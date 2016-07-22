(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovenian
composite insurer
Adriatic Slovenica Zavarovalna druzba d.d.'s (Adriatic
Slovenica) 'BBB-' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and its holding company, KD
Group financna
druzba, d.d.'s (KD Group) 'BB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The
Outlooks on both
ratings are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect KD Group's high financial leverage,
historically weak
profitability and fairly small size by global standards.
However, KD Group has a
strong market position in the Slovenian insurance and asset
management market.
KD Group's high financial leverage remains a negative rating
driver. Adriatic
Slovenica issued EUR50m of subordinated Tier 2 notes in May 2016
and used
EUR27.6m of the proceeds to repay existing bank debt on KD Group
level. This
caused KD Group's financial leverage to increase to 46% on a
pro-forma basis
from 40% at end-2015 (2014: 47%, 2013: 51%). However, the group
plans to reduce
leverage in the medium term, which Fitch views positively for
the ratings.
Fitch views KD Group's capitalisation as "adequate" on a
consolidated basis as
measured by the agency's Prism factor-based capital model (Prism
FBM). While
Adriatic Slovenica reported a strong regulatory solvency ratio
of 172% on a
Solvency I basis and its Solvency Capital Requirement (SCR)
ratio under Solvency
II was 124% at end-2015, KD Group's consolidated Prism FBM score
is negatively
affected by a high amount of goodwill on the holding company's
consolidated
balance sheet, which Fitch does not give credit for in its
capital assessment.
Fitch expects Adriatic Slovenica's Solvency II SCR ratio and KD
Group's Prism
FBM score to improve in 2016, benefiting from the subordinated
notes issued in
May 2016 and additional reinsurance cover.
KD Group's reported net income declined to EUR0.8m in 2015 from
EUR4.7m in 2014
(2013: EUR6.6m). The reduction in 2015 was mostly driven by the
gross written
premiums (GWP) of the group's health business declining to
EUR101m in 2015
(2014: EUR108m) and the segment's combined ratio worsening to
101.6% (2014:
97.8%). Adriatic Slovenica has been consistently profitable,
reporting annual
net income of over EUR10m for each of the past five years and an
average return
on equity of 18%.
KD Group's market position and scale are small, based on global
benchmarks, with
GWP of EUR298m in 2015 (2014: EUR302m), total assets of EUR0.8bn
and
shareholders' funds of EUR121m. Nevertheless, it is one of the
largest financial
service providers in the Balkan region, with Adriatic Slovenica
being the
second-largest insurer in Slovenia and the group's asset
management operations
being the third-largest in the Slovenian mutual fund market by
assets under
management. Fitch views this strong position in the local market
as a
rating-positive.
KD Group is in the process of divesting most non-core assets to
focus on its
core insurance and asset management businesses. Fitch expects
this measure to
improve the group's performance and generate extra cash flow
over the next three
years.
As around two thirds of the group's assets are held in Slovenian
investments and
98% of the group's revenue is in Slovenia (BBB+/Positive), the
group's
performance is exposed to the local economy. This exposure
includes the risk of
losses on its EUR324m of non-unit linked investments, as of
end-2015, and the
risk of lapses on its EUR260m of unit-linked liabilities. For
example,
write-downs on Slovenian banks led to investment losses of
EUR16m in 2013, EUR2m
in 2014 and EUR2m in 2015 for Adriatic Slovenica.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
KD Group's leverage improving to below 40%, in combination with
stabilised
profitability, could lead to an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if the group's consolidated
capital position
weakens to a Prism FBM score of below "adequate" for a sustained
period.
Financial leverage in excess of 50% could also lead to a
downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768 076 121
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1009281
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.