(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the secured
floating-rate
notes of Bavarian Sky Korean Auto Receivables 1 Pte. Ltd. The
transaction is a
securitisation of auto instalment loans and auto finance lease
receivables in
South Korea originated by BMW Financial Services Korea Co. Ltd.,
which is also
the servicer of the transaction.
The rating action is as follows:
USD184.3m floating-rate notes outstanding due September 2019
affirmed at
'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the notes' stable asset performance,
sufficient credit
enhancement, satisfactory origination and underwriting, sound
asset and
macroeconomic outlook and the presence of currency and
interest-rate swaps. The
transaction ended its revolving period in October 2015 and has
been controlled
amortising as scheduled.
The transaction's credit enhancement increased to 32.3% at
end-April 2016, from
the 25.0% minimum at closing, due to the notes' being amortised
since October
2015. The note balance declined to USD184.3m from the initial
USD250m as a
result.
Asset performance has been resilient. The three-month average
delinquency rate
and default rate have been almost zero, while excess spread has
remained
positive at not less than 0.6% since closing. Fitch expects
South Korea's labour
market conditions to remain stable, with a 3.5% and 3.4%
unemployment rate in
2016-2017, supporting underlying asset performance.
Fitch assumed the entire portfolio would migrate to finance
leases, which face
higher stress than instalment loans, during the transaction's
revolving period.
The actual portfolio comprised of 26% finance leases and 74%
instalment loans at
end-April 2016, according to the monthly servicer report. This
means the actual
product mix has lower credit loss expectations than the
worst-case product mix
assumed at closing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch may downgrade the notes if the weighted-average base-case
default rate
increases to 6.4% from 3.6% based on the actual product mix or
4.3% based on the
most conservative product mix assumed at closing.
DUE DILIGENCE USAGE
No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in
relation to this rating
action.
DATA ADEQUACY
Fitch conducted a review of 20 sample loan files in November
2014, focusing on
the underwriting procedures conducted by BMW Financial Services
Korea Co. Ltd.
compared with its credit policy at the time of underwriting.
Fitch has checked
the consistency and plausibility of the information and no
material
discrepancies were noted that would affect Fitch's rating
analysis.
Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are
described in the New
Issue report, <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/723015
">Bavarian Sky
Korean Auto Receivables 1 Pte. Ltd., dated 27 November 2013.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
Keum Hee Oh
Director
+822 3278 8373
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
26-4 Youido-Dong, Youngdeungpo-Gu
Committee Chairperson
Ben McCarthy
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0388
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Sources of Information:
In addition to the sources of information identified in the
criteria, this
rating action was informed by information from the servicer, BMW
Financial
Services Korea Co. Ltd., and the trustee, Citibank Korea Inc
(A-/Stable). The
issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used in
the analysis of the rated notes is public.
