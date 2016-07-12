(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
CK Hutchison
Holdings Limited's (CKHH) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, and foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating at
'A-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversified Business, Stable Cash Flow: CKHH's ratings reflect
its strong
business profile
and geographical diversification, and stable cash flow
generation from
high-quality ports,
retail, telecommunications, infrastructure and energy
businesses. No single
business division
accounted for more than 35% of pro forma EBITDA in 2015. The
infrastructure and
ports businesses (together 48% of pro forma EBITDA in 2015)
provide visible,
recurring cash
flows.
Capital-Intensive Business: CKHH's infrastructure, ports and
telecommunications
businesses are capital-intensive and push up leverage, which
constrains the
overall ratings. There is also an element of structural
subordination of cash
flows, especially in the utilities-infrastructure assets, given
the level of
debt at the asset-owning level and that the operating cash flows
of these
businesses can only be accessed via dividends.
European Telecoms' Positive Free Cash Flow: Fitch expects CKHH's
European
telecom operations to remain free cash positive in general over
the medium term.
3 Group Europe posted positive free cash flow (EBITDA after
capex and licence
fees) since 2014 after a number of years of cash drain; only
Italy within CKHH's
European operations suffered negative free cash flow after capex
and licence
fees.
CKHH's potential acquisition of O2 UK from Telefonica SA
(BBB+/Stable) did not
complete as it was blocked by the EU competition authorities.
The merger would
have significantly enhanced 3 Group Europe's UK business (3UK)
in terms of
scale, operational efficiencies and overall competitive
positioning within the
UK market. Nevertheless, we expect 3UK to maintain its
profitability over the
current ratings horizon. In our base-case expectations, we have
assumed that the
merger of 3 Italy and Vimpelcom's Italian operation, Wind
Telecom S.p.A (Wind),
to be completed by end-2016 in a non-cash joint-venture format
as proposed by
the company.
Stable Financial Profile: We expect CKHH's financial profile to
remain stable,
with FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining below 4.0x in 2016-2018
barring
significant debt-funded acquisitions or a major increase in
dividend payments.
CKHH's reported financial performance is exposed to the effects
of currency
volatility, as seen in 2015. The company mitigates such risks,
however, through
broadly matching the denomination of debt with the currency of
its underlying
assets. Our financial forecasts also factor in no dividends from
Husky Energy in
2016-2018, given the cash flow-management initiatives of this
company amid the
low oil and gas price environment.
Strong Liquidity; Access to Funding: CKHH's ratings are also
supported by its
robust liquidity profile and ease of access to capital. Reported
cash and cash
equivalents were HKD131bn at end-2015, and debt maturities are
also
well-laddered. Fitch expects the company to retain strong access
to capital
markets for its refinancing needs.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- Moderate Fitch-adjusted revenue growth in 2016-2017
- Fitch-adjusted EBITDA margins of around 20% in 2016-2017
- Wind transaction in Italy completes in 2016
- Dividend payout ratio of 30%-40% in 2016-2017
- No acquisitions or disposals
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeding 4.0x on a sustained basis;
- Substantially negative free cash flow after acquisitions and
disposals;
- Significant change in business mix and capital structure
management that are
adverse to its credit risk profile;
- A weakening quality or decreased quantity of recurring cash
flows.
No positive rating action is expected in the near term due to
CKHH's business
profile.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
CK Hutchison Holdings Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'A-'
CK Hutchison Finance (16) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (12) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa Finance (06) Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured bond affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa Finance (09) Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured bond affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa Finance CI Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa Finance UK PLC
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (03/33) Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (09) Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (09/19) Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (10) Limited
Ratings on subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB'
Hutchison Whampoa International (11) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (12) (II) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa International (12) Limited
Ratings on subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB'
Hutchison Whampoa International (14) Limited
Ratings on all senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (13) Limited
Ratings on subordinated bonds affirmed at 'BBB'
Hutchison Whampoa Finance (14) Limited
Ratings on senior unsecured bonds affirmed at 'A-'
Fitch adjustments include Fitch-adjusted EBITDA, which is
reported EBITDA, less
EBITDA contribution from associates and JV's, plus dividends
from associates and
JVs.
