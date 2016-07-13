(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Royal & Sun
Alliance
Insurance plc's (RSA) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at
'A' and
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-'. The agency has
also affirmed RSA
Insurance Group plc's Long-Term IDR at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on
the IFS rating
and IDRs are Stable.
The subordinated debt and capital securities guaranteed by RSA
(GBP300m 2039,
GBP400m 2045, and GBP375m perpetual) have been affirmed at
'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect RSA's strong business franchise in the
group's core markets
despite the difficulties it has faced, particularly in its Irish
business. They
also reflect RSA's improved capital position following various
management
actions including an equity raise and the sale of non-core
operations as well as
improvements in underwriting performance.
At end-2015, RSA's risk-adjusted capitalisation was 'Very
Strong', as measured
by Fitch's Prism Factor Based Model. The quality of capital was
marginally
weakened by the high level of hybrid debt in the capital
structure but in July
2016, RSA redeemed GBP200m of its subordinated notes, which
reduced the
proportion of this debt type in the structure.
Currently, RSA's debt servicing ability is somewhat limited for
the rating, with
a Fitch- calculated fixed charge coverage ratio of 4x. Fitch
expects RSA's
financial performance to improve as the group's cost reduction
programme and
rebalancing of the underwriting portfolio continue, which will
also lead to an
improved fixed charge coverage ratio. RSA reported continued
progress on its
cost reduction targets and its underwriting results in 1Q16 were
ahead of plan
in its core markets.
RSA has completed the majority of its planned disposals,
including the sale of
its Latin American operations, leaving remaining operations in
the UK and
Ireland, Scandinavia and Canada. RSA has a leading market
position in all three
of these markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Failure to maintain a Fitch-calculated combined ratio lower than
100% (2015:
98%, 2014: 101%) could lead to a downgrade. The ratings could
also be downgraded
if the net income return on equity falls below 6% (2015: 6%).
Furthermore, if the Prism FBM score falls to 'Adequate', this
could also lead to
a downgrade.
Continued improvement in operating performance as evidenced by a
net income
return on equity greater than 10% combined with maintenance of a
Prism FBM score
of 'Very Strong' could lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1532
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
