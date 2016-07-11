(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded General
Shopping Brasil
S.A.'s (GSB) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'C' from 'CC', and
its USD250
million perpetual notes to 'C/RR4' from 'CCC/RR2'. Fitch has
also affirmed GSB's
USD150 million subordinated perpetual notes at 'C/RR5'. See the
full list of
rating actions at the end of this release.
The rating downgrade follows GSB's proposed debt exchange
offering of its USD150
million subordinated perpetual notes announced on July 5, 2016.
According to
Fitch's rating distressed debt exchange criteria, the proposed
offering imposes
a material reduction in the original terms and conditions of the
subordinated
perpetual notes to creditors. The completion of the exchange
offering would
result in the IDRs being downgraded to Restricted Default
('RD'). Shortly after
the distressed debt exchange is completed, the IDRs would be
re-rated,
typically, somewhere still in the highly speculative grade
rating category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Proposed Debt Exchange:
GSB has announced that its subsidiary, General Shopping
Investments Limited (the
issuer), has commenced a private exchange offer in respect of
any and all of its
outstanding USD150 million principal amount of 12% perpetual
subordinated notes
(the existing notes). The issuer is offering to exchange any and
all of their
existing notes for (i) USD30 million newly issued U.S.
dollar-denominated
10%/12% Senior Secured PIK Toggle Notes due 2026 (the new notes)
to be issued by
the issuer and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by GSB
and (ii) global
depositary shares, each global depositary share representing 55
common shares of
GSB, valued at approximately USD30 million in total at current
market values.
The new notes will also be secured by a second mortgage
('hipoteca de segundo
grau') on 50.1% of GBS' interest in Parque Shopping Maia;
collateral coverage
is estimated at about 2.0 to 1.0. The new notes will be senior
to the GSB'
USD250 million of existing perpetual notes, which are unsecured
and would become
subordinated obligations to the new notes as well as all other
secured debt
obligations. The debt exchange offer will expire on Aug. 1,
2016.
High Leverage, Weakening Liquidity:
GSB's capital structure is viewed by Fitch as unsustainable due
to excessive
financial leverage. GSB's last 12-month period ended March 31,
2016 (LTM March
2016) saw EBITDA of BRL178 million and total debt of BRL2
billion, with net
total debt-to-EBITDA of 9.4x. All of the company's cash flow,
measured as
EBITDA, is generated in the local currency, Brazilian reais,
while approximately
60% of its total debt is U.S. dollar-denominated.
GSB's FCF is expected to remain negative due to excessive cash
interest payments
during 2016. The company's high leverage and interest rates on
its debt has led
to high cash interest payments and declining interest coverage.
GSB has a cash
position and short-term debt of BRL47 million and BRL118
million, respectively,
and approximately BRL466 million (USD130 million) in
unencumbered assets as of
March 31, 2016. On Sept. 8, 2015, the company exercised its
right to defer the
payment of interest under its USD150 million 10% perpetual
subordinated notes.
The interest payment deferral does not constitute an event of
default under the
indenture.
Quality Assets and Subordination Incorporated in Debt Recovery:
As of LTM March 2016, GSB's total assets were valued at an
estimated BRL2.9
billion (approximately USD803 million using the FX rate of
3.59x), with
encumbered and unencumbered assets representing approximately
84% and 16%,
respectively, of the total assets value. The Recovery Rating
(RR) of 'RR4' for
the USD250 million perpetual notes reflects the average recovery
prospects - in
the 31% to 50% range - in an event of default.
Fitch has revised its initial expectations on the recovery
prospects for the
USD250 million perpetual notes from 'RR2' to 'RR4'considering
GSB's current
level of unencumbered assets and the recent terms offered in the
$150 million
proposed distressed debt exchange offering. The 'RR5' for the
USD150 million
subordinated perpetual notes reflects below average recovery
prospects of
approximately 11-30%; excluding any consideration for equity
value.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The exchange offer launched on July 5, 2016, constitutes a
distressed debt
exchange under Fitch's criteria, because investors face a
reduction in terms and
conditions, and the restructuring is being conducted in order to
avoid a
traditional payment default. Fitch considers alternative options
to be limited.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The completion of the proposed exchange offer will lead to a
downgrade of the
Long-Term IDRs to 'RD'. A positive rating action may follow the
implementation
of an alternative capital structure that arises out of the
restructuring
process.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch views GSB's liquidity as unsustainable due to its high
financial leverage.
The company's total cash flow from operations for 2016 is
estimated to be
negative at around BRL125 million. Without a material change in
the company's
capital structure, GSB's limited capacity to cover interest
expenses and taxes
with its operational cash flow is expected to result in
continued deterioration
of its liquidity position during 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions GSB's ratings:
--Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
downgraded to 'C' from
'CC';
--Long-Term Local currency IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'CC';
--National Scale rating downgraded to 'C(bra)' from 'CC(bra)'.
General Shopping Finance Limited (GSF):
--USD250 million perpetual notes downgraded to 'C/RR4' from
'CCC/RR2'.
General Shopping Investment Limited (GSI):
--USD150 million subordinated perpetual notes affirmed at
'C/RR5'.
