, Jinan and Kunshan.
The
homebuilder's EBITDA margin improved to 15.2% in 1H16, from
14.7% in 2015, due
to management's continued efforts to reduce selling, general and
administration
costs. However, the improvement in Xinyuan's gross margin could
be jeopardised
from 2H17 if land acquisition costs sprint ahead of the rising
average selling
price.
Tight But Sustainable Liquidity: The company's liquidity
position is stable with
a ratio of cash to short-term debt of 90% at end-June 2016
compared to 92% at
end-2015. Xinyuan's total cash of USD931m and undrawn credit
facilities of
USD306m at end-June 2016 are insufficient to cover its
short-term borrowings of
USD1.036bn and acquisition costs. Xinyuan's active fundraising
in the onshore
bond market has alleviated its refinancing pressure. The company
issued two
five-year bonds of USD107m and USD77m at 7.47% and 7.09% in
2016. These
issuances have brought down Xinyuan's average borrowing cost to
8.5% at end-June
2016 from 9.5% at end-2015.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales GFA to increase 40%-50% in 2016 and 5% in
2017-2018 due to
improved churn in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities
- Contracted sales ASP to increase around 5% between 2016 and
2018 due to price
increases in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities
- Moderate acquisition pace with
cash-land-premium-paid/contracted-sales at
40%-45% in 2016-2018
- Construction cost per sqm declining to around USD650-700 in
2016-2018, due to
cheaper construction cost in Tier 2 cities
- Selling, general and administrative costs as percentage of
contracted sales
will gradually decrease to between 12%-13% as Xinyuan plans to
cut internal
costs
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 60% on a sustained
basis
- Contracted sales/total debt falling below 0.6x on a sustained
basis (last 12
months to June 2016: 0.8x)
- EBITDA margin falling below 15% on a sustained basis
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Significant increase in scale, as reflected by contracted
sales exceeding
CNY15bn
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 40%
- Contracted sales/total debt improving to above 1.0x on a
sustained basis
- EBITDA margin improving to above 20% on a sustained basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jenny Wenjun Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 18 May 2016
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.