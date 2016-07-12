(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed State Street
Corporation's
(STT) Long-Term Issuer-Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA-'. The
Rating Outlook
remains Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end
of this
release.
These rating actions were taken in conjunction with Fitch's U.S.
trust and
processing bank peer review. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of STT's ratings reflects its strong franchise
in asset custody
and asset management, stable operating performance, and
relatively conservative
overall balance sheet posture. Additionally, Fitch believes that
management's
continued efforts to streamline the business via its Project
Beacon will
continue to drive operational excellence and lead to more
significant positive
operating leverage in a higher short-term interest rate
environment.
STT's high ratings continue to be supported by the company's
strong business
model, which Fitch believes is characterized by high barriers to
entry and
sticky customer relationships. STT's ratings are further
enhanced by the
company's good funding profile, consisting mainly of
institutional custody
deposits that Fitch considers to be core in nature. These
factors offset the
comparatively weaker earnings performance for STT over the last
several years.
STT's -- as well as its peer trust and processing banks --
overall earnings
performance as measured by return on assets (ROA) and return on
equity (ROE) has
been challenged amid the protracted low interest rate
environment of the last
several years.
STT's annualized ROE in the first quarter of 2016 (1Q16) was
6.8%, down from
9.8% in full-year 2015. Notably, 1Q16 included some charges,
specifically
related to the company's Project Beacon efficiency program, but
given the
recurring nature of these charges Fitch includes them in its ROE
calculations.
Nevertheless these results are below STT's long-term averages as
well as Fitch's
range of estimates for the company's cost of equity of between
10% - 12% over an
extended period.
The main operating driver of the lower earnings performance
continues to be the
low interest rate environment, which has compressed the
company's net interest
margin (NIM) relative to historical periods. As of 1Q16, STT's
NIM improved to
1.15% due in large part to the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point
rate hike in
December 2015, though it continues to remain below historical
averages. As such
the contribution of net interest income (NII) to total revenue
was 21% in 1Q16,
lower than the company's 10-year averages. Given the slower than
anticipated
pace of short-term interest rate increases so far this year,
Fitch expects NII
to hover around this contribution amount in 2016.
Despite the challenging interest rate environment, STT has
demonstrated good fee
growth in both its world class asset custody and administration
(AUCA) business
and its strong and growing asset management business. This will
likely be
further boosted by the acquisition of General Electric's (GE)
asset management
business.
STT's fee growth has also been supported by episodic
improvements in foreign
exchange (FX) trading anytime FX volatility increases. However,
at the same time
revenue from securities lending continues to be challenging amid
low interest
rates and weak demand for securities.
Fitch believes STT's management has done a good job of
controlling expenses and
utilizing technology to drive efficiency and digitize its
operations. However,
this expense management has largely been offset by higher
compliance and
regulatory related expenses, which Fitch believes are likely to
persist in 2016
as STT looks to remedy any deficiencies related to its
resolution planning
process.
However, at some point, Fitch believes STT has the potential to
drive strong
positive operating leverage once compliance related costs begin
to level-off and
should short-term rates begin to increase both more quickly and
more
meaningfully. STT remains the most interest rate sensitive of
its peer trust and
processing banks.
With meaningfully higher short-term interest rates, Fitch
believes it is
possible that STT's pre-tax operating margin to rise higher than
historical
levels of 30%. Fitch believes this could drive ROE to levels
commensurate with
its cost of equity range of 10% - 12%, even with the higher
levels of equity
that STT is now carrying relative to historical time periods.
Fitch believes that STT is appropriately capitalized, given the
agency's view of
the company's relatively low-risk balance sheet. STT's combined
available-for-sale (AFS) and held-to-maturity (HTM) securities
portfolio is
considered to be relatively low risk and highly liquid. The
majority of the
portfolio is composed of U.S. agency securities, and
consistently greater than
90% of the portfolio components carry a 'AAA' or 'AA' rating.
STT's estimated common equity Tier I (CETI) under Basel III
(Advanced Approach
Fully Phased-In) was 11.9% as of 1Q16 and under the standardized
approach was
12.0% at 1Q16. The lower of these two ratios is binding, though
Fitch notes
there has been convergence amongst these two ratios as under the
advanced
approach operational risk-weight charges have continued to
increase.
Additionally, Fitch would note that STT's Basel III CET1 capital
ratios compare
favourably with both U.S. and international peers, particularly
in the context
of the company's lower risk and highly liquid balance sheet as
noted above.
Fitch believes, however, that STT's binding constraint capital
ratio is the
Enhanced Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR). Under the Advanced
Approach on a
Fully Phased-In Pro-Forma basis, the SLR was 6.0% at the parent
company and 6.2%
at the main operating bank as of 1Q16, both already above
regulatory minimums.
In order to maintain SLR compliance as well as to reduce the
recently finalized
Global Systemically Important Bank (GSIB) surcharge of 150 basis
points, Fitch
expects STT to continue to aggressively manage non-operational
deposits. To this
end, STT has begun charging clients fees to hold deposits on
balance sheet in
some geographic locations as well as pushing excess client
deposits away from
the balance sheet.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
In May of 2015, Fitch upgraded the rating of STT's main
operating bank, State
Street Bank & Trust (SSBT), to a Long-Term IDR of 'AA' from
'AA-'. The Outlooks
on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The upgrade of SSBT's rating
to a notch above
the parent company's LT IDR reflects the expected implementation
of total loss
absorbing capital (TLAC) requirements for U.S. Global
Systemically Important
Banks (GSIBs).
The Viability Ratings (VRs) remain equalized between STT and its
material
operating subsidiaries, namely SSBT. The common VR of STT and
its operating
companies reflects the correlated performance, or failure rate
between STT and
these subsidiaries.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Additionally in May of 2015 Fitch downgraded the support ratings
of SSBT and
State Street Corporation (STT) to be in line with the agency's
view of sovereign
support. The Support Ratings (SR) of '5' and Support Rating
Floors (SRF) of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer
rely on
receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the
event that State
Street becomes non-viable.
In Fitch's view, implementation of the Dodd Frank Orderly
Liquidation Authority
legislation is now sufficiently progressed to provide a
framework for resolving
banks that is likely to require holding company senior creditors
participating
in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of the company
receiving sovereign
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by STT and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from STT's or its bank
subsidiaries' VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
Subordinated debt is notched one notch down from the VR and
preferred stock is
notched down five notches from the VR. Capital trust securities
have been
notched down four notches from the VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
With the upgrade of SSBT's Long-Term IDR in May of 2015, Fitch
also upgraded
SSBT's Long-Term Deposit ratings to 'AA+. The upgrade of SSBT's
deposit ratings
is based on the upgrade of their IDRs. Deposit ratings are one
notch higher than
senior debt reflecting the deposits' superior recovery prospects
in case of
default given depositor preference in the U.S.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Given that STT's ratings are already near the top of Fitch's
global rated bank
universe, Fitch views limited potential for upwards ratings
momentum.
Fitch believes that the main threat to STT's business model and
ratings would
result from a large idiosyncratic technological or operational
loss resulting in
reputational damage that causes clients to flee the firm. STT
has been making
significant investments in its technology systems over the past
several years,
which the agency believes helps to reduce potential
idiosyncratic events that
are prone to cause large losses.
Fitch believes these operational risks have been well monitored
and controlled,
but also acknowledges that they are inherently difficult to
predict and
quantify. As such, a large occurrence such that it causes a
revenue loss of 5%
or greater would likely prompt Fitch to review ratings to
determine if a
negative rating action was appropriate.
Additionally, should certain regulatory rules cause STT's
management to
aggressively expand its currently small leveraged loan portfolio
such that in
Fitch's opinion it alters the agency's view of STT's risk
appetite this could,
over time, result in negative ratings pressure.
Currently, Fitch does not expect the affirmative BREXIT vote to
overly impact
STT's business; however, it may change the way that STT conducts
business with
some of its foreign clients.
Finally, Fitch also notes that STT and its peer trust and
processing banks are
beginning to face risk of potential technological disruption to
its business,
though this is likely over a very long-term time horizon.
Blockchain, or distributed ledger, is an electronic means of
settling,
reconciling, and reporting on transactions, which is the core of
STT and its
peer banks' businesses. While Fitch believes that it is highly
probable that STT
and its peer trust and processing banks jointly work to harness
this technology
to drive efficiencies across their respective platforms, it's
also possible that
over a long period of time a technology company offers an
alternative blockchain
solution that in Fitch's view could potentially disrupt the
trust banks
business. At present, Fitch views this risk as well outside of
the Rating
Outlook horizon.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Any upward revision to the SR and SRF would be contingent on a
positive change
in the U.S.'s propensity to support its banks. While not
impossible, Fitch views
this as highly unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
STT's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same considerations
that might affect STT's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Given that SSBT's and STT's VRs remain equalized, SSBT's ratings
are broadly
sensitive to the same considerations that might affect STT's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSITS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by STT and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in the State Street's IDR.
This means that
should a Long-Term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly
impacted.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
State Street Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Viability rating at 'aa-';
--Junior subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Commercial paper at 'F1+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB';
--Long-Term senior debt at 'AA-';
--Long-Term subordinated notes at 'A+';
State Street Bank and Trust Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Viability rating at 'aa-';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F1+';
--Long-Term deposits at 'AA+';
--Long-Term subordinated at 'A+'.
State Street Capital Trust I
State Street Capital Trust IV
--Trust Preferred Securities at 'BBB+'.
