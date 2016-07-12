(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today
assigned Bank of
Ayudhya Public Company Limited's (BAY; AAA(tha)/Negative)
upcoming issue of Thai
baht-denominated Basel III-compliant subordinated unsecured
notes a National
Long-Term Rating of 'AA+(tha)'. The debentures, which will be
included in the
bank's Tier 2 capital, will have a tenor of 10 years and six
months, with an
option to redeem after five years. The total issue size will be
up to THB10bn.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated one notch below the bank's National
Long-Term Rating to
reflect their subordinated status and higher loss-severity risk
compared to
senior unsecured instruments.
Key terms of the notes include a partial rather than a mandatory
full
write-down, and a non-viability trigger for loss absorption
(which is defined as
emergency capital assistance from an empowered government
agency). The notes do
not have going-concern loss absorption features and hence no
additional notching
for non-performance risk has been applied.
BAY's National Ratings reflect Fitch's belief that it is a
strategically
important subsidiary of its parent, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ, Ltd.
(BTMU; A/Negative). BTMU holds 76.9% of BAY, and the Thai bank
is a key part of
the parent's strategy for south-east Asia. Fitch believes that
the National
Long-Term Rating is the best indicator of the bank's risk of
becoming
non-viable, and hence is appropriate for use as the anchor
rating to the
subordinated notes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in the National Ratings of BAY would similarly affect
the ratings of
the notes. No upside is possible to the National Ratings as it
is at the top end
of the scale. However, a downgrade of the Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating of
BTMU could lead to negative rating actions on BAY, including on
the National
Long-Term Rating. BTMU's Outlook was revised to Negative on 16
June 2016 due to
a similar revision at the Japanese sovereign (see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1006131
">Fitch Revises
Outlook for Japanese Financial Institutions to Negative ).
BAY's ratings could also be negatively impacted if BTMU shows a
reduced
propensity to support BAY - which may, for example, be seen via
a significantly
reduced shareholding or reduction in operational integration.
However, Fitch
views that this as unlikely in the medium term.
BAY's other ratings are not affected, and are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb'
Support Rating: '1'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Negative
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
National long-term rating on senior unsecured debt: 'AAA(tha)'
Rating on Legacy Basel II subordinated debt: 'AA+(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.