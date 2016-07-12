(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Belarusbank's
(BBK),
Belinvestbank's (BIB) and Development Bank of the Republic of
Belarus's (DBRB)
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-' with Stable
Outlooks. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Long-Term IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
are underpinned by
potential state support, in case of need, and are dependent on
the level of the
sovereign rating (B-/Stable). Support considerations take into
account the
banks' state ownership (either through The State Property
Committee for BBK and
BIB or the Council of Ministers in the case of DBRB) and
government control
(representatives of the government sit on the banks' supervisory
boards).
We also consider the banks' systemic importance (greater at BBK
with a market
share of 40% by assets and 46% of retail deposits), the policy
roles of BBK and
DBRB as the country's largest providers of government programme
lending backed
by dedicated government funding, the track-record of support to
date and the
government subsidiary liability on DBRB's bond obligations,
which, however is as
yet untested.
At the same time, the ratings remain vulnerable to the
sovereign's credit
profile. External liquidity remains a key credit weakness for
Belarus, as
reflected in the country's low international reserves (USD4.3bn
at 1 July 2016),
sizeable sovereign debt servicing obligations in foreign
currency (USD3.3bn for
2016), a large current account deficit (USD1.5bn at end-1Q16)
and continued,
albeit moderated recently, depreciation of the Belarusian rouble
(BYR) against
USD (by 8% in 1H16 and by 56% in 2015).
The macroeconomic outlook remains weak - we estimate real GDP to
have contracted
3.9% in 2015 and expect it to fall a further 1% in 2016,
constrained by weakness
in the main trading partners, mainly Russia (which accounted for
around 40% of
Belarusian goods exports in 1Q16 and in 2015). Access to
multilateral financing
is key to macroeconomic stability and we assume that Belarus
will continue to
benefit from financial support from Russia and the Eurasian Fund
for
Stabilisation and Development (the latter has agreed to provide
a USD2bn
stabilisation loan to Belarus to be drawn over 2016-2018).
The banks' ratings reflect the authorities' limited financial
flexibility to
provide extraordinary support at all times, in particular in
foreign currency.
This view considers the three banks' sizeable external funding
(a combined
USD2.5bn at end-2015, including USD1.5bn short-term debt
maturing during 2016)
and high dollarisation of domestic liabilities (USD7.4bn),
largely from
customers (except for DBRB). These FX-liabilities are large
relative to the
country's international reserves, while FX-liquidity is tight at
all three banks
and to a large degree (from 41% to 80% at the three banks)
comprises short-term
domestic FX bonds issued by the government or central bank. We
expect the
authorities to make this FX liquidity available to banks, in
case of need, to
avoid defaults on external borrowings, although nearly half of
these comprise
facilities from Russian creditors and so are more likely to be
rolled over, in
our view. Liquidity shortages in local currency, if any, are
likely to be
covered by the central bank (BBK, BIB) or the authorities more
generally (DBRB).
Capital injections were sizeable for both BBK and DBRB in 2015
(estimated at
around 40% of end-2014 equity at BBK and 17% at DBRB),
supporting both banks'
growth plans. BIB's capital position benefitted from
subordinated debt (USD55m)
provided by the authorities in 4Q15, while the bank has been set
by the
authorities for privatisation. BBK has also been set by the
authorities for
partial privatisation (a 25% ownership stake has been earmarked
recently).
However, we expect privatisations in the Belarus banking sector
to likely be a
long-term project and believe the authorities' support
propensity will remain
unchanged for both BBK and BIB for the foreseeable future.
VRs - BBK, BIB
The banks' stand-alone credit profiles are strongly linked to
that of the
sovereign due to the large direct exposure of the banks to the
authorities and,
more generally, the public sector, and the dependence of bank
credit quality on
the ability of the authorities to support macroeconomic
stability and public
sector companies. At end-2015, direct exposure (includes claims
on government
and the central bank) relative to Fitch Core Capital (FCC) was
2.4x at BBK, and
2.5x at BIB. Loans issued to public sector corporates (including
those issued
under government programmes) contributed a further 4.7x FCC at
BBK and 3x at
BIB.
Credit risks have increased in the recessionary environment,
while borrower
performance is also affected by external pressures, generally
significant
leverage in the corporate segment and loan dollarisation (BBK:
61%; BIB: 68%),
and the share of hedged borrowers is limited.
Credit metrics have deteriorated at both BBK and BIB since 2014
and we expect
this trend to continue through 2016 as operating conditions
remain challenging.
At end-1Q16, reported non-performing loans (NPLs, more than 90
days overdue)
were moderate at 3.5% of loans at BBK (end-2014: 1.5%),
reflecting the high
share of borrowers benefitting from government support (in the
form of subsidies
on interest payments or loan repayments under state guarantee).
Reported NPLs
were a high 11.1% at BIB at end-2015 (end-2014: 4.5%). These
ratios are after
partial balance sheet clean-ups arranged by the authorities in
2015 through
exchange of selected NPLs for long-term FX-denominated MinFin
bonds. Transferred
volumes were equal to 4.8% of end-2014 loans at BBK and 5.3% at
BIB. Reported
restructured exposures were moderate at 2% of end-2015 loans
(BBK) and 3.4%
(BIB).
Regulatory capital ratios (CARs; end-1Q16: BBK: 17.9%; BIB:
14.1%) are seen as
only moderate in light of the potential asset quality
deterioration. Reserve
coverage of existing NPLs was 145% at BBK at end-1Q16 but a
moderate 61% at BIB
at end-2015. Pre-impairment profitability (on a cash basis) was
3.7% of average
gross loans (BBK) in 2015, although underpinned by a one-off
gain from
derivatives (equal to 2.2% of average gross loans), and a
moderate 1.8% (BIB) in
2015. Bottom line results were affected by sharply higher loan
impairment
charges, which accounted for between 74% (BBK) and 103% (BIB) of
pre-impairment
profits in 2015. Further solvency support may be in prospect if
asset quality
deteriorates sharply.
Customer funding remains the main form of funding at both banks
(over 70% of
liabilities). Deposit trends have been stable recently in both
local currency
and FX, limiting immediate liquidity pressure. Liquidity
management remains
highly dependent on the confidence of depositors, refinancing of
external
liabilities and support from the authorities.
Fitch has not assigned a VR to DBRB due to the bank's special
status as a
development institution and its close association with the
authorities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes to the banks' IDRs are likely to be linked to changes in
the sovereign
credit profile. The Stable Outlooks reflect already low rating
levels and
Fitch's expectation of likely continued Russian support for
Belarus's external
finances. A weakening of the sovereign's credit profile could
indicate a reduced
ability to support the public sector and state banks as well as
a greater risk
of capital controls being introduced.
VRs - BBK, BIB
The VRs could be downgraded in case of capital erosion due to a
marked
deterioration in asset quality or a significant tightening of
banks' FX
liquidity.
The potential for positive rating actions on either the IDRs or
VRs is limited
in the near term, given weaknesses in the economy and external
finances.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBK and BIB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
DBRB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Sarzhin
Analyst
+7 495 956 9983
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1008777
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.