(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that
the divergence
in global monetary policy, the slowdown in China, weak commodity
prices and
volatile risk appetite are creating exchange rate pressures for
countries caught
in the crosswinds. Commodity producers with US dollar pegs are
among those most
at risk of currency misalignment and therefore painful
macroeconomic adjustment
or potential exchange rate correction.
The US dollar's 29% appreciation in the five years to June 2016
in
trade-weighted terms is the main cause of pressure on other
countries' exchange
rates. Fitch expects some renewed dollar strength in 2H16.
Currency movements in
China and Russia are also generating spill-overs. Abrupt
exchange rate
adjustments since 2015 in Azerbaijan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Nigeria
and Suriname
highlight potential pressures. Fitch does not expect a major
depreciation of the
yuan as it could impede China's rebalancing and trigger global
instability.
Fitch has tracked changes in real effective exchange rates
(REERs) -
trade-weighted nominal exchange rates adjusted for relative
changes in consumer
prices - for Fitch-rated 89 countries to gauge potential
currency misalignments.
The following have seen the greatest recent real appreciations
(all over 15%
since 1Q10): Venezuela, Bolivia, Mongolia, China, Costa Rica,
Ecuador, Saudi
Arabia, Egypt, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Philippines, Ethiopia
and Bahrain.
The report assesses the associated risks.
Since 2000, there have been 54 occasions (in the 89 country
sample) of REER
appreciation of 25% or more within a three-year period. Nearly
one quarter were
followed by a sovereign rating downgrade in two years. There
were 24 REER
depreciations of at least 25% in a three- year period, of which
nearly
two-thirds were downgraded in the preceding or following year.
REERs of countries with floating exchange rates have depreciated
since 1Q10 by
more than those with managed floats or 'largely-fixed' regimes.
Commodity
exporters with free or managed floats have seen some of the
sharpest
depreciations, but many which have 'largely-fixed' regimes have
experienced
appreciation, often moving them out of line with fundamentals.
Allowing floating exchange rates to depreciate can help to
improve
competitiveness, narrow current account deficits, preserve
foreign currency
reserves and improve fiscal positions. However, devaluation is
not necessarily
an easy option. Adverse effects can include faster inflation,
higher debt
service burdens or stresses in banking sectors if foreign
currency exposures are
material, lower real incomes and potentially heightened
political tensions.
Although temporary misalignments of fixed exchange rates are
bound to occur in
the event of shocks, regime change may not be optimal for
economic and financial
stability. REER appreciation is not necessarily a credit concern
if the shock is
temporary or policy adjustments are made to correct the
misalignment, and the
country has a sufficiently strong balance sheet or policy
credibility to manage
that transition period. Fitch does not believe the GCC countries
will devalue
their USD pegs.
Countries that choose to maintain fixed exchange rate regimes in
the face of
substantial REER appreciation that are unwarranted by
fundamentals will likely
face a period of painful adjustment to return the REER and
budget and current
account balances closer to equilibrium. This will typically
involve lowering
domestic wages and prices to regain competitiveness against
trading partners,
which implies a period of below-trend growth.
REER appreciations may reflect benign productivity growth or
structural shifts,
but can also reflect a decline in the terms of trade, a loss of
competitiveness
or macroeconomic imbalances. Warning signals gain weight for
countries with
current account deficits, rapidly declining foreign exchange
reserves or which
are experiencing credit bubbles.
The report, "Global Macro Trends Trigger Exchange Rate
Pressures", is available
on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
